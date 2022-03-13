MARCH 15
• Crafternoon, the Lyons Branch Library in Clinton. Beginning Crochet, 1–2:30 p.m. Would you like to learn how to crochet but not sure where to start? Sandy Logan is teaching us the basics. You will need to bring an H hook and a worsted weight yarn that is not fine or bulky. We will be practicing stitches. Call 242-5355 to register as seating is limited.
• Mississippi River Eco-tourism Center open, 10 a.m to 3 p.m., Rock Creek, Camanche. The nature center and camp store are open.
• Open Range, 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., Rock Creek, Camanche. Sign up is required. Call (563) 847-7202.
• Friends of Rock Creek meeting, 6 p.m., Rock Creek, Camanche. A meeting with volunteers that help out around the park.
MARCH 16
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• CrossView Church, 705 14th Ave., Fulton, Illinois, will host a free community meal from 5:30-6:15 p.m. Tomato soup, split pea and ham soup, crackers, toasted cheese sandwiches, and assorted desserts are on the menu. If the River Bend School District in Fulton is canceled because of a weather issue, the meal also will be canceled.
• The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host Wild Winter Wednesday. The doors open at 9 a.m. for coffee, tea, and mill treats. The program begins about 9:20 and will feature The Henk Story presented by Neal and Jane Luker. The programs are free and open to the public. If River Bend schools are closed due to weather, WWW is canceled as well.
MARCH 17
• The Sawmill Museum Winter Speaker Series: Naeve Family Farm & Beef, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Free to attend. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.
MARCH 22
• DeWitt native Sarah Watson will present “I Spent a Month in France” at the DeWitt Noon Lions Club travelogue. Shows are at 3 and 7 p.m. at the Operahouse Theatre in downtown DeWitt. A $5 donation is suggested. The Lions return the proceeds from the travelogue series in the form of support for community projects. No seats are reserved. Masks are not required but are recommended.
MARCH 23
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host Wild Winter Wednesday. The doors open at 9 a.m. for coffee, tea, and mill treats. The program begins about 9:20 and will feature Rhonda Bray's presentation about monarchs. The programs are free and open to the public. If River Bend schools are closed due to weather, WWW is canceled as well.
MARCH 24
• The Sawmill Museum Winter Speaker Series: Eastern Iowa Young Farmers Coalition by Molly Schintler, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Free to attend. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.
MARCH 25
• Device Advice, Clinton Public Library, 10 a.m. to noon. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours.
MARCH 26
• The Icicle Bicycle 2022 ride will be from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The 28-mile ride will begin at Happy Joe’s in Clinton and go to Thomson, Illinois. Riders will stop at Casey’s for snacks and refreshments and then head back to Clinton where they will enjoy a Little Joe pizza or pasta at Happy Joe’s and have a chance to win door prizes. The registration fee before March 10 is $20; after that date the registration fee is $25. Early registration forms are available at Icicle Bicycle 2022 on Facebook or you may register the day of the event. For more information call or text Mary Rupp at (563) 249-9008 or email maryrupp@mchsi.com. The event is sponsored by the Riverbend Bicycle Club.
MARCH 29
• Prince of Peace Parish will host the second part of its “Peace Soup” Lenten Series at 6 p.m. in the Parish Hall, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Drive. Join the group for a simple meal of soup and bread followed by the presentation, “A Visit to the U.S. – Mexican Border.” Guest speakers will be Andy Hardigan, Kent Ferris, Ryan Burchett and Barbara Arland-Fye. This panel will discuss their recent border immersion visit to the U.S. – Mexican border with Bishop Zinkula.
MARCH 30
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• Lyons Reads Book Club, 5-6:30 p.m. The Lyons Reads Book Club is relaxed and has conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. This meeting will be held at the Lyons Branch Library. Call 242-5355 for details and to sign up for March.
• The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host Wild Winter Wednesday. The doors open at 9 a.m. for coffee, tea, and mill treats. The program begins about 9:20 and will feature a bake off and Clinton Community College's student art exhibit. The programs are free and open to the public. If River Bend schools are closed due to weather, WWW is canceled as well.
MARCH 31
• National Crayon Day. Coloring is known to help with anxiety, encourages relaxation, and is fun. To celebrate this day, the Clinton Public Library will have color pages and crayons available for all age groups near the front desk at the Clinton Public Library Main Floor, the Juvenile Department, and the Lyons Branch Library on March 31. If you don’t have time to color at the library, stop by and pick up a color page to take home.