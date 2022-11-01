To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
NOV. 2
• The Clinton Public Library’s Juvenile Department Storytime is offered continually. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on west side of the building. Join us for fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• The Clinton Public Library’s Afternoon Adventures program takes place in the Makerspace/2nd Floor, depending on the activity. Kindergarten through sixth graders are invited to go there starting at 2:30 p.m. for fun STEAM activities. Activities range from 45 minutes to 75 minutes long. Caregivers are encouraged to join with their younger children. Sign in is required from caregivers and if they are not joining their children for the activities, they are encouraged to stay in the building. Children under the age of 8 are not to be left alone in the building without a caretaker at least the age of 14.
• A free community meal, The Table, is served each Wednesday at CrossView Church, 703 14th Ave., in Fulton, Illinois. The meal is served from 5:30-6:15 p.m. The menu for Nov. 2 includes pulled pork sandwiches or a grilled hot dog, corn, coleslaw, brownies or Rice Krispie treats.
NOV. 3
• The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet Nov. 3 at Imperial Lanes in Camanche. The menu will be turkey and trimmings.
Nov. 4
• Free tree giveaway by Trees Forever, 3-6 p.m., Clinton Park parking lot. First-come, first-served. Limit two trees per vehicle. For more information, visit the Clinton Trees Forever Facebook page.
NOV. 5
• Annual Book and Bake Sale at Odell Public Library in Morrison, Illinois, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Program Room will be filled with books for all levels and all interests. A wide variety of baked goods will be available at the bake sale.
• Bald Eagle Eco Cruise, 1 p.m., Rock Creek. This will be the public’s last opportunity this year to take a Mississippi Eco Cruise on the Blue Heron pontoon boat. The American bald eagles will start to congregate along the Mississippi River for the winter and we hope to see several of the birds during the cruise. Call 259-1876 to register. Signup is open now for the Eagle Cruise.
• Join Naturalist Tony Vorwald, with Jackson County Conservation, and the Iowa Prairie Network at 1 p.m. as they work to remove unwanted woody and harmful invasive species at the Blackhawk Wildlife Area Bluff Prairie, at the end of 138th Ave., Maquoketa. Volunteers will help remove unwanted species using hand tools. Volunteers will also have the opportunity to help harvest native prairie seed that will aid in the hill prairie’s restoration. This program is free. Dress for the weather, and bring your preferred work gloves. Hand tools will be provided. Please register 48 hours in advance. To register call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email tvorwald@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.
• The Skyline Center, 2600 N. Fourth St., is hosting a ghost adventure fundraiser for the Skyline Foundation from 4 to 11:55 p.m. Come on a tour with the Iowa City Ghost Hunters and see how the paranormal investigating is done. You will be able to see equipment and see a different side of the old Schick Hospital (currently the Skyline Administration Building). All proceeds will benefit the individuals that Skyline serves. Cost is a $25 donation per person. For more information, email Tricia Kane at tkane@skylinecenter.org.
• #52Stories at Lyons Branch Library, 1:30-3 p.m. On every headstone or plaque, there are two dates separated by a dash. How do you define your dash? The #52Stories genealogy project provides the inspiration you need to write down one story every week for a year by using a handwritten journal, blog, voice, or video recording. During this meeting we will chat about what we are doing with our own #52Stories project by sharing our stories and photos. Registration is encouraged by calling 242-5355.
• Basic Embroidery Class at Lyons Branch Library, 11 a.m. to noon. If you would like to learn how to embroider and are not sure where to start, please join us for a basic embroidery class taught by Marilee Hilgendorf. With only a few supplies and learning some basic stiches, we will be creating a beautiful craft project. We will be providing some supplies for this class but you are encouraged to purchase a 5-inch hoop and embroidery needles. Registration is encouraged; call 242-5355.
• Sirena Huang, gold medal winner in the International Violin Competition of Indianapolis in September, will be the guest soloist with Clinton Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. in Centennial Auditorium at Sterling High School, Sterling, Ill. The Symphony and Community State Bank have arranged for a bus for concert-goers from Clinton, through Fulton, Ill., and Morrison, Ill., to the concert in Sterling. Reservations are required, and can be made by calling (563) 219-8084. Tickets for the concert are available at the door. Adult admission is $20, and all students are admitted free of charge through the generosity of the Symphony’s many supporters. In addition, an adult who accompanies a student will be admitted for half price.
NOV. 7
• Clinton Community College students, faculty and staff are willing to take a pie in the face to fill the CCC Cupboard at 12:30 p.m. The pie throwing will take place in the CCC Auditorium, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton. During the spring semester, instructor Derek Campbell, adviser Mat Endress, and Associate Director of Business Services Justin Sampson all endured the sweet treat as a result of the recent CCC challenge to fill the pantry. A new challenge has been made with 10 CCC employees and students prepared to take a pie. To donate to the CCC Cupboard, items such as food, cleaning products, personal hygiene items, diapers, and baby food can be delivered to the information desk at Clinton Community College, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton. For more information, call CCC at 44-7001.