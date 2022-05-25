MAY 28
• Black Hawk Hiking Club, 2:30 p.m., Rock Falls Centennial Park, Rock Falls, Illinois. Hikers will be hiking on the Canal path, which includes a pedestrian bridge across the Rock River. Bring your own water and snack.
• Wild Palisades, Flora, Fauna, and Fungi of the Mississippi Palisades State Park, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Savanna Museum and Cultural Center, 406 Main St., Savanna. Join University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalist and Stewards of the Mississippi River to explore the flora, fauna and fungi of the Mississippi Palisades State Park. This program will start at the Savanna Museum and Cultural Center; 406 Main St., Savanna, where presenters will talk about the flora, fauna and fungi native to the Mississippi Palisades State Park. The program will end with a walk of the Sentinel trail in the park. Walking the trail is optional, you may choose to attend the education at the Savanna Museum and Cultural Center only.
MAY 30
• Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, Illinois, welcomes Sacred Call Ministries to its outdoor stage at 6 p.m. May 30. A free-will offering will be taken. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors. A meal of barbecue, hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans and desserts will be served from 4:30 p.m. until the concert starts at 6 p.m. The cost of the meal will be a donation.
MAY 31
• Marcie Siegel of Davenport will conclude the DeWitt Noon Lions Club’s 2022 travelogue series with a “Dubai Reprise.” Shows are at 3 and 7 p.m. at the Operahouse Theatre in downtown DeWitt. A $5 donation is suggested. No seats are reserved.
JUNE 1
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
JUNE 2
• East Coast of Iowa Jeeps activities in downtown Clinton.
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Brooke Byam.
• DeWitt Wine Walk, 4-7 p.m.
JUNE 3
• East Coast of Iowa Jeeps activities.
• Finally Friday concert, performance by Midnight, 6 p.m., Riverview Bandshell, Clinton. Bring a lawn chair. No coolers allowed.
• Morrison Music Theatre Association's presentation of Steel Magnolias, 7 p.m, 701 Portland Ave., Morrison, Illinois. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.
JUNE 4
• Morrison Music Theatre Association's presentation of Steel Magnolias, 7 p.m, 701 Portland Ave., Morrison, Illinois. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.
• Clinton Symphony Orchestra “A Symphonic Affair,” 6 to 9 p.m., Rastrelli’s Tuscany Center, 238 Main Ave., Clinton. The social event and benefit for the Symphony includes silent auction items, a lavish appetizer buffet, and delightful entertainment. Admission is $50 per person, or $360 for a table of eight. Reservations required by calling (563) 357-4758, or online at www.clintonsymphony.org.
• East Coast of Iowa Jeeps activities.
JUNE 5
• Morrison Music Theatre Association's presentation of Steel Magnolias, 2 p.m, 701 Portland Ave., Morrison, Illinois. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.
• ABATE of Iowa's 33rd annual Blessing of the Bikes, 1 p.m., downtown Fulton, Illinois. Preacher Dan and Father Matthew will officiate. There will be beer garden vendors. All vehicles are welcome. Please bring a canned good to be donated to local food pantries. For more information, call Juls at (563) 249-5681. The event will be held rain or shine.
• Clinton Symphony Orchestra's free annual Riverfront Pops Concert, 6:30 p.m. at the Riverview Bandshell, Clinton. Brian Dollinger is the conductor. The full 50-piece orchestra plays music from stage and screen, and patriotic selections. Pre-concert activities for children, hosted by the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will begin at 5:30 p.m.
JUNE 8
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection, 9:30 a.m., Community Reformed Church, 747 N. 12th St. The cost to attend is $10. Special feature will be Clinton Area Showboat Theatre actors/singers. Speaker Kim Kaufman of Oregon, Illinois will present “Once I Was Blind, But Now I See.” Reservations are due Friday, June 3. For reservations or more information, contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859.
• Elementary school-age programming: Geology Rocks, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
JUNE 9
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Hap Hazard.
JUNE 10
• The YWCA 50+ Club's Hike the Dike one-mile poker walk to celebrate Strong and Steady for Life, 1:30 p.m. Participants will meet at the picnic table just south of the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre on Riverview Drive. As walkers make their way along the Clinton river front, they will collect playing cards at stops along the way. Prizes will be awarded to those walkers with the top three poker hands at the end of the one-mile walk. A short program, “Senior Solutions,” will be given by Jon and Arden Schwenker of IowaIllinois Senior Solutions. Treats will be served during this time. Sign up at the YWCA front desk or call to register at 242-2110. There is no cost to participate and all are welcome.