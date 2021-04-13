APRIL 14
— The L'Arche Clinton online auction continues. Log on to 32auctions.com/larcheclinton and register as a bidder to start shopping. Bidders will be notified when they are outbid. Items must be picked up by winning bidders by Friday, April 23 at the L'Arche Clinton office, 715 S. Third St., lower level of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Items can be shipped at the expense of the buyer. Bidding ends at 11 p.m. April 18.
APRIL 15
APRIL 16
— Children can catch a rainbow during Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Experiments with light and prisms begin at 10:30 a.m. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. The program is free with a paid admission to the children's museum.
APRIL 17
— Chicago Comedy Showcase comes to Wild Rose Casino and Resort. Presented by Wild Rose and TeeHee's Comedy Club, Chicago comedians will take the stage at 7 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. Social distancing will be enforced.
— State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, and Reps. Norlin Mommsen and Mary Wolfe will discuss this legislative session during a virtual Legislative Coffee and Conversation from 9:30-11 a.m. Links will be posted at www.dewittiowa.org and on Facebook.
— Children can catch a rainbow during Funtime Saturday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Experiments with light and prisms begin at 10:30 a.m. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. The program is free with a paid admission to the children's museum.
— During the Saturday Special at the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center, children will discover rainbows in Skittles. The program is from 3-4 p.m. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
APRIL 18
— Local musician ItzCake will perform at 508 S. Second St. in Clinton from 6-9 p.m. Admission to the teen event is $5 in advance and $10 at the door. Food and drinks will be available.
APRIL 20
— Pizza Hut on North Second St. in Clinton will donate 20% of sales between 5-7 p.m. to Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Call 563-242-3333 to order.
APRIL 23
— Clinton Trees Forever will celebrate Arbor Day and Earth Day with Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. During Funtime Friday, at 10:30 a.m., children will plant a tree and take a sapling home to plant. The children's museum is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
APRIL 24
— Jackson County Conservation is hosting a Building Better Birders Workshop. Participants will meet at 8 a.m. at the Hurstville Interpretive Center and learn from a presentation about the waterbirds and shorebirds of Iowa. Following the presentation, participants will travel to Green Island Wildlife Management Area, and meet at 1 p.m. and watch birds. The Hurstville Interpretive Center is at 18670 63rd St. Maquoketa. Green Island Wildlife Management Area is on Green Island Road, Miles. To sign up, call (563) 652-3783. All participants must sign up 48 hours in advance and all children must be accompanied by an adult.
— Clinton Trees Forever will celebrate Arbor Day and Earth Day with Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. During Funtime Saturday, at 10:30 a.m., children will plant a tree and take a sapling home to plant. The children's museum is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— During the Saturday Special at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center, children will build coral reefs with Legos. The Lego challenge begins at 3 p.m. at the Discovery Center, 332 Eight h Ave. S. in Clinton.
APRIL 25
— Nature lovers with spring fever and a need to get outdoors can find the opportunity with Jackson County Conservation Naturalist and avid wildflower enthusiasts Tony Vorwald. At 2 p.m. at Prairie Creek Recreation Area, Vorwald will take hikers in search of spring wildflowers. Dress for the weather. The program is free and open to all ages. Registration is required. Call 563-652-3783 or email tony@jacksonccb.com to register. Prairie Creek Recreation Area is located at 1215 East Summit St. in Maquoketa.
APRIL 30
— Shred confidential documents free at 2600 Lincoln Way in Clinton from noon to 2 p.m.