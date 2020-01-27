JANUARY 29
— Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will introduce children to groundhogs from 2-6 p.m. with a WOW Wednesday Groundhog Day program. WOW Wednesday is designed for school-age children and their families. The program is free with a paid admission to the children's museum. The Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today from 3:30-5 p.m., children will make sock animals. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
JANUARY 31
— Licensed social worker Ruth Buckles will discuss the state of human trafficking in Iowa during the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn from noon to 1 p.m. Anyone wishing to attend should RSVP at 563-242-7611 by Jan. 29.
— Clinton Public Library will host Crafternoon from 3:30-4:30 p.m. To celebrate National Inspire Your Heart with Art Day, the program will have participants use alcohol inks to create one-of-a-kind ceramic tiles. Adult coloring supplies will be available for anyone who doesn't want to decorate a tile. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will "Inspire Your Heart with Art." Designed for preschoolers, all ages are welcome. Funtime Friday begins at 10 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
FEBRUARY 1
— Clinton Community College will host the 39th Annual B-rrry Scurry 4-Mile Run at noon. The route is flat and fast with chip timing, instant results and a post-race party. The B-rrry Scurry begins at the college, 1000 Lincoln Blvd. in Clinton. Proceeds benefit CCC students through B-rrry Scurry scholarships. Prize money is awarded to the male and/or female that sets a new course record. All participants receive the official TECH race shirts and are eligible for door prizes, free refreshments after the race and entry into the post-race party at Legends which features live music from 3 - 6 p.m. For more information or to register, visit www.eicc.edu/brrry.
— Confucius International Education Group will host a Chinese New Year celebration at Vernon Cook Theater at Clinton High School. Entertainment is scheduled for 2-4 p.m. and games from 4-6 p.m. A traditional tea ceremony and refreshments will be part of the public event. CHS is located at 817 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Clinton Public Library's genealogy project #52Stories will meet from 11 a.m. to noon at the Lyons branch, 105 Main Ave in Clinton. The project encourages everyone to write one story each week. Seating is limited. Call 563-242-5355 to register.
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today at 10:30 a.m., children will make sock animals. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
FEBRUARY 3
— The Society of St. Vincent de Paul will be serving at Pizza Ranch in Clinton from 5-8 p.m. The fundraiser will benefit the service organization.
FEBRUARY 5
— Resthave Care & Rehabilitation, 408 Maple Ave., Morrison, Illinois, will conduct a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call Karla at 815-772-4021 to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today from 3:30-5 p.m., children will make heart crafts. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
FEBRUARY 7
— Clinton Public Library will celebrate Black History Month with the movie "The Pursuit of Happyness," starring Will Smith, from 2-4 p.m. at the Lyons branch, 105 Main Ave. in Clinton.
FEBRUARY 8
— Clinton Public Library will teach residents how to make sleeping mats from plastic grocery bags during Operation Bedroll from 11 a.m. to noon at the Lyons branch, 105 Main Ave. in Clinton. The project is in collaboration with Retired Senior Volunteer Program to provide mats for the homeless. Space is limited. Call 563-242-5355 to register.
— United Way will host trivia night and a silent auction beginning at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $15 per person or $80 per team of 6-8 people. Cost for spectators and silent auction is $10 per person.
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today at 10:30 a.m., children will make heart crafts. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
FEBRUARY 9
— George Curtis Mansion will woo chocolate lovers from noon to 3 p.m. for a $10 donation. Admission to Chocolate Lovers Delight includes one pass around table nuts. Chocolate-covered nuts are also for sale. Gift boxes are available for $5 or $10. The mansion is locate at 420 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
FEBRUARY 12
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today from 3:30-5 p.m., children will make pinecone animals. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
FEBRUARY 13
— Shoe Sensation will host Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce's Biz After 5 from 5-7 p.m. Biz After 5 provides networking opportunities with food, drinks and a fishbowl drawing. Shoe Sensation is located at 2900 S. 25th St., Suite C, in Clinton.
FEBRUARY 14
— Sarah Harding Senior Living will host Sarah's Sweetheart Ball, featuring vocalist Travis Hosette, at Eagle Point Lodge. Appetizers and a cash bar will be available beginning at 5 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Music and dancing begin at 7 p.m. Cost is $50 per person or $375 for a table of eight. Call 563-243-1341 to make a reservation.
— Clinton Public Library will celebrate Black History Month with the movie "Loving" from 2-4 p.m. at the Lyons branch, 105 Main Ave in Clinton.
FEBRUARY 15
— Iowa Sen. Chris Cournyer and Reps. Norlin Mommsen and Mary Wolfe will discuss bills making their way through the legislature during February's Legislative Coffee at 9 a.m. the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, 721 S. Second St. in Clinton.
— Master Gardeners from Whiteside County will host Blooming Petals Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon at Sterling Extension office, 12923 Lawrence Road, Sterling, Illinois. The hands-on activity will teach floral arranging. Flowers and containers will be provided for a $15 fee. The program is open to students in middle school or high school and adults of any age. Space is limited. Sign up at go.illinois.edu/whitesideblooming or by calling Mary Nelson at 815-632-3611.
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today at 10:30 a.m., children will make pinecone animals. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
FEBRUARY 19
— Sandy Logan will teach beginning crochet at the Lyons branch of Clinton Public Library, 105 Main Ave., from 1-3 p.m. Some supplies will be available, but participants are welcome to take their own. Call 563-242-5355 to sign up for the class.
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today from 3:30-5 p.m., children will make sea animal crafts. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
FEBRUARY 20
— Resthave Care and Rehabilitation will host a soup supper 5-7 p.m. 4H clubs will sell baked goods. Resthave is located at 408 Maple Avenue in Morrison, Illinois.
FEBRUARY 21
— The Lyons Branch of Clinton Public Library welcomes Bunco players from 5-7 p.m. The dice game is easy to learn, according to organizers, and the evening will include prizes and pizza. Call 563-242-5355 to register, as seating is limited. The Lyons branch is located at 105 Main Ave. in Clinton.
FEBRUARY 22
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today at 10:30 a.m., children will make sea animal crafts. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
FEBRUARY 26
— Lyons Reads Book Club will meet from 4:45-6:15 p.m. at 105 Main Ave. in Clinton. Each club member reads and discusses a book in a relaxed meeting format.
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today from 3:30-5 p.m., children will make dinosaurs. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
FEBRUARY 28
— The Lyons branch of Clinton Public Library will host Bingo from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Call 563-242-5355 to register.
FEBRUARY 29
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today at 10 a.m., children will make dinosaurs. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.