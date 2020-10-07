OCTOBER 8
— Jammin' in the Canyon with Shriner's Run begins at 5:30 p.m. at Wierenga's Heritage Canyon, 515 N. Fourth St. in Fulton, Illinois. Pickers may set up at 5 p.m. Pickers and singers of all proficiency levels are welcome. Music is bluegrass, country, old-timey, folk, blues and a bit of rock and roll. Bring lawn chairs and bug spray.
— The River Arts Center welcomes Keeping you Sewing's Quilt the Town which features quilts and textiles by local artists and students of local schools. Quilts from River Cities Quilt Guild and Material Girlz Quilting Group are part of the exhibit. River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton and is open from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
— Fall Color Eco Cruise begins at 5 p.m. at Rock Creek Park in Camanche. Enjoy the fall colors on this one-of-a-kind Mississippi River cruise by calling 553-259-1876 to reserve a free spot on the Blue Heron Eco Cruiser.
OCTOBER 9
— A Carry Concealed class will be conducted at First Baptist Church in Clinton from 6-8 p.m. Call 563-219-5512 to reserve a spot.
— Funtime Friday at the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will celebrate Fire Prevention Month. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. and is free with a paid admission to the museum. The children's museum is located at 332 Eight Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Open range archery begins at 5 p.m. at Rock Creek Park. The archery range in the basement of the Eco Center will be open for public use. The event will include both safety and practical instruction. Participants must use our equipment and will be under the watchful eye of a range master. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
OCTOBER 10
— Citizens First Bank hosts Shred Day from 9-11 a.m. at 1442 Lincoln Way in Clinton. Staff will do the shredding while participants stay in their cars.
— Friends of the Library Bookstore is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Funtime Saturday at the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will celebrate Fire Prevention Month. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. and is free with a paid admission to the museum. The children's museum is located at 332 Eight Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Vernie the Lego Boost robot is back at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Children will learn how easy it is to code a robot using Lego Boost. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— The 39th annual Bluegrass and Old-time Music Gathering is set for noon to 7 p.m. at Eden Valley, 1415 50th Ave., two miles south of Baldwin. The stage shows begin at noon in the main campground. The event is free.
OCTOBER 11
— Eden Valley Nature Center is open from 9-11 a.m. Residents can visit the rustic nature center and view the fall colors amid the towering limestone bluffs.
— Fall Color Eco Cruise begins at 12:30 p.m. at Rock Creek Marina. Enjoy the Mississippi River cruise by calling 563-259-1876 to reserve a free spot on the Blue Heron Eco Cruiser.
OCTOBER 12
OCTOBER 13
— Sisters of St. Francis will conduct a anti-human trafficking committee meeting at 9 a.m. via Zoom. For more information, contact Lori Freudenberg at 563-242-7611.
OCTOBER 14
— IowaWorks will host a drive through job far at the former Ashford University Call Center parking lot, 1310 19th Ave. NW in Clinton, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
— Travis Hosette will perform from 5-7 p.m. at Lyons Foursquare Park on Main Avenue during the Farmers Market.
— A Fresh Paint class begins at 6 p.m. at Rock Creek Marina. Cost is $35. The two-hour event includes step-by-step painting instructions on two wine glasses or beer mugs with Fresh Paint by Christine Boeve. This is an autumn-themed event and all materials will be provided. Space is limited; register at www.mycountyparks.com.