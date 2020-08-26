AUGUST 27
— The artwork of Terry Rathje is on display at Clinton Community College Bickelhaupt Arboretum, 340 S. 14th St. in Clinton through the month of August. The arboretum is open from dawn to dusk daily.
— A sunset cruise begins at 7 p.m. at Rock Creek Park near Camanche. Registration for these free cruises are required. Call the Eco Center at 563-259-1876 to reserve a spot.
— The artwork of Diane Guntzel and Bonnie Hufford is on display at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. River Arts Center is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. Admission is free. Social distancing should be observed.
AUGUST 28
— The Student Body will play at Wild Rose Casino and Resort’s Backyard Bash. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Showtime is 6-9:30 p.m. The outdoor event is free. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Residents are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for seating. Coolers are not allowed.
— Miss Sarah and her Monarchs will visit children during Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center at 10:30 a.m. The program is designed for preschoolers, but any age is welcome. The program is free with a paid admission. The museum is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Clinton County Conservation will gather around the fire at Sherman Park at 8 p.m. for conversation and s'mores. The number of participants may be restricted. Call Chuck @ 563-357-0759 to register.
AUGUST 29
— Lyons Farmers Market begins at 8 a.m. at Lyons FourSquare Park at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Clinton. Open until noon or until all items are sold.
— The Body, Mind, Spirit Expo is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Riverfront Events Center, 516 S. First Street. Cost is $15 at the door, $10 in advance. Ticket are available at Eventbrite or at Peaceful River Creations, 246 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Gateway Area Community Center hosts a game day from 1-4 p.m. Free to all ages, the event will have more than 16 games on PS4, PS3, Xbox 1, 360s and old school systems such as Nintendo plus card games and board games. Free door prizes, snack and drinks are included. GACC is located at 1850 S. Bluff Blvd. in Clinton.
— Amvets Post 28 at 1317 S. 17th St. in Clinton will dedicate a peace pole at 5 p.m. The four-sided, 6-foot stainless steel pole is engraved with the words "May Peace Prevail" in 20 different languages.
— The Eden Valley Nature Center will be open from 1-4 p.m. Masks are required inside the building.
— Jens-Wendt Observatory in Calamus will have an open house at Sherman Park, 2776 160th Ave., at dusk.
AUGUST 30
— Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, Illinois will be having its annual Request/Talent Night at 6 p.m. Guests can sit in their cars or can bring lawn chairs.
— Clinton County Conservation will take a good morning cruise at 9 a.m. at Rock Creek Marina & Campground. Registration for the free cruises is required. Call the Eco Center at 563-259-1876.
— Clinton County Conservation offers a Voyageur Trip at 1 p.m. at Rock Creek park. Climb into one of the 29-foot cargo canoes and explore the Mississippi as the voyageurs of the fur trade did centuries ago.
SEPTEMBER 2
SEPTEMBER 3
SEPTEMBER 4
SEPTEMBER 5
SEPTEMBER 6
— Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, in Fulton, Illinois, welcomes The Bontragers to the outdoor stage at 6 p.m. This is the last concert of the season. A free will offering will be taken.
SEPTEMBER 8
— The Franciscan Peace Center of the Sisters of St. Francis of Clinton will hold a virtual Anti-Trafficking Committee meeting at 9 a.m. Contact Lori Freudenberg or call 242-7611 to get information for the Zoom meeting.
SEPTEMBER 9
