AUGUST 8
— Eleven artists from RutabagA Art of Geneseo, Illinois are exhibiting their paintings, quilting, woodworking, jewelry and greeting cards at River Arts Center in Clinton. The exhibit will be on display Wednesdays through Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. until August 22. Admittance is free. Social distancing will be observed.
— The Axe Women Loggers of Maine, the only touring "Lumber Jill" show in North America, will make an appearance at NelsonCorp Field at 6 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.
— Lyons Farmers Market and Vendor Fair offers indoor and outdoor shopping from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Main Street in Clinton.
— The Clinton and Camanche Knights of Columbus will conduct their annual Tootsie Roll Drive from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Clinton Hy-Vee and Fareway. All proceeds will support local people with physical and intellectual disabilities.
AUGUST 9
— Lyons Farmers Market and Vendor Fair offers indoor and outdoor shopping from noon to 4 p.m. on Main Street in Clinton.
— The Clinton and Camanche Knights of Columbus will conduct their annual Tootsie Roll Drive from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Clinton Hy-Vee. All proceeds will support local people with physical and intellectual disabilities.
— The Clinton LumberKings welcomes fans out to NelsonCorp Field to watch the Cubs and Cardinals game in the Picnic Garden area at 6 p.m. The game will be displayed on a LG 65' 4K TV courtesy of Zirkelbach Home Appliance. Admission is free. The entry gate at Sixth Avenue North near the Picnic Garden will open at 5 p.m. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Food and drink will be available for purchase onsite.
AUGUST 10
— From 5-7 p.m., a portion of sales from Pizza Hut, 1616 N. Second St. in Clinton, will be donated to Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Carry out and delivery are available.
AUGUST 11
— Sisters of St. Francis will conduct an Anti-Human Trafficking Committee meeting at 9 a.m. via Zoom. The meeting is open to the public. Contact Lori Freudenberg at 563-242-7611 for more information.
— The artwork of Terry Rathje is on display at Bicklehaupt Arboretum, 340 S. 14th St. in Clinton through the month of August. The arboretum is open from dawn to dusk daily.
AUGUST 12
— Todd Striley and the Noize will play at Four Square Park in Lyons from 5-7 p.m. Bring lawn chairs, and coolers and enjoy music while shopping the Farmer's Market and socializing. The event is free. Sponsors are 1st Gateway Credit Union, Citizens First Bank and the Lyons Business and Professional Association.
— Lyons Farmers Market begins at 4 p.m. at Lyons FourSquare Park at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Clinton. Open until 7 p.m. or until all items are sold.
AUGUST 13
AUGUST 15
— Clinton Walk to End Alzheimer's is set for 9:30 a.m. at NelsonCorp Field. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Opening ceremonies begin at 9 a.m.
— Lyons Farmers Market begins at 8 a.m. at Lyons FourSquare Park at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Clinton. Open until noon or until all items are sold.
AUGUST 17
AUGUST 19
— Lyons Farmers Market begins at 4 p.m. at Lyons FourSquare Park at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Clinton. Open until 7 p.m. or until all items are sold.
AUGUST 22
— Lyons Farmers Market begins at 8 a.m. at Lyons FourSquare Park at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Clinton. Open until noon or until all items are sold.
AUGUST 23
AUGUST 26
— Clinton Moose Lodge will host a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the ballroom at 1936 Lincoln Way. Call Leanne Smith at 563-357-1475, email leannemsmith59@gmail.com or visit www.bloodcenter.org to schedule an appointment. Appointments and masks are required.
— Lyons Farmers Market begins at 4 p.m. at Lyons FourSquare Park at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Clinton. Open until 7 p.m. or until all items are sold.
AUGUST 27
AUGUST 29
—Lyons Farmers Market begins at 8 a.m. at Lyons FourSquare Park at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Clinton. Open until noon or until all items are sold.
AUGUST 30
