NOV. 8
• Baby Dance Party, 10:30 a.m., Clinton Public Library. Something new the library is adding to youth programs is a monthly baby dance party. There will be songs, toys, and bubbles for you and your baby to interact! This is a great chance for babies and caregivers to socialize with each other and their peers.
• Beginning Crochet at Lyons Branch Library, 1-2:30 p.m. Would you like to learn to crochet but not sure where to start? Sandy Logan is teaching us the basics. You will need to bring an H hook and a worsted weight yarn that is not fine or bulky. Registration is encouraged, please call (563) 242-5355.
• “After Five” will meet 6:30 p.m. at Triple Play Banquet & Bowl, 1601 Ninth Ave., Fulton, Illinois. Cost of dinner is $14. Special feature will be “The Many Uses of Aprons” by Joan Vidlak. She will speak on “Life, What an Adventure!”Phone for reservations and cancellations to Ruth Huizenga at (309) 659-2175 or Carolene Sterenberg at (563) 212-5528.
NOV. 9
• The Clinton Public Library’s Juvenile Department Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on west side of the building. Join us for fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• A free community meal, The Table, at CrossView Church, 703 14th Ave., in Fulton. The meal is served from 5:30-6:15 p.m. The menu includes chili, crackers, cinnamon rolls, carrots and celery and assorted desserts.
• The Girls of Clinton High Class of 1959 will have lunch together at Corner Deli at noon.
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection invites all women to brunch followed by an inspirational, non-denominational speaker at 9:30 a.m. at Community Reformed Church, 727 N. 12th St., Clinton. The cost to attend is $10. Speaker Marilyn Garapolo, of Plainfield, Illinois will speak on “Laughter is a Medicine”. The annual bazaar will also be held that morning. Bring your donations of baked goods, crafts and white elephant items. For reservations or more information, contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859.
• The Clinton Public Library’s Afternoon Adventures program takes place in the Makerspace/2nd Floor, depending on the activity. Kindergarten through sixth graders are invited to go there starting at 2:30 p.m. for fun STEAM activities. Activities range from 45 minutes to 75 minutes long. Caregivers are encouraged to join with their younger children. Sign in is required from caregivers and if they are not joining their children for the activities, they are encouraged to stay in the building. Children under the age of 8 are not to be left alone in the building without a caretaker at least the age of 14.
• Teen & Adult Craft Hour at the Clinton Public Library: Thanksgiving Pumpkin, 5:30-6:30 p.m. The group will make a 3D pumpkin to celebrate autumn and Thanksgiving. This craft is easy to make and is a cute fall decoration. The program will be in the Makerspace. Registration is encouraged as supplies are limited. Call 242-8441.
• Device Advice, Lyons Branch Library from 2-4 p.m. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during device advice hours.
NOV. 10
• Makerspace Open House: Holiday Edition, 3:30-7:30 p.m., Clinton Public Library. Learn how to create personalized, homemade gifts using Makerspace equipment: 3D printers, sewing and embroidery machines, button makers, and a Cricut. Stop in to get ideas and inspiration for your own projects and let us help you create your future projects. Come see our display of Makerspace creations including shirts, tote bags, buttons, cards, ornaments, puzzles, 3D printed objects, and more. There will be a 3D printing demonstration at 6 p.m.
NOV. 12
• Fall festival bazaar and ice cream social, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1519 Washington Blvd., Camanche. There will be vendor and craft tables and food will be available. The menu includes sloppy Joes, hot dogs, chips, drinks, cake, pie and ice cream.
NOV. 13
• RiverChor’s fall concert, 2 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton. With a theme of “Choral Cornucopia”, the concert has something for everyone, ranging from William Billings to Mozart to Fats Waller, Irving Fine and Aaron Copland.
NOV. 15
• Introduction to Writing Short Stories: Teen & Adult Workshop at Clinton Public Library Makerspace from 6-7 p.m. Hampton author Tom McKay will present a one-hour workshop of instruction, discussion, and exercises. This session will focus on plot, characters, and setting as three main elements of a short story and address action, description, and dialogue as three important tools in telling a story. We will provide pencils, pens or paper if needed, or bring a laptop. Short stories by Tom McKay have been published in numerous magazines and journals. His collection “Finding Their Way: Short & Longer Stories” is now in print. Registration is encouraged; call 242-8441.
NOV. 16
The Clinton Public Library’s Juvenile Department Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on west side of the building. Join us for fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• Push the Pause Button: Support for Caregivers at the Clinton Public Library Makerspace, 10-11 a.m. This free workshop will offer support information for cancer caregivers. We will discuss the common worries and concerns, role changes, and the benefits of care-giving. Participants will have the opportunity to reflect on their experience, hear from others like them, and learn practical strategies to cope and bolster their own well-being. Featuring Vincente Solis, MSW, program manager at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities. To register, or for questions, visit gildasclubqc.org or call (563) 326-7504. RSVP is required.