NOV. 5
• The Fulton Kiwanis hosts Christmas Fantasy at Vista Grande at 5:30 p.m. to raise money for Gateway Area Community Center. The event includes a meal of two meats, two vegetables, salad, rolls and wine and a cash bar, a silent auction and live auction. Brooke Byam will provide music. Tickets are $50 per person or $350 for a table of 8. Vista Grande is located at 2141 16th St. NW in Clinton.
• Sauk Valley Community College will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents should enter the west mall door to the Riverview Room (1H16/1H18). Pfizer’s first, second, third or booster doses and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are available.
• Clinton children will have farm fun with Farmer Jane during Funtime Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center, 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
• The Kindred Spirits exhibit at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. South in Clinton, ends this week. The Arts Center is open from 1-4 p.m.
• Northeast High School in Goose Lake will perform “Grease” at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door and through activities office by emailing troy.hansen@northeastcsd.org or calling 563-577-2219, ext. 1501. The cost is $8 per person. Children under the age of 5 fill be admitted free.
• Angela Meyers will perform at Denny O’s, 307 10th Ave. in Fulton, Illinois, at 8 p.m.
NOV. 6
• Random Tanner returns to Perxactly’s Bar and Grill in Maquoketa with Jamie Triller at 12:30 p.m.
• Prince of Peace Catholic School hosts Trivia Night at 6 p.m. Teams of up to 8 players over the age of 21 costs $10 per person. Food will be available for purchase, and teams can bring their own snacks and beverages. The school is located at 312 S. Fourth St. in Clinton. Call 563-242-1663 to register.
• Clinton Symphony Orchestra presents A Belated Celebration for Beethoven’s 250th birthday at 7:30 p.m. at Centennial Auditorium at Sterling High School. Students are admitted free. Adult admission is $20. Pianist Marian Lee is the guest artist.
— Temp Associates will host a hiring event from 8 a.m. to noon. Bring a resume and ID for on-the-spot interviews. Temp Associates is located at 1801 S. 21st St. Jobs available include packers, assembly, receptionists, CNC operators, bank tellers school aides and customer service.
— Clinton children will have farm fun with Farmer Jane during Funtime Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center, 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— The #52Stories genealogy project will meet at Riverfront Marketplace Coffee Shop, 216 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton from 1:30-3 p.m. Participants write down one story each week of the year. Call 563-242-5355 for details or to sign up for November.
— American Indian Day with Miss Penny starts at 2 p.m. at Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center in Clinton. Children will learn games and traditions. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S.
— Diva Las Vegas Drag Show will perform at Remington’s Bar, 2300 Lincoln Way in Clinton. Tickets are $10.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— The Kindred Spirits exhibit at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. South in Clinton, ends today. The Arts Center is open from 1-4 p.m.
— Students of Northeast High School, 1450 370th Ave. in Goose Lake, will perform “Grease” at 2 p.m. and at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door and through activities office by emailing troy.hansen@northeastcsd.org or calling 563-577-2219, ext. 1501. The cost is $8 per person. Children under the age of 5 fill be admitted free.
— Downtown Pub, at 102 W. Gillet in Preston, hosts a Side-by-Side fundraiser for the University of Iowa Stead Family Hospital. The ride will leave Downtown Pub at 10:30 a.m. and will stop at Dad’s Place, 201 First St. in Charlotte, and Beeker’s Bar and Grill, at 508 Main St. in Delmar. The event will include a chili cook-off at Beeker’s and ice cream. The third stop will be Jeronimo’s Bar and Grill, at 101 West Main in Springbrook, and the fourth stop will be Homeport, 515 River St. in Sabula. The ride will end at Downtown Pub, where food will be served.
NOV. 7
— The Fulton Presbyterian Church will serve a baked potato bar with dessert from 4:30 to 6:30 pm at the church. Free will donations will be accepted. Fulton Presbyterian Church is located at 311 N. Ninth St. in Fulton.
— Students of Northeast High School, 1450 370th Ave. in Goose Lake, will perform “Grease” at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the door and through activities office by emailing troy.hansen@northeastcsd.org or calling 563-577-2219, ext. 1501. The cost is $8 per person. Children under the age of 5 fill be admitted free.
— Wide River Winery, at 1776 E. Deer Creek Rd. in Clinton, hosts Frank Sinatra cover artist Travis Hosette from 1-4 p.m. in a customer appreciation party.
NOV. 8
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
NOV. 9
— All women are welcome to attend Stonecroft Ministries’ After Five at Triple Play Banquet & Bowl, 1601 9th Ave., Fulton from 6:30-8 p.m. for dinner and a program. Stonecroft is a nonprofit, Christian Organization encouraging women to impact their communities with the Gospel of Jesus. Features of the evening include a bakeless bake sale and turkey trivia. Bea Ingersoll of Albany, Illinois will speak. Call Carolene Sterenberg at 309-887-4097 or Ruth Huizenga at 309-659-2175 by Nov. 7 to make reservations.
— Don’s Jewelry presents Santa’s Coming to Town Shopping Spree at Wild Rose Casino, 777 Wild Rose Dr. in Clinton, from 5-7 p.m.
NOV. 10
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open 1-5 p.m. on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
NOV. 12
— Central DeWitt High School presents Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” at 7 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door. General admission is $10. Central DeWitt students and staff will be admitted for $5. Activity passes and spouse passes will not be accepted as valid admission to the performance. Tickets can be purchased by cash or check.
— Maquoketa High School’s fall production, “A Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon,” at 1215 E. Platt St. at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students. Children age 3 and younger will be admitted free. Cookies will be available during intermission for a donation.