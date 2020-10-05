OCTOBER 7
— The River Arts Center welcomes Keeping you Sewing's Quilt the Town which features quilts and textiles by local artists and students of local schools. Quilts from River Cities Quilt Guild and Material Girlz Quilting Group are part of the exhibit. River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. South in Clinton and is open from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
OCTOBER 8
— Jammin' in the Canyon with Shriner's Run begins at 5:30 p.m. at Wierenga's Heritage Canyon, 515 N. Fourth St. in Fulton, Illinois. Pickers may set up at 5 p.m. Pickers and singers of all proficiency levels are welcome. Music is bluegrass, country, old-timey, folk, blues and a bit of rock and roll. Bring lawn chairs and bug spray.
OCTOBER 9
— A Carry Concealed class will be conducted at First Baptist Church in Clinton from 6-8 p.m. Call 563-219-5512 to reserve a spot.
OCTOBER 10
— Citizens First Bank hosts Shred Day from 9-11 a.m. at 1442 Lincoln Way in Clinton. Staff will do the shredding while participants stay in their cars.
OCTOBER 13
— Sisters of St. Francis will conduct a anti-human trafficking committee meeting at 9 a.m. via Zoom. For more information, contact Lori Freudenberg at 563-242-7611.
OCTOBER 14
— IowaWorks will host a drive through job far at the former Ashford University Call Center parking lot, 1310 19th Ave. NW in Clinton, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
— Tavis Hosette will perform from 5-7 p.m. at Lyons Foursquare Park on Main Avenue during the Farmers Market.
OCTOBER 15
