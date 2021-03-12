MARCH 13
— The Eastern Iowa Wild Turkey Federation Banquet is set for 5 p.m. in Goose Lake. Call Mike House at 563-357-9251 for more information.
— A Sustainable Lawn program will be at the Wapsi Environmental Education Center in Dixon, Iowa, from 1 to 2 p.m. Space is limited and registration is required by calling (563) 328-3286
— Billie Davids and Greg Steele exhibit their paintings at River Arts Center in Clinton. The Arts Center, located at 229 Fifth Ave. S, is open 1-4 p.m.
— Children will enjoy music and movement during Funtime Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The children's museum is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Children will learn to code their names in binary during Saturday Special from 3-4 p.m. at the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. They'll learn the math number language that computer scientists use. The event is free with a paid admission to the children's museum.
MARCH 16
— The River Cities Quilt Guild will meet at 7 p.m. at Fulton Presbyterian Church. Deb Christopher will share the COVID quilt pattern project, and Becky Koster will share how to add a flange to a quilt. Members will share their projects. Anyone interested in fiber arts is welcome to attend. Sanitary measures will be in place.
— The Nature Gallery at Rock Creek Park is open from 2-5 p.m.
— Pizza Hut on North Second Street in Clinton will donate 20% of every sale between 5 and 7 p.m. to Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Deliver and curbside pickup are available.
MARCH 17
— Nature Barn Science Club will meet at 10 a.m. at Soaring Eagle Nature Center outside Eagle Point Park. Call 563-847-7202 to register.
MARCH 18
MARCH 19
— Clinton/Camanche Knights of Columbus will host its annual Lenten Fish Fry from 4-7 p.m. at Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Dr., in Clinton. The meal is carry-out only. Fried or baked fish with a baked potato and coleslaw costs $10. Seven pieces of shrimp with a baked potato and coleslaw is $12.
— Rock Creek Science Club will meet at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Park. Call 563-847-7202 to register.
MARCH 20
— The Masonic Center, 416 S. First St., is the site of an American Legion Meet-and-Greet from 3-5 p.m. A short program will be presented at 4 p.m. Light snacks and drinks will be available. The event celebrates 100 years of the American Legion in Clinton.
MARCH 21
— The Discovery Center’s will host its 33rd annual Omelet Breakfast from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be carry-out only, and all orders must be placed in advance. The menu includes made-to-order omelets, sausage, pancakes and pastries. Meals will be delivered to customers in their cars in the large parking lot in front of the Discovery Center. The cost is $10 for adults and teens and $5 for children ages three to 12. The meal is free to children aged two and younger. Call 563-243-3600 to order. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Avenue South in Clinton.
MARCH 24
MARCH 25
— Clinton County Conservation will host a Moon Hike beginning at 6:30 p.m. A naturalist will guide the hike along the backwater trail while participant enjoy the rising moon and other sights, sounds and sensations of a winter evening. Call 563-357-0759 to reserve a spot.
MARCH 26
— Clinton/Camanche Knights of Columbus will host its annual Lenten Fish Fry from 4-7 p.m. at Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Dr., in Clinton. The meal is carry-out only. Fried or baked fish with a baked potato and coleslaw costs $10. Seven pieces of shrimp with a baked potato and coleslaw is $12.
MARCH 27
— First Central State Bank and Encova Insurance will host a community Easter Egg hunt at 1 p.m. at the Central DeWitt Community Schools outdoor sports complex. The hunt will be separated into divisions for ages 1 and 2, 3 and 4. 5 and 6, and 7 through 9. Organizers encourage attendees to wear masks. Candy, snacks and drinks will be included in the hunt. Each age group will have a Golden Ticket hidden in their hunt area, which can be redeemed for a larger prize at the event’s conclusion.
