JUNE 17
— Timber Lake Playhouse opens its 60th Anniversary Season with the musical, "Pippin," at 7:30 p.m. Tickets area available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mount Carroll, Illinois.
— Clinton County Conservation will host a Sunset Eco Cruise each Thursday at 7 p.m. at Rock Creek. A naturalist will guide the Mississippi River cruises aboard the blue Heron pontoon. Call 563-259-1876 a week in advance to reserve a free spot.
— Clinton County Historical Society hosts a Sloppy Joe's in a Sack Supper from 4 p.m. until the food is gone. For $5 residents may pick up a sack supper at the Clinton County Historical Society Museum, 601 S. First St. in Clinton. The money benefits the museum.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre presents "Smokey Joe's Cafe" at 8 p.m. at Riverview Bandshell. Order tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35554 or call the box office at 563-242-6760 between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
JUNE 18
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre presents "Smokey Joe's Cafe" at 8 p.m. at Riverview Bandshell. Order tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35554 or call the box office at 563-242-6760 between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will perform the musical "Pippin" at 7:30 p.m. Tickets area available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mount Carroll, Illinois.
— Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will celebrate Adler's 126th birthday during Funtime Friday at 10:30 a.m. Children will learn about the man who started it all. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. The program is free with a paid admission to the Center.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
JUNE 19
— Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will celebrate Adler's 126th birthday during Funtime Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Children will learn about the man who started it all. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. The program is free with a paid admission to the Center.
— A Father's Day workshop will let children create gifts for Dad. Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will help children make Father's Day gifts during Saturday Special, 3-4 p.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. The program is free with a paid admission to the Center.
— Cash and Cline…Country Royalty Tribute Show, 7 p.m. at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center. Tickets are $22 for adults in advance at $25 at the door. Student tickets are $13 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets can also be purchased at The Ohnward Fine Arts Center 563-652-9815, Osterhaus Pharmacy and the Maquoketa State Bank Main Office, Hartig Drug in Preston and the Bellevue Pharmacy in Bellevue. Tickets are also available online at www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— The Catholic Historical Center at St. Boniface, 2500 Pershing Blvd., is open from 1 to 3 p.m.
— Because June is Dairy Month, LumberKings Stadium will have Dairy Night at The Ball Park. From 5:30 p.m. to closing, visitors to the ballpark can meet a calf.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre presents "Smokey Joe's Cafe" at 8 p.m. at Riverview Bandshell. Order tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35554 or call the box office at 563-242-6760 between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will perform the musical "Pippin" at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets area available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mount Carroll, Illinois.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
JUNE 20
— Fathers are admitted free to Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center in celebration of Father's Day. From 1:30-4:30 p.m. children may use the card-creation station to make Father's Day cards. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre presents "Smokey Joe's Cafe" at 8 p.m. at Riverview Bandshell. Order tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35554 or call the box office at 563-242-6760 between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will perform the musical "Pippin" at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets area available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mount Carroll, Illinois.
JUNE 21
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
JUNE 22
— Timber Lake Playhouse will perform the musical "Pippin" at 7:30 p.m. Tickets area available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mount Carroll, Illinois.
JUNE 23
— New plaques honoring Lt. Bill Schick and John Albert Lubbers will be unveiled at the Lubbers Fountain on Riverview Drive at 11 a.m. The public is invited to attend.
— Rick Eugene Brammer of Absolute Science will fascinate summer readers with a bubble show at the community center in Camanche at 2 p.m.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 1-5 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre presents "Smokey Joe's Cafe" at 8 p.m. at Riverview Bandshell. Order tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35554 or call the box office at 563-242-6760 between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will perform the musical "Pippin" at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets area available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mount Carroll, Illinois.
— Hook's Pub and Grill hosts trivia night from 7-9 p.m.
— Lyons Reads Book Club will meet from 5-6:30 p.m. Readers choose their own books and meet for conversations about the works and their authors. Call 563-242-5355 for details.