APRIL 13
• The CHS Class of 1955 will meet at Pizza Ranch for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.
• All About iPhones, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Clinton Public Library Children’s Department. This introductory class will teach beginner iPhone users basic iPhone functions. Individuals will learn how to use popular apps like a pro through a short step-by-step presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Make sure to bring your own iPhone and any questions you may have. This class is limited to six participants per session. Registration is encouraged; please give us a call or register through our online calendar.
APRIL 14
• Wine tasting with local author meet and greet, 5-7 p.m., Camanche Public Library, 102 12th Ave., Camanche. Authors will include Joel Barrows, Gary Clark, Henry Langrehr, Andrea LeWitt, Susan McCracken. Tom Miller, Audrey Mueller, Bill Mueller, Emily Simkins, Rhett Simkins and Dianne Willging. Open to the public. Must be 21 or older to attend.
APRIL 15
Spring Fling, 10 a.m., Eco Center, Rock Creek. Spend the day celebrating spring! At 10 a.m., there will be a free egg hunt for ages 1-12 in and around the Eco Center. Join Naturalist Jill Schmidt for “Bird Beaks” a wildlife program at 10:30 a.m. You will get a chance to investigate all of the unique beak features that allow birds to find their favorite food. Participants will make bird houses to take home. The Blue Heron will be making its 2023 maiden voyage. Be one of the first passengers for the 2023 public cruise season. Cruises will leave at 12:30 and 2 p.m., limited space is available, registration is required. Contact Jill Schmidt at (563) 847-7202 to sign up.
APRIL 18
• The DeWitt Noon Lions travelogue will feature “Gems in our Midst: Interesting People Doing Interesting Things Very Close to Home”. Photographer Brian Tugana will be the presenter. Shows are at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the DeWitt Operahouse in downtown DeWitt. A $5 donation is suggested. Proceeds support local projects.
APRIL 20
• All About iPhones, 2-3 p.m., a.m. Clinton Public Library Children’s Department. This introductory class will teach beginner iPhone users basic iPhone functions. Individuals will learn how to use popular apps like a pro through a short step-by-step presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Make sure to bring your own iPhone and any questions you may have. This class is limited to six participants per session. Registration is encouraged; please give us a call or register through our online calendar.
APRIL 21
• The Bi-County Foundation trivia fundraiser at the Rock Falls American Legion, 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls, Illinois. Registration is at 6 p.m. with the event starting at 7 p.m. Admission is $20 per person. Register using the following link: bit.ly/BiCoFo23 to register by April 14. Registration will be accepted the night of the event. Teams of 4-8 are suggested. Singles are welcome. Silent auction of gift baskets, a 50/50 raffle, and pizza available.
• Beginner Fly Fishing Workshop, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Felderman Park, 100 Frontier Court, Bellevue. Join Dubuque, Jackson, and Jones County Conservation’s Older Wiser Livelier Souls (OWLS) group for a Beginner Fly Fishing Workshop. Participants will learn fly-fishing basics, like setting up a rod, learning some casts, and having time to fish. Participants can bring their own equipment or borrow fly rods from Jackson County Conservation. Equipment is limited and will be loaned out first-come, first-served. Participants must have a valid fishing license with a trout stamp. Participants will want to bring a packed lunch, water, and wear appropriate clothes for the weather. Limited space available. Please register 48 hours in advance. To register, call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email tvorwald@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.
APRIL 22
• Wildflower Walk at Prairie Creek Recreation Area, 10 a.m., Prairie Creek Recreation Area, 1215 East Summit St., Maquoketa. The walk will be led by Jackson County Naturalist Tony Vorwald, who will provide insight into the biology and ecology of the plants. Participants will also have the chance to ask questions and take photos of the beautiful wildflowers they encounter. Please register 48 hours in advance. To register call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email tvorwald@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.
• Clinton Symphony Orchestra presents “The Breadth of Greatness”, 7:30 p.m. at Vernon Cook Theater in Clinton High School, Clinton. Pianist Lorraine Min returns following her exciting performance with Clinton Symphony Orchestra in 2019. This time she will perform the Brahms Piano Concert No. 1. A native of Victoria, Canada, she has dazzled audiences internationally with her poetic artistry and brilliant virtuosity. She has caught the attention of a local patron of the arts, who for the second time underwrites her performance with the CSO. Conductor Brian Dollinger has also chosen the overture to Haydn’s opera L’isola disabitata (The Uninhabited Island), and the Brahms Variations on a Theme of Joseph Haydn to complete the program. Tickets will be available at the door.
APRIL 28
• Device Advice, 10 a.m. to noon at the Clinton Public Library. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer your questions.
MAY 5
• Dutch Days kick-off party at the Fulton windmill, 6-9 p.m. Live music from the Stockwells, illuminated yard games for all ages, and a beer garden. Sponsored by the Fulton Fun Crew.{h3 style=”margin-bottom: 0in;”}MAY 12{/h3}
• Wild Rose Casino & Hotel will host Revelation – A Tribute to Journey on May 12 in the Wild Rose Courtyard, weather permitting. Gates will open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. This is a free, all-ages concert open to the public. Revelation – A Tribute Journey has played on some of the biggest stages in the Kansas City area and beyond – opening for “The Little River Band” on the main concert stage at Sturgis, playing for both the A.B.A.T.E. Boogie of Indiana and Kansas Bike festivals with thousands in attendance, The Rock and Roll Dream Concert at the Sandstone Ampitheater and headlining on some of the biggest casino stages in the Midwest. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs, and there will be food and drinks available at the event. No coolers are allowed.