SEPTEMBER 8
— The Franciscan Peace Center of the Sisters of St. Francis of Clinton will hold a virtual Anti-Trafficking Committee meeting at 9 a.m. Contact Lori Freudenberg or call 242-7611 to get information for the Zoom meeting.
SEPTEMBER 9
— The artwork of Diane Guntzel and Bonnie Hufford is on display at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. River Arts Center is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. Admission is free. Social distancing should be observed.
SEPTEMBER 19
— Midwest Pets for Life will have a benefit at Moose Family Center, 1936 Lincoln Way in Clinton from 1-5 p.m. The benefit will include raffles, a silent auction and food vendors.