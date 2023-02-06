To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
FEB. 8
• Crochet Club. Lyons Branch Library, 5-6:30 p.m. Would you like to learn how to crochet but not sure where to start? Sandy Logan is teaching us the basics. If you are new to crochet or could use a refresher, please join our Crochet Club. You will need to bring an H hook and a worsted weight yarn that is not fine or bulky. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355.
• Device Advice: Lyons Branch Library, 2- 4 p.m. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer your questions. We’re not tech professionals, but we can help you feel more comfortable navigating the technology you are interested in.
• A free community meal, The Table, is served each Wednesday at CrossView Church, 703 14th Ave., in Fulton, Illinois. The meal is served from 5:30-6:15 p.m. The menu will be hot dogs, nachos and cheese, Jell-o cups and Rice Krispie treats.
FEB. 9
• The Class of '55' will meet at Homer's Deli for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Everyone is invited.
FEB. 11
• Whitetails Unlimited is sponsoring the Clinton-area banquet Feb. 11 at Vista Grande, 2141 16th St. NW, Clinton. Social hour begins at 4:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 each for a single adult, or $25 for a spouse or child. Ticket order deadline is Feb. 4, and tickets will not be sold at the door. To order tickets locally, call Jeff Beckwith at (563) 249-7358. Tickets also are available through the WTU Headquarters at 1-800-274-5471 or online at www.whitetailsunlimited.com.
FEB. 14
• I Spy at the Library. Clinton Public Library, Feb. 14-28. Explore the library as you try to “spy” various items to complete this investigative, family friendly activity. This program is like an immersive I Spy book/scavenger hunt. Participants who complete this activity will be entered into a raffle to win a prize. Individuals of all ages are encouraged to participate. It will take about 30-45 minutes to complete this activity.
FEB. 15
• Remembering Mayor LaMetta Wynn’s Legacy. Lyons Branch Library, 6-6:30 p.m. Join Kathryn Wynn Calvin, LaMetta Wynn’s daughter, as she discusses her Mom’s experience as the mayor of Clinton from 1995-2007. The late LaMetta Wynn was the first African American woman to serve as mayor in any Iowa municipality. Please register for this program by calling the library at 242-8441.
FEB. 22
• Underground Railroads and Routes in Clinton County. Lyons Branch Library, 5:30-6:30 p.m. What made a person become involved in the Underground Railroad? How prevalent was the Underground Railroad in Clinton County? What were the limitations, the challenges, and the results of agents and freedom seekers? How many freedom seekers do you think came through Clinton County? Please join us to learn about the freedom seekers and the routes in Clinton County, presented by Matt Parbs, executive director of The Sawmill Museum. Registration is encouraged as seating is limited; call 242-5355.
FEB. 23
• Cricut Class: DIY Bookmarks. Clinton Public Library Children’s Department, 5:30- 6:30 p.m. Learn how to make a bookmark using the Cricut cutting machine. Staff will give a demonstration and everyone attending will be making a bookmark. Registration is encouraged; call 242-8441. This is open to ages 14 and older.
FEB. 24
• Device Advice: Clinton Public Library: 10 a.m. to noon. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer your questions. We’re not tech professionals, but we can help you feel more comfortable navigating the technology you are interested in.
FEB. 25
• Lyons Reads Book Club, Lyons Branch Library, 10:30 a.m. to noon. The Lyons Reads Book Club has new winter hours. This book club is relaxed and has fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. This meeting will be held at the Lyons Branch Library. Registration is encouraged; call 242-5355.
• Cookbook Club Part Deux, Lyons Branch Library, 2-3 p.m. If you enjoy telling stories, sharing your family recipes, and meeting new people, join us at the Lyons Branch Library. We welcome all levels of cooking experience, diets, and recipes whether new or old. We are creating a cookbook for the Clinton Public Library. For the February meeting, please bring a recipe for “Soups”.
MARCH 7
• The DeWitt Noon Lions’ Travelogue series begins. Travels around the world and even a local flavor begin March 7 and continue every other Tuesday through May 30, 2023. Shows are at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the DeWitt Operahouse in downtown DeWitt. The March 7 program is “Essence of Scotland” by Helmut Welke. A $5 donation is suggested.