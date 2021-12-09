DEC. 10
— Funtime Friday, 10 a.m. The Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center’s Miss Roberta will present the popular holiday favorite "The Polar Express". Come enjoy this heartwarming book then get your hands busy ringing your own bell and making your own cocoa playdough to take home. This Funtime program is designed for preschoolers and their grown-ups, although all age children are welcome. The center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South, Clinton.
— A Visit With Santa, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Plan to bring your camera and capture a collection of holiday photos.
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
— Festival of Trees, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., Clinton.
DEC. 11
— Illinois State Rep. Tony McCombie will host a pet rescue fair with Happy Tails Humane Society. The event will allow area residents to meet adoptable pets, learn about state programs, and even take advantage of reduced adoption fees. The Pet Rescue Fair will be hosted from 9 a.m. to noon at Happy Tails Humane Society, 1408 McNeil Road in Rock Falls, Illinois. Attendees may take the event as an opportunity to meet adoptable pets, donate pet food or supplies to help feed pets in need at Happy Tails, learn about state programs and meet McCombie and the staff at the Humane Society.
— Festival of Trees, 1 to 4 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., Clinton.
— The Symphony of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
— Clinton Symphony Orchestra’s annual “Holidays with the Symphony” concert, 7:30 p.m., Vernon Cook Theater at Clinton High School.
DEC. 12
— The Handel's “Messiah” Sing-Along, 3 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 715 S. Third St., Clinton. Music will be available for those who do not have their own. Spectators are also welcome to this free event. Additional information is available at https://RiverChor.org.
— Festival of Trees, 1 to 4 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., Clinton.
— The Symphony of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
— Celebrate Christmas at Smithtown Church, 5:30 p.m. The Clinton County Historic Preservation Commission is planning this special event with a service telling the Christmas story through Scripture and carols. This year, the service will remember special children’s programs held in the late 1890s and 1900s, which always ended with a special surprise visit from Santa. The service will be led by Pastor Dianne Prichard of DeWitt; Alice Mans and Ruth Wilson will play the original pump organ. The church will be decorated with candles, wreaths and lighted trees. A time for refreshments and fellowship will follow the service. The church is located in northwest Sharon Township, at 1223 125th St., approximately 3 miles northwest of Lost Nation, just off the Eden Valley road.
DEC. 13
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 14
— Music in the Loft, 6:30-8:30 p.m., at the Eagle Point Nature Barn. This is an open acoustic jam for musicians, instrumental or vocal, of all ability levels. Musicians and spectators are welcome to participate or just come enjoy the music. Set up starts at 6 p.m., with the first song at 6:30 p.m.
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 15
— The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host Wild Winter Wednesday. At 9 a.m., residents can enjoy coffee, tea and mill treats. At 9:20, Wide River Winery will be featured. The Cultural Center is disability accessible. The program is free and open to the public. If River Bend Schools are closed due to weather, Windmill programs are canceled also. For more information, visit the Windmill Cultural Center Facebook page or call 815-589-3671.
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
— Lyons Reads Book Club, 5-6:30 p.m., Hy-Vee Market Grille, 901 S. Fourth St., Clinton. Call 242-5355 for details and to sign up for December.
— CrossView Church, 705 14th Ave., Fulton, Illinois will host a free community meal from 5:30-6:15 p.m. The menu includes meat loaf, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, and fruit dessert. If River Bend School District in Fulton is canceled because of a weather issue, the meal also will be canceled.
DEC. 16
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 17, 18 and 19
— After losing the 2020-2021 season to COVID-19 restrictions, the 85-member Voices of Praise of the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Morrison, Illinois is thrilled to be back and cordially invites the area to experience its Christmas presentation, “The Carols of Christmas-the Sequel!”.
There will be three performances, Friday and Sunday evenings, Dec. 17 and 19 at 7 p.m. and a Saturday afternoon, Dec. 18 matinee at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary of Emmanuel Reformed Church, 202 E. Morris St., Morrison.
Under the direction of ministry coordinator Rich Criss, “Voices of Praise” is composed of those from the Sanctuary Choir of the Emmanuel Reformed Church as well as members of other churches. Members travel from as far as 100 miles away to rehearsals from Monticello and Clinton, and the Illinois towns of Sterling, Chadwick, Hanover, Rock Falls, Milledgeville, Fulton and Mount Carroll. A fellowship hour will follow all performances, hosted by the women of Emmanuel.