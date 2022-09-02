To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
SEPT. 3
• The 28th annual Min’s Mississippi Memorial Walk/Run, Thomson, Illinois. The 4-mile event starts at 8 a.m. on the west end of Main Street, and heads past the Thomson Causeway campground, on a flat, scenic, country blacktop. All registration fees after Aug. 26 are $15, and shirts will be available as supplies last ($10 for shirt only). Race-day registration time is from 7 to 7:45 a.m. Race registration forms are available at local businesses, on www.facebook.com/MinsWalkRun, or by contacting Melody Wilkinson at (815) 275-7298. Register online at www.GetMeRegistered.com/MinsMissMemRun.
• Eden Valley Nature Center Finale, 1-4 p.m. This will be the end of the season for the Eden Valley Nature Center. So come see the unique displays and live animals in this beautiful park with a swinging bridge and tower among the limestone bluffs. Event sponsored by Clinton County Conservation.
SEPT. 7
• Creating an Angler, 5:30 p.m., Malone Park, DeWitt. Providing new experiences in nature for children helps build an appreciation for the outdoors at a young age that they may carry on throughout their life. We have worms, poles and tackle — let’s just catch the fish. Experience and licenses are not required unless you plan on doing the fishing yourself. We will teach you how to encourage your angler even if you’re not an angler yourself. This is a free event and open to the public. Event is sponsored by Clinton County Conservation.
• A free community meal, The Table, is served each Wednesday at Crossview Church, 703 14th Ave., Fulton. The meal is served beginning at 5:30 p.m. The menu for Sept. 7 is grilled burgers and hotdogs, baked beans, chips, and ice cream.
SEPT. 8
• Sunset Eco Cruise, 6 p.m., Rock Creek, Camanche.
SEPT. 10
• The historic trades are coming to life at The Sawmill Museum in Clinton. Throughout the day from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., various trades will be set up throughout the museum, giving demonstrations. The museum’s sawmill will be running throughout the day as well. Then the Alt family and friends will have ropemaking. Guests can make their own rope. The demonstrations are included in regular museum admission. The Sawmill Museum is located at 2221 Grant St., Clinton. The museum is open seven days a week and can be reached at 242-0343.
• Eleventh annual Clinton County Youth Outdoors Skills Day. A committee consisting of members of the Whitetails Unlimited Clinton County Chapter organizes the annual event. Committee member Jeff Beckwith said the day is a way for Clinton County kids ages 11-17 to experience a variety of outdoor skills. A free lunch of hot dogs, chips, cookie and soft drinks is included for all who attend and each child will receive a complimentary commemorative T-shirt. A drawing for a gun will be after the event. While the day is designed for children, parents and younger siblings may attend as well and will be given the free lunch. Parents are encouraged to stay with their child during the all-day event, if possible. Youth Outdoors Skills Day takes place at the Izaak Walton League, 4167 Iowa 136, northwest of Clinton. The full day begins at 8:30 a.m. with registration. Cost of the event is $10. Anyone who would like to attend may pick up a registration form at Beckwith Commercial Roofing, 1801 S. 21st St. or call 242-6939.