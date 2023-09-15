To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at clintonherald.com/events.
SEPT. 16
MS Fest, Registration for the 5K/3K Ms'issippi Walk-N-Roll begins at 9 a.m., with the run/walk starting at 10 a.m. along the Discovery Trail. The run/walk benefits the National MS Society. Live music begins in Clinton's Riverview Park at 11 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m. Performers include The Unidynes with Todd Striley and The Noize, Brooke Byam & The Day Makers, with special guests Staff Infection. There will be hot food, a beer garden, bags tournament, activities for kids, live animals and a classic car cruise-in. There will be a silent auction and raffles. The event is free, with proceeds from the festival benefiting The Finch Fund.
Clinton County Conservation Enabled Deer Hunting. Call Jill at (563) 847-7202 for information on this opportunity for people with disabilities. The blind is set in the oak forest along the Wapsipinicon River.
Sept. 17
Live music by Jacquie Miller at Wide River Winery's Clinton Tasting Room from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Miller is a melodic singer-songwriter that performs a mix of covers and originals on acoustic guitar. Admission is free with purchase of wine and snacks.
Fulton Historical Society, at 2 p.m., presents speaker Pat Pessmann, author of "The Saga of the Lilac Bush," at the Fulton (Martin House) Museum located at 707 10th Ave. The north entrance is easily accessible. Refreshments will be served. Call Barbara Mask at (563) 321-0318 with questions.
Clinton County Conservation Atlatis and Tomahawks from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Rock Creek. Learn about the historic ways the techniques used to hunt have adapted and evolved throughout time and try your own hand at these techniques. Children must by eight year old to participate and must be accompanied by an adult.
SEPT. 19
Fall Centerpieces, 5 p.m., Savanna Library. Join Carroll County Master Gardeners at the Savanna Library to learn how to make fall arrangements with natural and store-bought decor. Please bring your favorite fall decorations to adorn your take-home piece. Register for this event by calling the library at (815) 273-3714.
Stonecroft "After Five" Women's Group dinner and program at 6:30 p.m. at Triple Play Banquet & Bowl, 1601 Ninth Ave, Fulton, Illinois. Cost of dinner is $14. Anita Hayes of Clinton will sing for the Special Feature. Inspirational speaker Audrey Hessler of Island Lake, Illinois, will speak on "Sensible, Nonsensible Tales of a Mother." Call Ruth Huizenga at (309) 659-2175 or Carolene Sterenberg at (563) 212-9528 to make a reservation by Sept. 17.
SEPT. 20
Clinton County Conservation's Everything Elderberry workshop at 5:30 p.m. at Rock Creek. Explore the possibilities of the plant to fight off viruses and the toxicity of the plant. Make a couple safe concoctions to help you and your family this winter for $20. Register at www.mycountyparks.com.
Come to the Table. A free community meal held at CrossView Church in Fulton from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. The Church is located at 703 14th Ave. The menu is spaghetti casserole, corn, applesauce, and assorted desserts. If Riverbend schools are cancelled that day due to weather, the Table is also cancelled.
SEPT. 21
Researcher Carol Chandler will present "Women, Their Strength and Courage in Building Our Country" at Odell Public Library, 307 South Madison St, Morrison, Illinois, at 6:30 p.m. Admission to the program is free. A question and answer session will follow.
Information Fair in Clinton Park on South Fourth Street from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Clinton Public Library and the Council of Social Agencies of Clinton County, learn about local resources for the whole family.
Meeting of the DeWitt Town and Country Garden Club at 9 a.m. Club members will leave Lincoln Park to travel to the Maquoketa Art Experience at 124 South Main St. After the tour, there will be a meeting and then lunch. All are welcome. Call president Janis Harbison with questions at (563) 210-2085.
SEPT. 22
"Quilting by the River" quilt show sponsored by the River Cities Quilt Guild will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fulton Presbyterian Church in Fulton, Illinois. There will be over 100 entries at the quilt show along with a boutique, area vendors, bed-turning program and professional quilt appraiser, Janette Dwyer. Raffle tickets are available from guild members or at the show. Admission is $5.
Trivia Night hosted by the Clinton WaTanYe Club at Imperial Lanes in Camanche from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. No advance tickets are required. Payment of $10 can be made at the door. Teams of eight people are encouraged. Food and drinks may be purchased at Imperial Lanes. No outside food or drink. Proceeds from the event help to fund WaTanYe scholarships and other community service projects. There will be a 50/50 drawing and a monetary prize awarded to the winning team at the end of the evening. Cal (563) 249-4795 for more information.
SEPT. 23
Wild Rose Casino's 3rd Annual Wild Rose Wine Fest featuring Bluffet & A Son of a Sailor Band. Gates open at 1 p.m. and free outdoor concert begins at 2 p.m. Bring lawn chairs. Local food trucks will be on site. Wine sampling will be free to attendees 21 years of age and up.
4th Annual Riverview Bacon & Brew Fest from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Riverview Park Bandshell. $20 gains entrance into the party and free beer samples.
Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's at NelsonCorp Field. No fee to register at alz.org/walk.
The Argo Fay United Methodist church will hold a carry-out pulled pork sandwich mean from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Meal includes a pulled pork sandwich, cheesy potatoes, sweet mac salad and dessert. Tickets, available through Diane Pidde at (815) 275-9718 and Connie Foster at (815) 441-1211, will be on sale through Sept. 17.
Clinton Symphony Orchestra opens its 70th concert season at 7:30 p.m. in Vernon Cook Theater at Clinton High School. Conductor Brian Dollinger and the orchestra will be joined by violin soloist Marcia Henry Liebenow, Concertmaster of the Peoria Symphony Orchestra, in performance of a violin concerto by Max Bruch. Also on the program are Beethoven's overture to The Ruins of Athens, and his Eighth Symphony. Tickets are available at the door, $20 for adults. All students are admitted free of charge and may bring an accompanying adult for half-price. Information available at www.clintonsymphony.org.
36th Annual DeWitt Autumn Fest held in downtown DeWitt from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Includes live music from 3 Day Rain, a beverage garden, car cruise-in, hayrack rides, face painting, balloon artist, chalk art contest, food vendors, dunk tank, bounce houses, craft vendors.
SEPT. 24
The Morrison American Legion Post 328 will hold its annual Retirement Flag Ceremony where retired flags will be burned in a respectful manner. U.S., POW, State, and other flags will be accepted in the drop box in front of the Post at 306 East Main St. Please contact Post 328 if you have an abundance to make arrangements.
PrairieFest at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2665 145th Ave., Wheatland, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. A day of music and family fun. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets and pack a picnic. There will be opportunities to stroll or take a guided tour of the Prairie grounds. Live music featuring a variety of musical genres is planned for the afternoon. The event is open to the public. Admission is free. Find a detailed schedule and more information online at ThePrairieRetreat.org or by calling (563) 374-1092.
SEPT. 26
The Clinton WaTanYe group will hold their monthly dinner and business meeting at the Village Co-Op. Piano music and sing-along will begin at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. The business meeting will follow dinner. Call (563) 249-4795 to make a reservation.
SEPT. 29
IL/IA Center for Independent Living Senior & Disability Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bally's Quad Cities, 777 Bally Blvd, Rock Island, Illinois. The event is free and open to the public, offering vendors, resources, workshops, prizes and more. Contact Marisa Cante at (309) 558-5629 or marisa@iicil.com with questions or for more information.
SEPT. 30
Mt. Carroll recycling event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Carroll County Highway Department at 10735 Mill Rd., Mt. Carroll, Illinois.
Life Connections Peer Recovery Wellness Center meet and greet at 1663 Lincoln Way, Suite E, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tour the Center and enjoy free hot dogs and brats. Prizes will be handed out as well.
OCT. 7
Scott for Tots 6th Anniversary Celebration at Legends Draft Haus, 2118 Harrison Dr, beginning at 1 p.m. Bring a toy or free-will donation in place of admission cost. Free lunch for kids with the purchase of parent's lunch. Also offered will be bounce houses, kids' games, 50/50 raffle baskets, and music by 3 on the Tree, Down24, The Old School, T. Stubbz, The Mamiltons, and Angela Meyer. Contact Scott Stubblefield with questions at (563) 249-2773.
OCT. 19
Colonel Joel Jones' Day Free Community Dinner hosted by The Salvation Army from noon to 6 p.m. at 219 First Ave. Menu includes chili, cornbread, macaroni and cheese, chili dogs, chips, apple crisp, pumpkin bars, coffee, and water. Dine-in or carry-out available. Includes, also, a non-parishable food drive to benefit Information, Referral & Assistance Services, mayoral proclamation from Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion, live music, activities for kids, and silent auction, as well as the kickoff to 2023 Red Kettle fundraising.
OCT. 21
Clinton Area Showboat Theatre trivia night fundraiser held at Triple Play, 1501 Ninth Ave, Fulton, Illinois. Doors open at 7 p.m. and trivia starts at 7:30 p.m. Teams can be of six to eight players. Cost is $10 per person. Food will be available for purchase. No outside food or drinks allowed. Prizes will be awarded to first and second place teams. There will also be a 50/50 raffle. Mulligans and doublers available.
OCT. 31
Trick-or-treating in the City of Clinton from 6 - 8 p.m.
Nov. 3
Clinton Humane Society Annual Trivia Night at the Clinton Moose Lodge, 1936 Lincolnway. Register teams of eight people at $10 per person from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Trivia starts 7 p.m. A 50/50 raffle and silent auction will also be offered. Call Jen Gerdes at (563) 249-5696 to reserve a table.