OCT. 15
— The Sawmill Museum celebrates its 10th anniversary events, sawing logs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum is located at 2231 Grant St. in Clinton.
— Timber Lake Terror haunted house and trails in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, are open from 6:30-10 p.m. Admission is $12 at the door or $10 online.
— Village Cooperative, 1160 14th Ave. NW, will have a rummage, bake and craft sale from noon to 6 p.m.
— Sauk Valley Community College will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents should enter the west mall door to the Riverview Room (1H16/1H18). Pfizer's first, second, third or booster doses and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are available.
— The Clinton Fire Department will visit Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center at 10:30 a.m. to teach children the importance of fire safety and prevention. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
OCT. 16
— Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center hosts the second annual Vinson H. Jetter Community Center's Drive-Through Pumpkin Giveway. The Center will give away pumpkins from noon to 3 p.m. In the drive-through event, each child who visits will receive one pumpkin wile supplies last. Pumpkins have been donated by McGinnis Melons in Thomson, Illinois.
— Timber Lake Terror haunted house and trails in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, are open from 6:30-10 p.m. Admission is $12 at the door or $10 online.
— Village Cooperative, 1160 14th Ave. NW, will have a rummage, bake and craft sale from 8 a.m. to noon.
— Volunteers will be setting up the Symphony of Lights at Eagle Point Park between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. To help with setup, check in with Travis at the shed behind the caretaker's house in Eagle Point Park.
— The Clinton Fire Department will visit Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center at 10:30 a.m. to teach children the importance of fire safety and prevention. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. During the Saturday Special, from 2-3 p.m., children will learn about having a fire escape plan.
— The Clinton County Chapter of Pheasants Forever will have its banquet at 5 p.m. at the Millennium Ballroom in Goose Lake. The annual fundraising banquet will raise money to provide local wildlife habitat and youth outdoor skills. Call Brad Taylor at 563-221-1214 for tickets.
OCT. 17
— The Bill Gardner Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast begins at 8 a.m. at Eagle Point Lodge in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Serving ends at 1 p.m. The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee, orange juice and milk. Cost is $8 in advance or $10 at the door for adults. Children from the ages of 5 to 12 eat for $5 Children under the age of 4 will be admitted free. Tickets are available from Clinton Kiwanis Club members.
— Volunteers will be setting up the Symphony of Lights at Eagle Point Park between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. To help with setup, check in with Travis at the shed behind the caretaker's house in Eagle Point Park.
OCT. 18
— Iowa native Linda Betsinger McCann will speak about her book "The Civilian Conservation Corps in Southeast Iowa" at the Wheatland Library at 11 a.m. She will be at the DeWitt Library at 4 p.m. to speak about "Prohibition in Iowa." She will have copies of all her books available for purchase.
— Pizza Hut and L’Arche Clinton team up for a fundraising event. L'Arche will receive 20% of sales from 5-7 p.m. at the Pizza Hut at 1616 N. Second St. in Clinton. Call 563-242-3333 pick up or carry out.
— Zion Lutheran Church, at 439 Third Ave. S., will host a blood drive from 3-6:30 p.m. Appointments and masks are required. Contact Deb at 563-243-5333 or visit bloodcenter.org to schedule an appointment.
OCT. 20
— Hook's Pub and Grill hosts Bars Wars Trivia from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m. Hook's is located at 318 N. Fourth St.
— Clinton County Conservation hosts Hunters Moon Hike at 6:30 p.m. at Eden Valley Refuge. Experience the sites and sounds of the night on a tailor-made hike. Call 563-357-0759 for more info and registration.
OCT. 21
— Clinton County Conservation will host a Fall Color Cruise at 5 p.m. at Rock Creek Park. this is the final Eco Cruise of the season. Call 563-259-1876 by Oct. 14 to sign up.
OCT. 22
— The Sawmill Museum celebrates its 10th anniversary events, sawing logs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum is located at 2231 Grant St. in Clinton.
— Timber Lake Terror haunted house and trails in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, are open from 6:30-10 p.m. Admission is $12 at the door or $10 online.
OCT. 23
— Scott for Tots kicks off its holiday toy drive with a party at Ray's Time Out from noon to 5 p.m. The bands 3 On the Tree, Brooke Byam and The Daymakers and Second Chance Band will provide music. Admission will be a $10 donation plus one toy per person or $15 plus one toy per couple. Ray's Time Out is located at 1815 Manufacturing Dr. in Clinton.
— Timber Lake Terror haunted house and trails in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, are open from 6:30-10 p.m. Admission is $12 at the door or $10 online.
— Trick or Treat at the Airport is scheduled for 4-6:30 p.m. at Clinton Municipal Airport, 2000 S. 60th St.
— Volunteers will be setting up the Symphony of Lights at Eagle Point Park between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. To help with setup, check in with Travis at the shed behind the caretaker's house in Eagle Point Park.
— Prairie Creek Recreation Area in Jackson County asks residents to help Jackson County Conservation naturalist Tony Vorwald rehabilitate the Shooting Star Knoll from 1-4 p.m. Shooting star is a spring wildflower found in Iowa oak savannas and prairies. Volunteers will help remove invasive and woody species and enjoy a fire at the Prairie Creek Pavilion. This event also serves as naturalist Tony Vorwald’s birthday party. For registration or questions please contact Tony Vorwald at tony@jacksonccb.com. Prairie Creek Recreation Area Pavilion is located at 1215 East Summitt St. in Maquoketa.
OCT. 24
— Volunteers will be setting up the Symphony of Lights at Eagle Point Park between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. To help with setup, check in with Travis at the shed behind the caretaker's house in Eagle Point Park.
OCT. 27
— The Lyons Reads Book Club will meet at Hy-Vee Market Grille, 901 S. 4th Street, Clinton, from 5-6:30 p.m. Call 563-242-5355 for details and to sign up for October.
— Hook's Pub and Grill hosts Bars Wars Trivia from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m. Hook's is located at 318 N. Fourth St.
— Timber Lake Terror haunted house and trails in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, are open from 6:30-10 p.m. Admission is $12 at the door or $10 online.
— Clinton Crime Free Housing Program will offer free training from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clinton Crime Free Housing is designed to help owners and managers of rental properties keep drugs and other illegal activities off their properties. To register or for more information please contact Sgt. Joel Wehde at 563-243-1455 or email: joelwehde@gapa911.us.