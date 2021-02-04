Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Light snow and windy conditions this evening giving way to some clearing late. Low 9F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Light snow and windy conditions this evening giving way to some clearing late. Low 9F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.