To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
OCT. 1
• Calvary Hill Hustle 2-mile run/ walk, 8 a.m., begins near KT3, 10th Avenue and Fourth Street, Fulton, Illinois. Race-day registration starts at 7 a.m.Money raised will go to resurfacing the bike path in Fulton. This event is part of the Fulton Fall Festival. There will be a fitness competition. Contact Kyle at KT3 at (563) 219-2187 for more information about the fitness competition. Contact Jean Roeder at (563) 249-7629 for more information about the run/walk.
• Fulton Fall Fest, 10 a.m to 4 p.m. in downtown Fulton, Illinois. Live music featuring Dan Peart from 10 a.m. to noon, Molly Shannon from noon to 2 p.m. and The Stockwells from 2 to 4 p.m. There will be kids' games and boutique vendors.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Lyons Foursquare Park.
• #52Stories at Lyons Branch Library, 1:30-3 p.m. The #52Stories genealogy project provides the inspiration you need to write down one story every week for a year. You can do this in a handwritten journal, blog, voice or video recording. During this meeting we will chat about what we are doing with our own #52Stories project. Registration is encouraged; call 242-8441.
• The Clinton Symphony Orchestra opens its 69th concert season with the first Iowa performance of orchestral music from Jennifer Higdon’s award-winning opera Cold Mountain. Clinton’s concert is at 7:30 p.m. in Clinton High School’s Vernon Cook Theater.
• Halloween in the parks - Sherman, Walnut Grove and Eden Valley. Decorate your campsite for the weekend, and then costumed kids are invited to trick or treat from 5-6 p.m. through the campground. Campers are asked to pass out candy. Hay rack rides will also be available as long as weather permits.
OCT. 2
• Just Food at The Canticle grounds, 843 13th Ave. North, Clinton, 2-4 p.m. Come to enjoy fair-trade chocolate, locally produced cheeses, and responsibly produced wine. Learn how food choices can bring justice to humanity and the environment. Speakers will be on hand to answer questions and share samples. The Clinton Public Library will have a booth with reading suggestions.
OCT. 4
• Visiting the Beyond: An Interactive Paranormal Presentation, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Clinton Public Library Have you ever wondered what the inside of a real haunted house looks like? Curt Strutz presents an interactive presentation full of original photography, history, and haunted experiences that does just that. This is recommended for teens and adults only. Registration is encouraged as seating is limited. This will be held in the lower level meeting room. Call 242-8441 to register.
OCT. 5
• Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Clinton Public Library's Storytime Room on the second floor. Storytime is offered continually, with breaks occurring in later December and August. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on western side of the building. Join us for fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• Afternoon Adventures, 2:30 p.m., Clinton Public Library's Makerspace/second floor depending on the activity. Every Wednesday, K-6th graders are invited to join in starting at 2:30 for fun STEAM activities. Activities range from 45 minutes to 75 minutes long. Caregivers are encouraged to join with their younger children. Sign in is required from caregivers and if they are not joining their children for the activities, we encourage them to stay in the building. Children under the age of 8 are not to be left alone in the building without a caretaker at least the age of 14.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4 to 6 p.m., Lyons Foursquare Park.
• Clinton History Program: The Fifth Catholic Church in Clinton, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Please join us as Tom Koester presents a one-hour program about the fifth Catholic church in Clinton. There will be a small display of items, Q & A time, and the opportunity to ask what information the Catholic Historical Center may have available about your family. Registration is encouraged; call 242-5355. This will be held at the Lyons Branch Library.
• GROW Clinton and the DeWitt Chamber & Development Co.'s candidate forum, 6 p.m., Clinton City Hall, 611 Third St. in Clinton. Event will be live streamed on the “City of Clinton Iowa” YouTube channel. Questions can be submitted prior to the event, but no later than Friday, Sept. 30. Send questions to info@dewittiowa.org. Submitting a question does not ensure the question will be asked, the DCDC said. Day-of questions will not be taken from the virtual audience, and day-of questions can be submitted from the in-person audience for consideration by the moderator, organizers said.