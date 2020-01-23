JANUARY 24
• 10 of Soul will perform at Clinton High School from 7-9 p.m. The group will share the stage with CHS band students.
• Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. will host Bingo from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded. Call 563-242-8441 to register. Seating is limited.
• Gateway Area Community Center offers another paint night. The $20 fee includes all supplies. Participants should bring their own drinks and snacks. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; painting begins at 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the top three Valentines related outfits. GACC is located at 1850 S. Bluff Blvd. in Clinton.
• Mike Wolf, Clinton County Attorney, will speak at the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn from noon to 1 p.m. Wolf will speak about addressing fear and employing personal safety tools. Organizers as that anyone wishing to attend RSVP to 563-242-7611 by Jan. 22.
• The YWCA 50+ Club will host a Lunch and Learn featuring live birds of prey at 12:30 p.m. in the Colonial Room. A Clinton County Conservation Naturalist will bring a live red-tailed hawk and barred owl and will also discuss the Bald Eagle and its majestic life on the Mississippi River. Those interested in attending are asked to bring their own sack lunch. The YWCA will provide drinks and dessert. Sign up at the YWCA front desk or call to register at 563-242-2110.
JANUARY 26
• Brian Johannesen will perform at The Living Room, 700 S. Second St. in Clinton, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Johannesen’s latest release, Northern Town, explores his favorite subjects—whiskey, women and wanderlust—over a rich foundation provided by a band of veteran Iowa musicians. Doors open at 7 p.m. A $10 donation is suggested to help Johannesen with expenses.
• Clinton Public Library invites residents to use alcohol inks to create one-of-a-kind ceramic tiles during National Inspire Your Heart with Art Day. From 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 306 Eight Ave. S. in Clinton, adults will create a craft. Coloring supplies will also be available. Call 563-242-8441 to register. Seating and supplies are limited.
JANUARY 31
• Licensed social worker Ruth Buckles will discuss the state of human trafficking in Iowa during the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn from noon to 1 p.m. Anyone wishing to attend should RSVP at 563-242-7611 by Jan. 29.
• Clinton Public Library will host Crafternoon from 3:30-4:30 p.m. To celebrate National Inspire Your Heart with Art Day, the program will have participants use alcohol inks to create one-of-a-kind ceramic tiles. Adult coloring supplies will be available for anyone who doesn’t want to decorate a tile. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
FEBRUARY 1
• Clinton Community College will host the 39th Annual B-rrry Scurry 4-Mile Run at noon. The route is flat and fast with chip timing, instant results and a post-race party. The B-rrry Scurry begins at the college, 1000 Lincoln Blvd. in Clinton. Proceeds benefit CCC students through B-rrry Scurry scholarships. Prize money is awarded to the male and/or female that sets a new course record. All participants receive the official TECH race shirts and are eligible for door prizes, free refreshments after the race and entry into the post-race party at Legends which features live music from 3 – 6 p.m. For more information or to register, visit www.eicc.edu/brrry.
FEBRUARY 3
• The Society of St. Vincent de Paul will be serving at Pizza Ranch in Clinton from 5-8 p.m. The fundraiser will benefit the service organization.
FEBRUARY 5
• Resthave Care & Rehabilitation, 408 Maple Ave., Morrison, Illinois, will conduct a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call Karla at 815-772-4021 to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.
FEBRUARY 9
• George Curtis Mansion will woo chocolate lovers from noon to 3 p.m. for a $10 donation. Admission to Chocolate Lovers Delight includes one pass around table nuts. Chocolate-covered nuts are also for sale. Gift boxes are available for $5 or $10. The mansion is locate at 420 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
FEBRUARY 13
• Shoe Sensation will host Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Biz After 5 from 5-7 p.m. Biz After 5 provides networking opportunities with food, drinks and a fishbowl drawing. Shoe Sensation is located at 2900 S. 25th St., Suite C, in Clinton.
FEBRUARY 14
• Sarah Harding Senior Living will host Sarah’s Sweetheart Ball, featuring vocalist Travis Hosette, at Eagle Point Lodge. Appetizers and a cash bar will be available beginning at 5 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Music and dancing begin at 7 p.m. Cost is $50 per person or $375 for a table of eight. Call 563-243-1341 to make a reservation.
FEBRUARY 15
• Iowa Sen. Chris Cournyer and Reps. Norlin Mommsen and Mary Wolfe will discuss bills making their way through the legislature during February’s Legislative Coffee at 9 a.m. the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, 721 S. Second St. in Clinton.
• Master Gardeners from Whiteside County will host Blooming Petals Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon at Sterling Extension office, 12923 Lawrence Road, Sterling, Illinois. The hands-on activity will teach floral arranging. Flowers and containers will be provided for a $15 fee. The program is open to students in middle school or high school and adults of any age. Space is limited. Sign up at go.illinois.edu/whitesideblooming or by calling Mary Nelson at 815-632-3611.