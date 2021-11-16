NOV. 17
— The Fulton Red Hats group will meet at the Candlelight Restaurant in Clinton at 12:30 p.m. After lunch board games will be offered for those wishing to participate.
— The Lyons Reads Book Club will meet from 5-6:30 p.m. at Hy-Vee Market Grille, 901 S. Fourth St. in Clinton. Call 563-242-5355 for details and to sign up for November.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open 1-5 p.m. on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Clinton Community College is exhibiting the abstract paintings of Clinton artist Gabi Torres in the CCC Library Art Gallery, 1000 Lincoln Blvd. in Clinton through the fall semester. The public may view the artwork during college library hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
— Hook's Pub and Grill, at 318 N. Fourth St. in Clinton, hosts Bars Wars Trivia night from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m.
— River Arts Center hosts its annual membership show, displaying art created by members of the Clinton Art Association. The show continues through Dec. 24. River Arts Center is open from 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
NOV. 18
— Clinton County Conservation hosts a Beaver Moon Hike at 6:30 p.m. at the Lost Nation Wildlife Area. Call 563-357-0759 to register.
NOV. 19
— Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will feature turkey talk with Miss Jessica. Funtime Friday begins at 10:30 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
NOV. 20
— Informational, Referral and Assistance Services will host trivia night at Slops, 1015 13th Ave. North in Clinton beginning at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. Teams can contain up to eight people, and the event will be limited to 14 teams. Call 563-243-5818 to reserve a spot.
— Timber Lake Playhouse presents a Beatles tribute at 7 p.m. BritBeat, a nationally acclaimed Beatles show, will present the music of the Fab Four with six costume changes and a multimedia backdrop. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Funtime Saturday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will feature fun facts about turkeys. Funtime Friday begins at 10:30 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Turkey fun facts and turkey crafts will educate and entertain children at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center from 2-3 p.m. during the weekly Saturday Special. The Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
NOV. 21
— Rastrelli's Curbside Service Pasta Dinner will raise money for Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center from 5-7 p.m. Meals will be delivered curbside at Rastrelli's Tuscany. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 3-12. Children 2 and younger eat free. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Call the Discovery Center at 563-243-3600 to order.
— River Arts Center hosts an artist's reception from 1-3 p.m. for its fall exhibit. The annual membership show displays art created by members of the Clinton Art Association through Dec. 24. River Arts Center, located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, is open Wednesday through Saturday from 1-4 p.m.
— After taking time away from performing during the pandemic, RiverChor returns with its fall concert. The concert begins at 3 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton. The concert is free, but donations are welcome. For more information, visit RiverChor.org.
— Clinton Women of Moose present their annual Winter Wonderland Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1936 Lincoln Way in Clinton. Vendors will sell gift items and baked goods. Lunch will be sold during the event. For more information about the fundraiser, contact Jo Ann Huff at 563-357-2270.