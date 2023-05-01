To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
MAY 2
• Patty Gerrond will present “Gems of Southeast Europe” at the DeWitt Noon Lions travelogue. Presentations are set for 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Operahouse in DeWitt. Doors open at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. A $5 donation is requested. Refreshments are available for purchase. The Central Community Historical Society & Museum, at 628 Sixth Ave., just down the street from the Operahouse, will be open 1-2:30 p.m. before the DeWitt Noon Lions travelogue.
MAY 3
A free community meal, The Table, is served each Wednesday at CrossView Church, 703 14th Ave., in Fulton, Illinois. The meal is served from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. The menu is “a Dutch meal” of roast beef, meatballs, cabbage and potatoes, carrots and potatoes, rolls, Jell-O or pudding.
MAY 4
• The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet at noon May 4 at Imperial Lanes, Camanche. The menu will be chicken and meatloaf.
MAY 5
• Dutch Days kick-off party at the Fulton windmill, 6-9 p.m. Live music from the Stockwells, illuminated yard games for all ages, and a beer garden. Sponsored by the Fulton Fun Crew.
• Village Cooperative Multi Family Rummage & Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1160 14th Ave. N.W., Clinton.
MAY 6
• Village Cooperative Multi Family Rummage and Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to noon, 1160 14th Ave. N.W., Clinton.
MAY 7
• Composting 101. Learn more about composting at home and how to get started at a workshop at 2 p.m. at the Hurstville Interpretive Center. Environmental Educator Jessica Wagner will share tips and tricks for home composting and vermicomposting. Program is free and open to all ages. Registration is required at least 48 hours in advance. For more information or to register, call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email jwagner@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov. The Hurstville Interpretive Center is located one mile north of Maquoketa on U.S. 61.
• Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Eagle Point Lodge, Eagle Point Park, Clinton. Ticket price includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee, orange juice and milk. Tickets are $8 in advance for adults and $10 at door. Tickets for children ages 5 to 12 are $5. Children 4 and under eat for free. Tickets are available from Clinton Kiwanis Club members.
MAY 10
• Hamilton Tapken Prairie Walk, 10 a.m. to noon, Hamilton Tapken Prairie, 16639 60th Ave., Onslow. East of Iowa 136 along 60th Avenue and 170th Street.
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection will meet at 9:30 a.m. at Community Reformed Church, 727 N. 12th St, Clinton. All women are invited to the brunch followed by music provided by Don Kinkaid of Bettendorf and non-denominational speaker Amy Jo Wrobel of Ankeny. She will speak on “Small But Mighty – Finding My Voice”. Cost is $13. Contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859 no later than May 5 for reservations.
MAY 12
• Wild Rose Casino & Hotel will host Revelation – A Tribute to Journey on May 12 in the Wild Rose Courtyard, weather permitting. Gates will open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. This is a free, all-ages concert open to the public. Revelation - A Tribute Journey has played on some of the biggest stages in the Kansas City area and beyond – opening for “The Little River Band” on the main concert stage at Sturgis, playing for both the A.B.A.T.E. Boogie of Indiana and Kansas Bike festivals with thousands in attendance, The Rock and Roll Dream Concert at the Sandstone Ampitheater and headlining on some of the biggest casino stages in the Midwest. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs, and there will be food and drinks available at the event. No coolers are allowed.
MAY 15
• The DeWitt Town and Country Garden Club will meet at Janis Harbison’s home, 1020 14th St., DeWitt, at 10 a.m. The group will decorate clay pots with the craft of decoupage. Please bring a pair of scissors. All other materials will be provided. Any questions, call Harbison at (563) 210-2085. Lunch will be provided.