NOV. 3
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open 1-5 p.m. on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— The Kindred Spirits exhibit at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. South in Clinton, ends this week. The Arts Center is open from 1-4 p.m.
NOV. 4
— The Kindred Spirits exhibit at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. South in Clinton, ends this week. The Arts Center is open from 1-4 p.m.
NOV. 5
— Sauk Valley Community College will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents should enter the west mall door to the Riverview Room (1H16/1H18). Pfizer's first, second, third or booster doses and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are available.
— Clinton children will have farm fun with Farmer Jane during Funtime Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center, 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— The Kindred Spirits exhibit at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. South in Clinton, ends this week. The Arts Center is open from 1-4 p.m.
NOV. 6
— Random Tanner returns to Perxactly's Bar and Grill in Maquoketa with Jamie Triller at 12:30 p.m.
— Prince of Peace Catholic School hosts Trivia Night at 6 p.m. Teams of up to 8 players over the age of 21 costs $10 per person. Food will be available for purchase, and teams can bring their own snacks and beverages. The school is located at 312 S. Fourth St. in Clinton. Call 563-242-1663 to register.
— Clinton Symphony Orchestra presents A Belated Celebration for Beethoven's 250th birthday at 7:30 p.m. at Centennial Auditorium at Sterling High School. Students are admitted free. Adult admission is $20. Pianist Marian Lee is the guest artist.
— Temp Associates will host a hiring event from 8 a.m. to noon. Bring a resume and ID for on-the-spot interviews. Temp Associates is located at 1801 S. 21st St. Jobs available include packers, assembly, receptionists, CNC operators, bank tellers, school aides and customer service.
— Clinton children will have farm fun with Farmer Jane during Funtime Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center, 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— The #52Stories genealogy project will meet at Riverfront Marketplace Coffee Shop, 216 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton from 1:30-3 p.m. Participants write down one story each week of the year. Call 563-242-5355 for details or to sign up for November.
— American Indian Day with Miss Penny starts at 2 p.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center in Clinton. Children will learn games and traditions. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S.
— Diva Las Vegas Drag Show will perform at Remington's Bar, 2300 Lincoln Way in Clinton. Tickets are $10.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— The Kindred Spirits exhibit at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. South in Clinton, ends today. The Arts Center is open from 1-4 p.m.
NOV. 7
— The Fulton Presbyterian Church will serve a baked potato bar with dessert from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the church. Free will donations will be accepted. Fulton Presbyterian Church is located at 311 N. Ninth St. in Fulton.
NOV. 8
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
NOV. 9
— All women are welcome to attend Stonecroft Ministries' After Five at Triple Play Banquet & Bowl, 1601 9th Ave., Fulton from 6:30-8 p.m. for dinner and a program. Stonecroft is a nonprofit, Christian organization encouraging women to impact their communities with the Gospel of Jesus. Features of the evening include a bakeless bake sale and turkey trivia. Bea Ingersoll of Albany, Illinois will speak. Call Carolene Sterenberg at 309-887-4097 or Ruth Huizenga at 309-659-2175 by Nov. 7 to make reservations.
NOV. 10
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open 1-5 p.m. on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
NOV. 13
— Immanuel Lutheran Church, at 1519 S. Washington Blvd. in Camanche, will host a bazaar and ice cream social from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will include Sloppy Joes, hot dogs, chips, drinks, cake, pie and ice cream.
— To show its gratitude to surrounding communities that have been a blessing and to celebrate 50 years in its current building, Albany United Methodist Church invites the public to a community coffee hour from 9-10:30 a.m. The church will serve coffee, fresh apple cider and pastries. Will Mueller will provide pickin' and singin'.
— Rolling Thunder, an AC/DC tribute band, will perform at Remington's, 2300 Lincoln Way in Clinton. Entry fee is $10.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will have Boy Band Night, featuring music from the 1990s boy bands. Beginning at 7 p.m. performers will bring back the songs of The Backstreet Boys, N'Sync, New Kids on the Block, Boys II Men and One Direction. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
NOV. 14
— The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce Father-Daughter Dance for girls in kindergarten through fifth grades will take place from 2-4 p.m. at Vista Grande, 2141 16th St. NW, Clinton. The cost is $20 for father and daughter plus $5 for each additional daughter. Advance registration required at https://www.clintonia.com. Girls without fathers may substitute another adult.
— A benefit for Troy Bousman will take place at Triple Play Bowling, 1601 Ninth Ave., in Fulton, Illinois from 2-5 p.m. Cost to taste and vote for chili in the cook-off is $5. Food is available for a donation. Drinks will be available for purchase. The event will include a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. Proceeds will help pay for medical expenses and other related expenses due to loss of income. Bousman is a foreman at Clinton Engineering.
NOV. 15
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
NOV. 17
— The Lyons Reads Book Club will meet from 5-6:30 p.m. at Hy-vee Market Grille, 901 S. Fourth St. in Clinton. Call 563-242-5355 for details and to sign up for November.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open 1-5 p.m. on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
NOV. 20
— Informational, Referral and Assistance Services will host trivia night at Slops, 1015 13th Ave. North in Clinton beginning at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. Teams can contain up to eight people, and the event will be limited to 14 teams. Call 563-243-5818 to reserve a spot.
— Timber Lake Playhouse presents a Beatles tribute at 7 p.m. BritBeat, a nationally acclaimed Beatles show, will present the music of the Fab Four with six costume changes and a multimedia backdrop. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
NOV. 21
— Rastrelli's Curbside Service Pasta Dinner will raise money for Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center from 5-7 p.m. Meals will be delivered curbside at Rastrelli's Tuscany. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 3-12. Children 2 and younger eat free. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Call the Discovery Center at 563-243-3600 to order.
NOV. 22
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
NOV. 24
— The Victory Center's annual Thanksgiving banquet begins at 6:30 p.m. at Yourd Gym at Clinton High School. Prizes, cash and food boxes will be given away. Sign up at the Victory Center, 505 Ninth Ave. S. or call 563-242-9016. Seating is limited.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open 1-5 p.m. on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.