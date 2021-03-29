MARCH 30
— Pizza Hut on North Second Street in Clinton will donate 20% of sales from 5-7 p.m. to the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Call 563-242-3333 to order.
MARCH 31
— The Friends of the Library bookstore is open from 1-5 p.m. in the basement of the Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Artists Billie Davids and Greg Steele are exhibiting their artwork at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. View the show from 1-4 p.m.
APRIL 1
— Artists Billie Davids and Greg Steele are exhibiting their artwork at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. View the show from 1-4 p.m.
APRIL 2
— Artists Billie Davids and Greg Steele are exhibiting their artwork at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. View the show from 1-4 p.m.
APRIL 3
— Run/Walk Club, 9 a.m., Rock Creek. Rock Creek Campground and park is a great place to get outside to run or walk. With the waterfront property along the backwaters of the Mississippi it is relatively quiet, not a lot of traffic, an abundance of wildlife and you can't beat the nice flat roads/trails. There will be a map provided with distances so you can customize how far you and your friends want to go.
— Animal Care Apprentice, 10:30 a.m., Rock Creek. Do you love animals? Even ones that are scaly or a bit slimy? Get some volunteer hours while helping your local non-profit out by getting some real-world experience handling, interacting and caring for the various Nature Gallery animals. Must be 13 years of age or older. Call or text (563) 212-0955 interested.
— The Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will have baby animals on site from 3-4:30 p.m. Children will see a baby lamb, rabbits and chicks. Taking photos is encouraged. Face masks are required.
— The Friends of the Library bookstore is open from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. in the basement of the Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Artists Billie Davids and Greg Steele are exhibiting their artwork at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. View the show from 1-4 p.m.
APRIL 5
— The Friends of the Library bookstore is open from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. in the basement of the Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
APRIL 6
— Woodcock "Sky Dance", 7:30 p.m., Sherman Park, North Entrance. Led by Clinton County Conservation, participants will look and listen for these neat birds performing their unique courtship display in the sky and on the ground.
APRIL 7
— The Friends of the Library bookstore is open from 1-5 p.m. in the basement of the Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Artists Billie Davids and Greg Steele are exhibiting their artwork at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. View the show from 1-4 p.m.
— Jam, 6:30 p.m., Eden Valley. Get together to jam to some homespun music. Call (563) 357-0759 to let Clinton County Conservation know that you are attending.