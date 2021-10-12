OCT. 13
— Hook's Pub and Grill hosts Bars Wars Trivia from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m. Hook's is located at 318 N. Fourth St.
— Midwest Pets for Life hosts a walk-in vaccination and microchip clinic from 1-5 p.m. while supplies last. Services offered include rabies vaccinations for $16, nail trims for $12 and microchipping for $15. Cats must arrive in clean crates or pet carriers, and dogs must be properly leased or in clean carriers. Veterinary services will be provided by Dr. Ashley Wegmann.
— Alzheimer's Association caregiver support group will meet at the Lyons Train Depot, 56 25th Ave. N. in Clinton, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Caregivers, family and friends of Alzheimer's patients will exchange practical information, talk through issues and ways of coping and share feelings and concerns. Register by contacting Megan Pedersen at 563-293-8058 or at mepedersen@alz.org. Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.
OCT. 14
— Camanche voters can hear city and school board candidates answer questions from a moderator at 7 p.m. at Camanche Middle School, 1400 Ninth St. in Camanche. The forum is hosted by Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce.
OCT. 15
— The Sawmill Museum celebrates its 10th anniversary events, sawing logs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum is located at 2231 Grant St. in Clinton.
— Timber Lake Terror haunted house and trails in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, are open from 6:30-10 p.m. Admission is $12 at the door or $10 online.
— Village Cooperative, 1160 14th Ave. NW, will have a rummage, bake and craft sale from noon to 6 p.m.
— Sauk Valley Community College will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents should enter the west mall door to the Riverview Room (1H16/1H18). Pfizer's first, second, third or booster doses and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are available.
— The Clinton Fire Department will visit Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center at 10:30 a.m. to teach children the importance of fire safety and prevention. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
OCT. 16
— Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center hosts the second annual Vinson H. Jetter Community Center's Drive-Through Pumpkin Giveway. The Center will give away pumpkins from noon to 3 p.m. In the drive-through event, each child who visits will receive one pumpkin wile supplies last. Pumpkins have been donated by McGinnis Melons in Thomson, Illinois.
— Timber Lake Terror haunted house and trails in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, are open from 6:30-10 p.m. Admission is $12 at the door or $10 online.
— Village Cooperative, 1160 14th Ave. NW, will have a rummage, bake and craft sale from 8 a.m. to noon.
— Volunteers will be setting up the Symphony of Lights at Eagle Point Park between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. To help with setup, check in with Travis at the shed behind the caretaker's house in Eagle Point Park.
— The Clinton Fire Department will visit Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center at 10:30 a.m. to teach children the importance of fire safety and prevention. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. During the Saturday Special, from 2-3 p.m., children will learn about having a fire escape plan.
— The Clinton County Chapter of Pheasants Forever will have its banquet at 5 p.m. at the Millennium Ballroom in Goose Lake. The annual fundraising banquet will raise money to provide local wildlife habitat and youth outdoor skills. Call Brad Taylor at 563-221-1214 for tickets.
OCT. 17
— The Bill Gardner Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast begins at 8 a.m. at Eagle Point Lodge in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Serving ends at 1 p.m. The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee, orange juice and milk. Cost is $8 in advance or $10 at the door for adults. Children from the ages of 5 to 12 eat for $5 Children under the age of 4 will be admitted free. Tickets are available from Clinton Kiwanis Club members.
— Volunteers will be setting up the Symphony of Lights at Eagle Point Park between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. To help with setup, check in with Travis at the shed behind the caretaker's house in Eagle Point Park.
OCT. 18
— Iowa native Linda Betsinger McCann will speak about her book "The Civilian Conservation Corps in Southeast Iowa" at the Wheatland Library at 11 a.m. She will be at the DeWitt Library at 4 p.m. to speak about "Prohibition in Iowa." She will have copies of all her books available for purchase.
— Pizza Hut and L’Arche Clinton team up for a fundraising event. L'Arche will receive 20% of sales from 5-7 p.m. at the Pizza Hut at 1616 N. Second St. in Clinton. Call 563-242-3333 pick up or carry out.
— Zion Lutheran Church, at 439 Third Ave. S., will host a blood drive from 3-6:30 p.m. Appointments and masks are required. Contact Deb at 563-243-5333 or visit bloodcenter.org to schedule an appointment.
OCT. 20
— Hook's Pub and Grill hosts Bars Wars Trivia from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m. Hook's is located at 318 N. Fourth St.
— Clinton County Conservation hosts Hunters Moon Hike at 6:30 p.m. at Eden Valley Refuge. Experience the sites and sounds of the night on a tailor-made hike. Call 563-357-0759 for more info and registration.
OCT. 21
— Clinton County Conservation will host a Fall Color Cruise at 5 p.m. at Rock Creek Park. this is the final Eco Cruise of the season. Call 563-259-1876 by Oct. 14 to sign up.