To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
JAN. 28
• Lyons Reads Book Club at Lyons Branch Library, 10:30 a.m. to noon. The Lyons Reads Book Club has new winter hours. This book club is relaxed and has fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. This meeting will be held at the Lyons Branch Library. Registration is encouraged by calling 242-5355.
• Cookbook Club Part Deux at Lyons Branch Library, 2-3 p.m. If you enjoy telling stories, sharing your family recipes, and meeting new people, please join us at the Lyons Branch Library. We welcome all levels of cooking experience, diets, and recipes whether new or old. We are creating a cookbook for the Clinton Public Library. For our January meeting, please bring a recipe for “Appetizers”.
JAN. 31
• Budgeting in Uncertain Times with Citizens First Bank, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Clinton Public Library Lower Level Meeting Room. Join Citizens First Bank CEO Kathy Forrest to learn smart personal finance strategies as living costs remain high. Attendees will learn how they can meet their financial goals, no matter their financial situation, by asking questions and receiving insight from a local finance expert. Registration for this event is encouraged so Citizens First Bank can prepare a presentation that is most helpful for participants. Please call the Clinton Public Library at 242-8441 to register.
FEB. 2
• The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet at noon Feb. 2 at Imperial Lanes in Camanche. The menu will be chicken and swiss steak.
FEB. 5
• Fulton Presbyterian Church in Fulton, Illinois, will host Mission Starfish Haiti Trivia Night at 6 p.m. in the church Outreach Center. A gift card raffle will also be held that evening. All proceeds help fund MSH, a Christian school founded by Silentor Estil-Henderson in 2012, that presently enrolls over 400 students. Cost is $15 per person. To reserve a table or for more information call (563) 249-3098.
FEB. 11
• Whitetails Unlimited is sponsoring the Clinton-area banquet Feb. 11 at Vista Grande, 2141 16th St. NW, Clinton. This special fund-raising event will feature a two-meat dinner, auction and prizes with a wide array of products such as firearms, outfitter packages, hunting and outdoor-related equipment, artwork and collectibles only available at WTU events. Grants from this event will go toward projects that uphold WTU’s mission. Social hour begins at 4:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 each for a single adult, or $25 for a spouse or child. Ticket order deadline is Feb. 4, and tickets will not be sold at the door. To order tickets locally, call Jeff Beckwith at (563) 249-7358 or stop into Beckwith Commercial Roofing, 1801 S. 21st St., Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets also are available through the WTU Headquarters at 1-800-274-5471 or online at www.whitetailsunlimited.com.
MARCH 7
• The DeWitt Noon Lions' Travelogue series begins. Travels around the world and even a local flavor begin March 7 and continue every other Tuesday through May 30, 2023. Shows are at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the DeWitt Operahouse in downtown DeWitt. The March 7 program is "Essence of Scotland" by Helmut Welke. Every effort will be made to present a travelogue on the day scheduled; however, if inclement weather requires a cancellation, the information will be posted at the theater or contact (563) 370-9394. If school is canceled or scheduled to be released early by 1 p.m., the travelogue will also be canceled. A $5 donation is suggested.