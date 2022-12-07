To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
DEC. 8
• The Class of 55 will have its lunch at Legends Bar and Grill at 11:30 a.m.
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 6-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 9
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 6-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 10
• "Time to Ship Another Steer" presented by author Bill Mueller, 11 a.m to noon at Lyons Branch Library. "Time to Ship Another Steer" is a collection of author Bill Mueller's memories of growing up on a family farm as one of 11 children. This book was a way for him to preserve family history and explain what rural farm life was like in the 1950s-1960s. "Shipping a steer", says Mueller, "is what mom and dad did when raising 11 children and a bill had to be paid." Registration is encouraged as seating is limited. Call 242-5355.
• Cookbook Club at Lyons Branch Library, 2-3 p.m. If you enjoy telling stories, sharing recipes, and meeting new people then please join us at the Lyons Branch Library to share family recipes, whether new or old, and a story about the recipe. The group will create a cookbook for the Clinton Public Library during this 9-month program. They welcome all levels of cooking experience and diets. Please bring a "Holiday Recipe" for this ninth and final meeting. Registration is encouraged, please call (563) 242-5355.
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 5-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
• Clinton Symphony Orchestra’s annual Holiday Concert, 7:30 p.m., in Vernon Cook Theater at Clinton High School. The program will include music from the Nutcracker, Charlie Brown Christmas, Polar Express, and favorites Sleigh Ride, Skater’s Waltz, Parade of the Wooden Soldiers, and a carol sing-along. Adult tickets are $20 at the door. Students are admitted free of charge, and an adult accompanying a student can be admitted for half price. Check the CSO website at www.clintonsymphony.org.
• Santa Claus will be at the Sawmill museum from 10 a.m. until around noon Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. On Dec. 10, the Clintones will sing carols from 11-11:30 a.m. 2231 Grant St. in Clinton
DEC. 11
• Meet Santa Claus at the Eagle Point Lodge, Clinton, from 5-8:30 p.m.
• “The World of Scuba Diving” will be presented at Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison, Illinois. The program begins at 2 p.m. This event is being sponsored by The Whiteside Forum and is free and open to the public. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 5-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 12
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 6-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 13
•Beginning Crochet at the Lyons Branch Library. 1-2:30 p.m. Would you like to learn how to crochet but are not sure where to start? Sandy Logan is teaching the basics. You will need to bring an H hook and a worsted weight yarn that is not fine or bulky. Registration is encouraged; call 242-5355.
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 6-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 14
• Clinton Public Library’s Juvenile Department Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on west side of the building. Join us for fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection invites all women to brunch followed by music and an inspirational, non-denominational speaker at 9:30 a.m., at Community Reformed Church, 727 N. 12th St., Clinton. The cost to attend is $10. Bea Ingersol, of Albany, Illinois, will present “Finding Joy on Life’s Journey.” Bea and her husband, Bill, raised two sons with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and found God’s strength to survive and thrive. It is a touching story of love and courage in the face of adversity. Music will be provided by The Clintones. Reservations are due Friday. For reservations or more information, contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819, or cell (563) 357-8859.
• The Clinton Public Library’s Afternoon Adventures program takes place in the Makerspace/2nd Floor, depending on the activity. Kindergarten through sixth graders are invited to go there starting at 2:30 p.m. for fun STEAM activities.