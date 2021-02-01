FEBRUARY 1
— Pizza Ranch sale from 5-8 p.m. will benefit Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Only carry-out order apply. Donation buckets will be located at the carry-out window for additional donations.
FEBRUARY 3
— River Arts Center is showing the photography of Mic Barnes and the watercolor paintings of Martha Hayes in an exhibit called Nature’s Palette. The Art Center is open from 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
FEBRUARY 4
FEBRUARY 5
— Hawks are Happenin' at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center at 10:30 a.m. Jessica Steines, a naturalist with Clinton County Conservation, will introduce children to a live red-tailed hawk. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
FEBRUARY 6
— Hawks are Happenin' at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center at 10:30 a.m. Children will learn about hawks from Miss Roberta. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Children will weave hearts to give to special people in their lives during the Saturday Special at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The one-hour program begins at 3 p.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
FEBRUARY 7
— River Arts Center will host an artists' reception for Mic Barnes and Martha Hayes from 1-3 p.m. Barnes is showing her photography and Hayes her watercolor paintings in an exhibit called Nature’s Palette. The Art Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
FEBRUARY 9
— From 5-7 p.m., food sales at Pizza Hut, 1616 N. Second Street in Clinton, will earn money for Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Carry-out and delivery orders qualify for the fundraiser.
FEBRUARY 15
— Pizza Hut and L’Arche Clinton team up for a fundraising event. From 5-7 p.m., 20% of the price of pick-up and delivery orders will go to L'Arche. Call 563-242-3333 to order. Pizza Hut is located at 1616 N. Second St. in Clinton.
FEBRUARY 27
— An icy swim at Rock Creek Campground will raise money for Clinton County Conservation Foundation's environmental education programs at 1 p.m. The event includes a costume contest. The winner will receive a free one-night stay in the Pintail Cabin. The Plunge is limited to 50 participants; each is required to raise $100 for the Foundation. Call or test Jill at 563-349-8680 by Feb. 25 to register.