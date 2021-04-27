APRIL 28
— Clinton Community College’s Maquoketa Center will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The Maquoketa Center and its Advanced Manufacturing Center are located at 501 W. Washington St., next to Maquoketa High School.Instructors and staff will provide tours of the building and answer questions about programs and classes. The center offers college classes for those straight out of high school as well as older adults who have been away from the classroom for a few years.
— Clinton County Conservation will host the Full Pink Moon Hike at 6:30 p.m. at Eden Valley. A naturalist will guide a hike along Bear Creek Trail as participants watch the rising moor and other sites, sounds and sensations of a string evening. Numbers are limited. Call 563-357-0759 to reserve a spot.
APRIL 30
— Shred confidential documents free at 2600 Lincoln Way in Clinton from noon to 2 p.m.
— Children will make May baskets and learn about May Day traditions during Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
MAY 1
— Heritage Canyon in Fulton, Illinois will welcome May with Professor B-3 bubbles, a petting zoo, live music, May baskets, Native American flute playing and beading, popcorn and ice cream from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors who want to ride the Jolly Trolly to the Canyon should park at CrossView Church on 14th Avenue.
— Children will make May baskets and learn about May Day traditions during Funtime Saturday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— From 3-4 p.m., children will celebrate the 90th anniversary of the opening of the Empire State Building at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. During the Saturday Special program, children will build their own skyscrapers with Miss Michelle.
— Clinton County Conservation hosts Wapsi Paddle Trip #1 at 11:30 AM. Participants will launch from Sherman Park and paddle to Allen’s Grove Park, a 10-mile trip passing beautiful rock outcrops and sand beaches. This is not a float. Participants will have to paddle. Everyone must wear legal life vests and stay in site of the group while on the water. Call Chuck at 563-357-0759 to reserve equipment, for more details and to register.
— Clinton County Conservation hosts a Wildflower Walk at 10 a.m. at Sherman Park. Participants will meet at the shelter and hike about 3/4 of a mile along the bluff searching for favorite spring blooms. Call 563-357-0759 for details and registration.
— Clinton County Conservation will host Trivia Night at 7 p.m. at Rock Creek Park. Doors open at 6 p.m. Rock Creek. The fundraiser will support Friends of Rock Creek and Fishing Has No Boundaries, which hosts an annual fishing event for people with disabilities. Admission to Trivia Night is $15 per player or $60 for a table of six. Register at mycountyparks.com or call or text 563-212-0955.
MAY 3
— Clinton County Conservation hosts Birds of a Feather at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Park. Learn about the fearsome Birds of Prey found in Iowa and their awesome adaptations that make them unique. A live presentation with our red-tailed hawk and barred owl will be given at Rock Creek Marina and Campground.
MAY 4
— Pizza Hut will give the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center a percentage of all sales from 5-7 p.m. during a Star Wars Day fundraiser. Call 563-242-3333 to order, and pick up the pizza at 1616 N. Second St. in Clinton. May the 4th be with you.
MAY 7
— Children will plant flowers with their mothers during the Felix Adler Discovery Center's Mother's Day edition of Funtime Friday. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. The children's museum is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
MAY 8
— Children will plant flowers with their mothers during the Felix Adler Discovery Center's Mother's Day edition of Funtime Saturday. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. The children's museum is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Children will make sugar scrub for their mothers in the Mother's Day Saturday Special. The program is scheduled for 3-4 p.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center, 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.