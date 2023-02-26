To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
FEB. 28
• The Camanche Public Library has a toddler story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., with a make and take craft to take home. Every Wednesday at 2:15 p.m., the library has an early out program for school-age kids. Programs are free. Call 259-1106 with any questions.
MARCH 1
• The Windmill Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Il. invite the public to attend the next program of Wild Winter Wednesday. Linda Russell will share the story of Irving Berlin, America's Master Song Writer and we will sing along with some of his most familiar songs. Linda has enjoyed sharing music with others since taking piano lessons as a child. She graduated from Central College and has taught music and directed all types of choirs. Her favorite retirement hobby is creating sing-a-long movies which she shares with retirement/healthcare facilities and will share with us at our program. The doors open at 9:00 a.m. for coffee, tea, and mill treats. The program begins about 9:20. The building is disability accessible and the program is funded through a grant from the D.S. Flikkema Foundation and a donation from Nelson Corp. The programs are free and open to the public. If Riverbend Schools are closed due to weather, WWW is canceled.
• A free community meal, The Table, is served each Wednesday at CrossView Church, 703 14th Ave., in Fulton, Illinois. The meal is served from 5:30-6:15 p.m. The menu is baked ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, cornbread, Jell-O and assorted desserts.
MARCH 3
• Experience illuminated trails at Prairie Creek Recreation Area. A one-mile loop trail will be illuminated with hundreds of candles, offering a unique opportunity to explore the park after dark. Visitors can walk the illuminated trail on their own between 6:30 and 8 p.m. The walk begins at the Prairie Creek Pavilion where park staff will have a campfire going and hot cocoa for participants to enjoy before or after their walk. The walk is free and open to all ages. No registration is required. Donations to support the park and its ongoing conservation and outdoor recreation efforts are always accepted. For more information, contact Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783. Prairie Creek Recreation Area is located at 1215 E. Summit St., Maquoketa.
MARCH 4
• Self Help Enterprises pancake breakfast, 7 a.m, to noon at 2300 W. LeFevre Road, Sterling, Illinois. The menu includes pancakes, whole hog sausage, juice, milk and coffee. Free-will donations accepted. A bake sale and craft and vendor show will be set up.
• Maple syruping program at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, Dixon, Iowa. 1 p.m. Learn the history of syruping, tree identification and then learn how to gather sap. Registration is limited and required by calling 563-328-3286.
MARCH 7
• The DeWitt Noon Lions’ Travelogue series begins. Travels around the world and even a local flavor begin March 7 and continue every other Tuesday through May 30, 2023. Shows are at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the DeWitt Operahouse in downtown DeWitt. The March 7 program is “Essence of Scotland” by Helmut Welke. A $5 donation is suggested.
APRIL 1
• Wild Rose Casino & Hotel, Clinton, has announced an Iowa Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Show featuring The Unidynes and Bowman, Pickney, & Evans in the Oakwood Grand Ballroom. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. This is a free concert to the public. Table seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.