AUGUST 19
— Lyons Farmers Market begins at 4 p.m. at Lyons FourSquare Park at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Clinton. Open until 7 p.m. or until all items are sold.
AUGUST 22
— The Second Chance Band will play at NelsonCorp Field at 7 p.m. The Sixth Avenue North gate will be open at 6 p.m. The concert is free. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to use on the grass-bermed area. The LumberKings will have discounted food and drink specials.
AUGUST 23
— The artwork of Terry Rathje is on display at Bicklehaupt Arboretum, 340 S. 14th St. in Clinton through the month of August. The arboretum is open from dawn to dusk daily.
AUGUST 26
— Clinton Moose Lodge will host a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the ballroom at 1936 Lincoln Way. Call Leanne Smith at 563-357-1475, email leannemsmith59@gmail.com or visit www.bloodcenter.org to schedule an appointment. Appointments and masks are required.
— The Northwest Illinois Film Office will host its first Northwest Illinois Film Festival at 8 p.m. at the Midway Drive-In Theatre , 91 Palmyra Rd. in Sterling, Illinois. Gate opens at 7 p.m.
AUGUST 27
AUGUST 28
— The Student Body will play at Wild Rose Casino and Resort's Backyard Bash. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Showtime is 6-9:30 p.m. The outdoor event is free. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Residents are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for seating. Coolers are not allowed.
AUGUST 29
— The Body, Mind, Spirit Expo is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Riverfront Events Center, 516 S. First Street. Cost is $15 at the door, $10 in advance. Ticket are available at Eventbrite or at Peaceful River Creations, 246 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Gateway Area Community Center hosts a game day from 1-4 p.m. Free to all ages, the event will have more than 16 games on PS4, PS3, Xbox 1, 360s and old school systems such as Nintendo plus card games and board games. Free door prizes, snack and drinks are included. GACC is located at 1850 S. Bluff Blvd. in Clinton.
AUGUST 30
SEPTEMBER 8
— The Franciscan Peace Center of the Sisters of St. Francis of Clinton will hold a virtual Anti-Trafficking Committee meeting at 9 a.m. Contact Lori Freudenberg or call 242-7611 to get information for the Zoom meeting.