AUGUST 27
— First Central State Bank will break out its grill to raise money for My Gear Outreach of Clinton. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Central State Bank Lincoln Way location bank employees will serve hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, chips, a drink and a dessert for a donation.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present "Ain't Misbehavin'" at 7:30 p.m. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
— River Arts Center will exhibit the photography of Tamra Lampe and Karla Trude of Clinton through Sept. 18. Located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, River Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m.
— Funtime Friday will teach children shadow art. Children will work with light to cast shadows toward toys and trace the toys. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
AUGUST 28
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present "Ain't Misbehavin'" at 7:30 p.m. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
— River Arts Center will exhibit the photography of Tamra Lampe and Karla Trude of Clinton through Sept. 18. Located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, River Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m.
— Funtime Friday will teach children shadow art. Children will work with light to cast shadows toward toys and trace the toys. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— From 2-3 p.m., engineer Michelle Kelley will help children build with Legos at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
AUGUST 29
— St. Paul Lutheran Church hosts a free community meal the last Sunday of each month. Visit the church's website, http://www.saintpaulclinton.org, to RSVP, or call the church at 563-242-1402 before Sunday at noon.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present "Ain't Misbehavin'" at 2 p.m. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
— Spring Valley Reformed Church will host its annual request night on its outdoor stage at 6 p.m. Located at 10960 Spring Valley Road northeast of Fulton, Illinois, the church will feature local talent from Spring Valley Church and surrounding areas. Visitors may sit in their cars or bring lawn chairs. The concert will be moved indoors in case of inclement weather. A freewill offering will be taken.
AUGUST 30
— Residents living in and around Clinton can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic conditions with screenings by Life Line Screening. Church of the Open Door will host this community event at 816 13th Ave. North in Clinton. Special package pricing starts at $149, but consultants will work with clients to create a package that is right for each person based on age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.
— The Driftless Paddling Tour is a trip down the Mississippi River from Aug. 30 through Sept. 2, from Allamakee to Jackson County through the driftless regions of Iowa. Today, participants will paddle Allamakee County from New Albin to Lansing, a 10-mile trip. For more information, email Kaytlan with Dubuque County Conservation at kaytlan.moeller@dubuquecounty.us.
AUGUST 31
— The Driftless Paddling Tour is a trip down the Mississippi River from Aug. 30 through Sept. 2, from Allamakee to Jackson County through the driftless regions of Iowa. On Tuesday, they'll paddle seven miles in Clayton County from Guttenberg to the mouth of the Turkey River. For more information, email Kaytlan with Dubuque County Conservation at kaytlan.moeller@dubuquecounty.us.
SEPT. 1
— The Driftless Paddling Tour is a trip down the Mississippi River from Aug. 30 through Sept. 2, from Allamakee to Jackson County through the driftless regions of Iowa. On Wednesday, participants will see Dubuque County from AY McDonald Park to Massey Marina, 8.5 miles. For more information, email Kaytlan with Dubuque County Conservation at kaytlan.moeller@dubuquecounty.us.
SEPT. 2
— Shiner's Run will perform at Jammin' in the Canyon at 6:30 p.m. Pickers and singers of all proficiency levels are welcome to join the performance. Shiner's run plays bluegrass, county, folk, blues and a bit of rock and roll. Performers should arrive and set up at 6 p.m. Music continues to 8 p.m. Heritage Canyon is located at 515 N. Fourth St. in Fulton, Illinois.
The Driftless Paddling Tour is a trip down the Mississippi River from Aug. 30 through Sept. 2, from Allamakee to Jackson County through the driftless regions of Iowa. Today's 7-mile route will take participants through Lock and Dam 12 where they'll learn more about the lock and dam system and the wildlife along the river. The day will begin at Spruce Creek Park, two miles north of Bellevue at 9:30 a.m. Shuttling and canoes and kayaks are available. For more information, contact Jessica Wagner with Jackson County Conservation at 563-652-3783 or at jess@jacksonccb.com.
SEPT. 3
—Jackson County Retired School Personnel will meet on at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Preston. Social begins at 11:30; lunch will be served at noon. Call Carla Behrend at 563-659-5704 to make a reservation. Gene Camp will talk about the Honor Walk. All retired school personnel are eligible to join the group.
SEPT. 4
— The 7th Annual Cabin Fever Benefit for St. Jude takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 201 W. Winfield St. in Morrison, Illinois. Vendors include Kim's Keepsakes Lockets, LillaRose, Color Street, Scentsy, Thirty One Gifts, Tupperware, Paparazzi, Tastefully Simple, LulaRoe, homemade cards, homemade bath pro, Pink Zebra, Usborne Books, wreaths, Home Decor/ homemade crafts and custom signs.
SEPT. 5
— Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road in Fulton, welcomes The Bontrager Family to its outdoor stage at 6 p.m. for the church's last concert of the season. A free will offering will be taken.
SEPT. 8
— The Connection will perform for Market Music at Lyons Four Square Park at 5 p.m. Shop the farmers market, bring a lawn chair and listen to music. The music is provided by Clinton Public Library and paid for by sponsors.