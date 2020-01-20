JANUARY 21
— Clinton Public Library will live stream an information session discussing the basics of buying and selling a home in Iowa from 5:30-7 p.m. The Iowa State Bar Association People's Law School will give an overview of real estate law for home owners, discuss abstracts and mortgages and talk about neighbors, property lines and easements. The session will take place in the lower level meeting room of the library at 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
JANUARY 22
— Lyons Reads Book Club will meet from 4:45-6:15 p.m. Readers will discuss whatever books they are reading. The club is an informal place to have conversations about books and authors. The Lyons branch of Clinton Public Library is located at 105 Main Ave. in Clinton.
JANUARY 24
— 10 of Soul will perform at Clinton High School from 7-9 p.m. The group will share the stage with CHS band students.
— Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. will host Bingo from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded. Call 563-242-8441 to register. Seating is limited.
— Gateway Area Community Center offers another paint night. The $20 fee includes all supplies. Participants should bring their own drinks and snacks. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; painting begins at 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the top three Valentines related outfits. GACC is located at 1850 S. Bluff Blvd. in Clinton.
— Mike Wolf, Clinton County Attorney, will speak at the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn from noon to 1 p.m. Wolf will speak about addressing fear and employing personal safety tools. Organizers as that anyone wishing to attend RSVP to 563-242-7611 by Jan. 22.
— The YWCA 50+ Club will host a Lunch and Learn featuring live birds of prey at 12:30 p.m. in the Colonial Room. A Clinton County Conservation Naturalist will bring a live red-tailed hawk and barred owl and will also discuss the Bald Eagle and its majestic life on the Mississippi River. Those interested in attending are asked to bring their own sack lunch. The YWCA will provide drinks and dessert. Sign up at the YWCA front desk or call to register at 563-242-2110.
JANUARY 26
— Brian Johannesen will perform at The Living Room, 700 S. Second St. in Clinton, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Johannesen’s latest release, Northern Town, explores his favorite subjects—whiskey, women and wanderlust—over a rich foundation provided by a band of veteran Iowa musicians. Doors open at 7 p.m. A $10 donation is suggested to help Johannesen with expenses.
— Clinton Public Library invites residents to use alcohol inks to create one-of-a-kind ceramic tiles during National Inspire Your Heart with Art Day. From 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 306 Eight Ave. S. in Clinton, adults will create a craft. Coloring supplies will also be available. Call 563-242-8441 to register. Seating and supplies are limited.
JANUARY 31
— Licensed social worker Ruth Buckles will discuss the state of human trafficking in Iowa during the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn from noon to 1 p.m. Anyone wishing to attend should RSVP at 563-242-7611 by Jan. 29.
— Clinton Public Library will host Crafternoon from 3:30-4:30 p.m. To celebrate National Inspire Your Heart with Art Day, the program will have participants use alcohol inks to create one-of-a-kind ceramic tiles. Adult coloring supplies will be available for anyone who doesn't want to decorate a tile. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
FEBRUARY 1
— Clinton Community College will host the 39th Annual B-rrry Scurry 4-Mile Run at noon. The route is flat and fast with chip timing, instant results and a post-race party. The B-rrry Scurry begins at the college, 1000 Lincoln Blvd. in Clinton. Proceeds benefit CCC students through B-rrry Scurry scholarships. Prize money is awarded to the male and/or female that sets a new course record. All participants receive the official TECH race shirts and are eligible for door prizes, free refreshments after the race and entry into the post-race party at Legends which features live music from 3 - 6 p.m. For more information or to register, visit www.eicc.edu/brrry.
FEBRUARY 3
— The Society of St. Vincent de Paul will be serving at Pizza Ranch in Clinton from 5-8 p.m. The fundraiser will benefit the service organization.
FEBRUARY 5
— Resthave Care & Rehabilitation, 408 Maple Ave., Morrison, Illinois, will conduct a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call Karla at 815-772-4021 to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.