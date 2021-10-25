OCT. 26
— The Pizza Hut at 1616 N. Second St. in Clinton will donate a portion of its sales from 5-7 p.m. to Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center.
OCT. 27
— The Lyons Reads Book Club will meet at Hy-Vee Market Grille, 901 S. 4th Street, Clinton, from 5-6:30 p.m. Call 563-242-5355 for details and to sign up for October.
— Hook's Pub and Grill hosts Bars Wars Trivia from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m. Hook's is located at 318 N. Fourth St.
— Timber Lake Terror haunted house and trails in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, are open from 6:30-10 p.m. Admission is $12 at the door or $10 online.
— Clinton Crime Free Housing Program will offer free training from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clinton Crime Free Housing is designed to help owners and managers of rental properties keep drugs and other illegal activities off their properties. To register or for more information please contact Sgt. Joel Wehde at 563-243-1455 or email: joelwehde@gapa911.us.
— Park Vista in Camanche hosts trunk-or-treat from 6-7:30 p.m. In case of rain, the event will be moved to Oct. 28. Park Vista is located at 1810 Park Vista Drive in Camanche.
— CrossView Church, 705 14th Ave., Fulton, hosts a free community meal, 5:30 p.m. Spaghetti, Jimmy John's bread, green beans, yellow cake with fudge frosting.
— The area Red Hats group will meet at the Pizza Ranch in Clinton at 12:30. After the lunch, a Show and Tell is planned.
OCT. 29
— The Boo Bash fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Clinton is set for 5-9 p..m. at Vista Grande.
— First Reformed Church at 510 15th Avenue in Fulton is having a Reformation Day event at 6:30 p.m. RSVP by calling Karin at 815-589-2203.
— Children can trick-or-treat from 3-5 p.m. in Clinton's downtown. Businesses will offer special deals.
— Miss Roberta will read "The Hallo-Wiener" and explore the greatness of carving pumpkins during Funtime Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. The program is free with a paid admission to the Discovery Center.
OCT. 30
— Children will explore candy corn science during the Saturday Special at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center from 2-3 p.m. The Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. The program is free with a paid admission to the Discovery Center.
— The City of Clinton trick-or-treating will take place from 6-8 p.m.
— Old School Band will perform at Remington's Bar, 2300 Lincoln Way in Clinton.
— Timber Lake Terror haunted house and trails in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, are open from 6:30-10 p.m. Admission is $12 at the door or $10 online.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "Rocky Horror Picture Show" at 9 p.m. for one night only. The night includes costume and dance contests. Interactive prop bags will be available for purchase as will snacks, drinks and light-up novelties. The movie is rated R; children under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian.
— First Reformed Church at 510 15th Avenue in Fulton is having a Reformation Day event from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Lunch will be served. To RSVP call 815-589-2203 and speak to Karin in the church office.
— First Christian Reformed Church of Fulton will host Trunk-or-Treat from 6-8 p.m. The church, located at 801 15th Ave. in Fulton, will serve hot chocolate during the event.
— Prairie Hills assisted living in Clinton will host a trunk-or-treat event from 5-7 p.m. Visitors can vote for their favorite trunk designs and donate nonperishable food item for an extra treat. Prairie Hills is located at 1701 13th Ave. N.
— Hook's Pub and Grill hosts its 18th annual Halloween part at 9 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Beansworthy. Cash prizes will total $1,000. Awards will be given for best costume, best couple costume and most original costume. Hook's is located at 318 N. Fourth St.
— The Frontier Again hosts Halloween Bash 2021 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Cash prizes up to $1,000 will be awarded in a costume contest at midnight. Prizes and giveaways will be offered throughout the night. The Frontier Again is located at 2300 Lincoln Way in Clinton.
— From 4-6 p.m. children aged 12 and under can trick-or-treat during Treat Street at Quality Inn and Suites, 2300 Lincoln Way. A boy's bike and a girl's bike, provided by The Frontier Again and Remington's Bar, will be given away.