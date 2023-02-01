To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
FEB. 2
• Clinton County Walk of Fame Traveling Exhibit, Clinton Public Library, through Feb. 28. The exhibit features seven individuals from the 2022 Walk of Fame Class. The traveling exhibit is currently on display on the main floor of the Clinton Public Library’s Main Branch.
• The Clinton Public Library will have art & historical displays during the month of February. Feel free to browse these exhibits anytime the library is open. The Friends of the Library Bookstore and Makerspace are closed until further notice. The Makerspace equipment will be in the Children’s Department; please ask staff for details.
• Hayle Calvin’s Art Display “Melanin Pillars of Excellence”. Clinton Public Library. Feb. 1- Feb. 28. “This display highlights some influential African Americans who have contributed profoundly to Clinton, Iowa as well as some individuals who have made Black History through their achievements. I think it is important for people to realize the rich and amazing history that Clinton has. My hope is that this display will help encourage people, this Black History Month, to look into the life stories, historical contributions, and achievements of these individuals.” — Display description by artist Hayle Calvin
• LaMetta Wynn display case of Mayoral items. Clinton Public Library, Feb. 1- 28. View some of LaMetta Wynn’s historic, mayoral items from when she was the mayor of Clinton from 1995 to 2007. The late LaMetta Wynn was the first African American woman to serve as mayor in any Iowa municipality. A portrait of LaMetta Wynn, created by her granddaughter, Hayle Calvin, is on display in the library as part of the art display “Melanin Pillars of Excellence.”
• The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet at noon at Imperial Lanes in Camanche. The menu will be chicken and swiss steak.
FEB. 4
• Basic Embroidery. Lyons Branch Library, 11 a.m. to noon. If you would like to learn how to embroider and are not sure where to start, please join us for a basic embroidery class taught by Marilee Hilgendorf.. With only a few supplies and learning some basic stitches, we will be creating a beautiful craft project. The library will be providing some supplies for this class but you are encouraged to purchase a 5-inch hoop, embroidery thread, and embroidery needles. If you already embroider and would like to join a stitching group, you are welcome too! Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355.
• #52Stories. Lyons Branch Library, 1:30-3 p.m. On every headstone or plaque, there are two dates separated by a dash. How do you define your dash? The #52Stories genealogy project provides the inspiration you need to write down one story every week for a year by using a handwritten journal, blog, voice, or video recording. During this meeting we will chat about what we are doing with our own #52Stories project by sharing our stories and photos. Registration is encouraged; call 242-5355.
FEB. 5
• Fulton Presbyterian Church in Fulton, Illinois, will host Mission Starfish Haiti Trivia Night at 6 p.m. in the church Outreach Center. A gift card raffle will also be held that evening. All proceeds help fund MSH, a Christian school founded by Silentor Estil-Henderson in 2012, that presently enrolls over 400 students. Cost is $15 per person. To reserve a table or for more information call (563) 249-3098.
FEB. 8
• Crochet Club. Lyons Branch Library, 5-6:30 p.m. Would you like to learn how to crochet but not sure where to start? Sandy Logan is teaching us the basics. If you are new to crochet or could use a refresher, please join our Crochet Club. You will need to bring an H hook and a worsted weight yarn that is not fine or bulky. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355.
• Device Advice: Lyons Branch Library, 2- 4 p.m. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer your questions. We’re not tech professionals, but we can help you feel more comfortable navigating the technology you are interested in.
FEB. 11
• Whitetails Unlimited is sponsoring the Clinton-area banquet Feb. 11 at Vista Grande, 2141 16th St. NW, Clinton. This special fund-raising event will feature a two-meat dinner, auction and prizes with a wide array of products such as firearms, outfitter packages, hunting and outdoor-related equipment, artwork and collectibles only available at WTU events. Grants from this event will go toward projects that uphold WTU’s mission. Social hour begins at 4:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 each for a single adult, or $25 for a spouse or child. Ticket order deadline is Feb. 4, and tickets will not be sold at the door. To order tickets locally, call Jeff Beckwith at (563) 249-7358 or stop into Beckwith Commercial Roofing, 1801 S. 21st St., Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets also are available through the WTU Headquarters at 1-800-274-5471 or online at www.whitetailsunlimited.com.
FEB. 14
• I Spy at the Library. Clinton Public Library, Feb. 14-28. Explore the library as you try to “spy” various items to complete this investigative, family friendly activity. This program is like an immersive I Spy book/scavenger hunt. Participants who complete this activity will be entered into a raffle to win a prize. Individuals of all ages are encouraged to participate. It will take about 30-45 minutes to complete this activity.
FEB. 15
• Remembering Mayor LaMetta Wynn’s Legacy. Lyons Branch Library, 6-6:30 p.m. Join Kathryn Wynn Calvin, LaMetta Wynn’s daughter, as she discusses her Mom’s experience as the mayor of Clinton from 1995-2007. The late LaMetta Wynn was the first African American woman to serve as mayor in any Iowa municipality. Please register for this program by calling the library at 242-8441.
FEB. 22
• Underground Railroads and Routes in Clinton County. Lyons Branch Library, 5:30-6:30 p.m. What made a person become involved in the Underground Railroad? How prevalent was the Underground Railroad in Clinton County? What were the limitations, the challenges, and the results of agents and freedom seekers? How many freedom seekers do you think came through Clinton County? Please join us to learn about the freedom seekers and the routes in Clinton County, presented by Matt Parbs, executive director of The Sawmill Museum. Registration is encouraged as seating is limited; call 242-5355.
FEB. 23
• Cricut Class: DIY Bookmarks. Clinton Public Library Children’s Department, 5:30- 6:30 p.m. Learn how to make a bookmark using the Cricut cutting machine. Staff will give a demonstration and everyone attending will be making a bookmark. Registration is encouraged; call 242-8441. This is open to ages 14 and older.
FEB. 24
• Device Advice: Clinton Public Library: 10 a.m. to noon. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer your questions. We’re not tech professionals, but we can help you feel more comfortable navigating the technology you are interested in.
FEB. 25
• Lyons Reads Book Club, Lyons Branch Library, 10:30 a.m. to noon. The Lyons Reads Book Club has new winter hours. This book club is relaxed and has fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. This meeting will be held at the Lyons Branch Library. Registration is encouraged; call 242-5355.
• Cookbook Club Part Deux, Lyons Branch Library, 2-3 p.m. If you enjoy telling stories, sharing your family recipes, and meeting new people, join us at the Lyons Branch Library. We welcome all levels of cooking experience, diets, and recipes whether new or old. We are creating a cookbook for the Clinton Public Library. For the February meeting, please bring a recipe for “Soups”.
MARCH 7
• The DeWitt Noon Lions' Travelogue series begins. Travels around the world and even a local flavor begin March 7 and continue every other Tuesday through May 30, 2023. Shows are at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the DeWitt Operahouse in downtown DeWitt. The March 7 program is "Essence of Scotland" by Helmut Welke. Every effort will be made to present a travelogue on the day scheduled; however, if inclement weather requires a cancellation, the information will be posted at the theater or contact (563) 370-9394. If school is canceled or scheduled to be released early by 1 p.m., the travelogue will also be canceled. A $5 donation is suggested.