APRIL 6
— Join Ray Hamilton and Jackson County Conservation for a guided walk through the high-quality Hamilton prairie at 6 p.m. Hamilton will share his knowledge of prairie plants and native pollinators. Wear walking shoes and long pants and dress for the weather. Registration is required at least 48 hours in advance and participants are asked to practice social distancing. Parking is located on 288th Street, Maquoketa, across the street from Codfish Hollow Barnstormers. For more information or to sign up, contact Jackson County Conservation at 563-652-3783 or tony@jacksonccb.com.
— Woodcock "Sky Dance is set for 7:30 p.m. at Sherman Park's north entrance. Led by Clinton County Conservation, participants will look and listen for woodcock performing their unique courtship display in the sky and on the ground.
APRIL 7
— The Friends of the Library bookstore is open from 1-5 p.m. in the basement of the Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Artists Billie Davids and Greg Steele are exhibiting their artwork at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. View the show from 1-4 p.m.
— Get together to jam to some homespun music at 6:30 p.m. at Eden Valley. Call 563-357-0759 to let Clinton County Conservation know that you are attending.
APRIL 8
— Artists Billie Davids and Greg Steele are exhibiting their artwork at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. View the show from 1-4 p.m.
APRIL 9
— Artists Billie Davids and Greg Steele are exhibiting their artwork at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. View the show from 1-4 p.m.
APRIL 10
— The Friends of the Library bookstore is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the basement of the Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Artists Billie Davids and Greg Steele are exhibiting their artwork at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. View the show from 1-4 p.m.
— Navigate and explore Prairie Creek Recreation Area with a compass at 1 p.m. Learn orienteering basics with a county naturalist and then head to the woods to complete the orienteering course at the park. This event is free, open to all ages, and registration is required. Dress for the weather, wear long pants, and practice social distancing. Prairie Creek Recreation Area is located at 1215 E. Summit Street, Maquoketa. For more information or to register, contact Jackson County Conservation at 563-652-3783 or jess@jacksonccb.com.
APRIL 11
— Artists Billie Davids and Greg Steele are exhibiting their artwork at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. The artists will be hosting a reception at the Arts Center from 1-4 p.m.
— Barbara Huenke will share her journey in using herbs for making salves and other products at 2 p.m. Participants will make their own sample salve using herbs, oils and beeswax during this class at the Hurstville Interpretive Center. Cost is $5. Registration is required and space is limited. For more information or to register, contact Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email jess@jacksonccb.com.
APRIL 17
— Chicago Comedy Showcase comes to Wild Rose Casino and Resort. Presented by Wild Rose and TeeHee's Comedy Club, Chicago comedians will take the stage at 7 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. Social distancing will be enforced.
— State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, and Reps. Norlin Mommsen and Mary Wolfe will discuss this legislative session during a virtual Legislative Coffee and Conversation from 9:30-11 a.m. Links will be posted at www.dewittiowa.org and on Facebook.
APRIL 18
— Local musician ItzCake will perform at 508 S. Second St. in Clinton from 6-9 p.m. Admission to the teen event is $5 in advance and $10 at the door. Food and drinks will be available.