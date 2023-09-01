To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at clintonherald.com/events.
SEPT. 2
Basic Embroidery. Clinton Public Library Lyons Branch. 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. If you would like to learn how to embroider and are not sure where to start, please join us for a basic embroidery class taught by Marilee Hilgendorf. With only a few supplies and learning some basic stitches, we will be creating a beautiful craft project. The library will be providing some supplies for this class but you are encouraged to purchase a hoop, embroidery thread, and embroidery needles. If you already embroider and would like to join a stitching group, you are welcome, too. Registration is encouraged. Call (563) 242-5355 or register online.
Clinton County Conservation. Bear Creek Duck Races, Eden Valley Refuge, 2 p.m. Have some fun at Eden Valley and join in on the races. Meet by the green space by the volleyball net. There will be prizes to be won as you race your rubber ducky down the creek.
#52Stories genealogy project meeting at the Lyons branch library from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. provides the inspiration you need to write down one story every week for a year by using a handwritten journal, blog, voice, or video recording. Share stories and photos. Registration is encouraged. Call (563) 242-5355.
Car show presented by The Home Depot and Clinton Area Rod Club will be held in The Home Depot's parking lot of 1850 Lincoln Way from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Includes trophies, a live DJ, and food provided by Hy-Vee. Registration is $15.
SEPT. 3
Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Rd., Fulton, Illinois, welcomes The Mulkins Family to the outdoor stage at 6 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors. A free will offering will be taken.
SEPT. 5
Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer's Association at the Lyons branch library from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
SEPT. 6
Market Music with D'Allan Rice at Lyons Four-Square Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Event is free to the public. Bring own lawn chair. Rice plays a mixture of 1920s to 1970 acoustic traditional folk, folk blues, urban blues, and folk-rock genres. Kelley Girls Woodfire Pizza will have food available to purchase.
SEPT. 7
Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Rd., Fulton, Illinois, welcomes The Browns to the outdoor stage at 6 p.m. for an evening of praise and worship. A free will offering will be taken.
Sewing 101 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Clinton Public Library offers a new series of beginners classes that guide through all the basics. Sewing classes are for those ages 14 and over. Five sewing machines are available. Registration is required. Sign up individually or with someone else as a pair.
Sept. Author Talks! Virtual Library Speakers Consortium. Lidia Bistianich, Emmy award-winning public television host, best-selling cookbook author, restaurateur, and owner of a flourishing food and entertainment business at 6 p.m. Register to attend the virtual event live, or watch previous events for free, at LibraryC.org/ClintonPublicLibrary
SEPT 8
First Central State Bank will be "Grilling For Charity" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the bank's DeWitt location, benefiting the Central DeWitt Archery Club. Menu includes hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chips, a drink, and a dessert for a donation.
Celebrating the life of Emma Chadwick. In memory of Emma, a benefit will be held at Triple Play Bowling Alley, 1602 Ninth Ave., Fulton, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. not only to raise money for her family and their bills but also with hopes to have a custom bench made. Bracelets and T-shirts will be for sale and there will also be a bake sale and 50/50 raffle. Baked goods, raffle baskets, donations, and sealed bottles of liquor are needed. Message (563) 212-7207 for pickup.
SEPT. 9
Clinton County Conservation. Youth Outdoor Skills Day, 8:30 a.m., Clinton Izaak Walton League. Looking for opportunities for your child to try different outdoor activities? Come to Youth Outdoor Skills Day to try archery, kayaking, trap shooting, and more. Cost is $15 per child ages 11-17. To register, call (563) 242-6939.
SEPT. 10
Second annual Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show. Clinton County Fairgrounds, 328 East Eighth St., DeWitt. 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. One of Iowa's largest flea markets, with over 100 sellers inside two buildings totaling over 28,000 square feet. Admission is $5. Anyone 10 years old and under are free. Parking is also free. For more information, call Callahan Promotions, Inc at (563) 357-1986.
Clinton County Conservation Monarch Catching, 1 p.m., McAndrews Wildlife Area. Help us catch Monarchs for a St. John’s Preschool lesson the next day. Of course, we will catch and release some on the spot to see how it is done and why we do it. Please let me know you are coming by texting or calling (563) 212-0955 because we will carpool to one of the most scenic Clinton County properties, the Peterson Wildlife Area.
Time to Ship Another Steer, a talk by Bill Mueller will be presented at 1:30 p.m. at The Central Community Historical Society & Museum, 628 Sixth Ave., DeWitt. His presentation is based on his book, Time to Ship Another Steer, about growing up on the family farm in a large family. For more information about the lecture, call (563) 659--9717.
Fall Fest from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Jesus Christ Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Dr.
SEPT. 12
Blanket-making party presented by My G.E.A.R. Outreach at Clinton public Library's main branch. Bring yourself and your kids out for a fun evening of tie blanket-making, requiring only basic knot tying skills. Each blanket made will benefit youth in the area through My G.E.A.R. Outreach. Pleece and other required materials will be provided for all participants. The program is free to attend, though monetary donations are appreciated. RSVP is required by Tuesday, Sept. 5. Sixty-minute time slots are available at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Call to register or register through Clinton Public Library's online calendar.
SEPT. 13
Stonecroft Clinton Women's Connection will meet at 9:30 a.m. at Community Reformed Church, 727 North 12th St, Clinton. All women are invited to a brunch followed with music provide by Elizabeth and Paul Hopkins of Clinton. An encouraging, inspirational, non-denominational speaker, Dolly Snitselaar of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will present "Life's Many Detours." The cost is $13. Contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at (563) 242-8819 no later than Friday, Sept. 8, for reservations.
SEPT. 14
The Fulton Kiwanis Club will hold their annual golf outing at Sandburr Run in Thomson, Illinois. Tee-off is at noon. Cost per person is $55, which includes cart and lunch. Hole sponsorships are available for $50. All proceeds fund scholarships at Fulton High School. To reserve a foursome, call Bill Wilkin at (563) 249-3098.
Open house to discuss Barber Creek and Wapsi Wildlife Areas forest wildlife stewardship plans. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold an open house on Sept. 14, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Clinton County Conservation Board office, 2308 255th St., just south of Grand Mound, to discuss the proposed forest wildlife stewardship plans for both areas. The forest wildlife stewardship plan is a guide for future management of the wildlife area which will focus on maintaining wildlife habitat, reducing invasive species along with promoting long-term sustainability of the forest resources on the wildlife areas. This will be an informal open house where DNR representatives will be on hand from the Wildlife Bureau to answer questions and discuss future plans at Barber Creek and Wapsi wildlife areas with the public.
Open house held by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Clinton County Conservation Board office, 2308 255th St., to discuss proposed forest wildlife stewardship plans, which focus on maintaining wildlife habitat and reducing invasive species along with promoting long-term sustainability of forest resources on wildlife areas.
SEPT. 16
MS Fest, Registration for the 5K/3K Ms'issippi Walk-N-Roll begins at 9 a.m., with the run/walk starting at 10 a.m. along the Discovery Trail. The run/walk benefits the National MS Society. Live music begins in Clinton's Riverview Park at 11 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m. Performers include The Unidynes with Todd Striley and The Noise, Brooke Byam & The Day Makers, with special guests Staff Infection. There will be hot food, a beer garden, bags tournament, activities for kids, live animals and a classic car cruise-in. There will be a silent auction and raffles. The event is free, with proceeds from the festival benefiting The Finch Fund.
SEPT. 23
Wild Rose Casino's 3rd Annual Wild Rose Wine Fest featuring Bluffet & A Son of a Sailor Band. Gates open at 1 p.m. and free outdoor concert begins at 2 p.m. Bring lawn chairs. Local food trucks will be on site. Wine sampling will be free to attendees 21 years of age and up.
4th Annual Riverview Bacon & Brew Fest from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Riverview Park Bandshell. $20 gains entrance into the party and free beer samples.
Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's at NelsonCorp Field.l No fee to register at alz.org/walk.
SEPT. 24
The Morrison American Legion Post 328 will hold its annual Retirement Flag Ceremony where retired flags will be burned in a respectful manner. U.S., POW, State, and other flags will be accepted in the drop box in front of the Post at 306 East Main St. Please contact Post 328 if you have an abundance to make arrangements.
SEPT. 30
Mt. Carroll recycling event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Carroll County Highway Department at 10735 Mill Rd., Mt. Carroll, Illinois.
OCT. 31
Trick-or-treating in the City of Clinton from 6 - 8 p.m.