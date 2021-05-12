MAY 13
— Great Give Day — a 24-hour event encouraging donations to charities — is set for May 13. Residents can support their favorite participating nonprofits with online donations of $10 or more at GreatGiveDay.org. All donations must be made online with a credit or debit card. Participating nonprofits include Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, Clinton Public Library, Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center, River Bluff Community Foundation, Victory Center Ministry and YWCA Clinton. For more information, visit GreatGiveDay.org, follow the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@dbqfoundation), or call the Foundation at 563-588-2700.
— River Arts Center's exhibit "Exotic Places... Where Would You Go?" asks visitors where they would go if they could go anywhere in the world. Items on display through June 12 include a spear from Eswatini and walking stick from Burkina Faso, photos of Australia, a crossbow and arrows from Vietnam and art from Thailand. River Arts Center, at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, is open from 1-4 p.m.
— Genesis VNA/Public Health will give COVID vaccines to people who walk-in at 611 N. Second St. in Clinton from 2-6 p.m. The walk-in clinic offers the first Moderna vaccine to anyone age 18 or older. The second doses will be given June 10.
MAY 14
— River Arts Center's exhibit "Exotic Places... Where Would You Go?" asks visitors where they would go if they could go anywhere in the world. Items on display through June 12 include a spear from Eswatini and walking stick from Burkina Faso, photos of Australia, a crossbow and arrows from Vietnam and art from Thailand. River Arts Center, at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, is open from 1-4 p.m.
— Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery will celebrate Police Week with Clinton's Officer Haskell at 10:30 a.m.
— The Clinton County Historical Society will host a large garage sale at 607 S. First Street from 1-5 p.m. It has a large variety of items that have been donated to the sale. All money will be used for the renovation and expansion of the museum. No early sales.
MAY 15
— River Arts Center's exhibit "Exotic Places... Where Would You Go?" asks visitors where they would go if they could go anywhere in the world. Items on display through June 12 include a spear from Eswatini and walking stick from Burkina Faso, photos of Australia, a crossbow and arrows from Vietnam and art from Thailand. River Arts Center, at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, is open from 1-4 p.m.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friends have a $2 bag sale for the month of May.
— The United States Penitentiary at Thomson, Illinois hosts a job fair at Cambria Hotel Bettendorf, 5061 Competition Drive, Bettendorf, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Take a resume, apply online and schedule an interview. Veterans should take a resume and a DD-214. The USP is offering a 25% recruitment bonus and a 10% retention incentive for correctional officers after a year of service.For more information, email tom-recruitment-s@bop.gov.
— Funtime Saturday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will celebrate Police Week with Clinton's Officer Haskell at 10:30 a.m. The Saturday Special planned at 3 p.m. uses Lego Technic and will award a free Lego Technic set to one lucky child.
— The Clinton County Historical Society will host a large garage sale at 607 S. 1st Street from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. It has a large variety of items that have been donated to the sale. All money will be used for the renovation and expansion of the museum. No early sales.
— Northeast Drama at Northeast High School presents the Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The cast presents every work of Shakespeare in a very unique way – through rap, a football game, a cooking segment, an interpretive dance and a psychological experiment. Tickets are $5. Masks are required, and seating is in pods of two, four and six. Email kris.doss@northeastcsd.org or troy.hansen@northeastcsd.org to reserve seats. Tickets will also be available at the door.
MAY 16
— Northeast Drama at Northeast High School presents the Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) at 2 p.m. The cast presents every work of Shakespeare in a very unique way – through rap, a football game, a cooking segment, an interpretive dance and a psychological experiment. Tickets are $5. Masks are required and seating is in pods of two, four and six. Email kris.doss@northeastcsd.org or troy.hansen@northeastcsd.org to reserve seats. Tickets will also be available at the door.
MAY 17
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
— Pizza Hut and L’Arche Clinton team up for a fund-raising event from 5-7 p.m. Call 563-242-3333 to order, pick up the order at 1616 N. Second St. in Clinton, and L’Arche Clinton will receive 20% of the sales.
MAY 18
— Clinton County Conservation will host a Music and Moonlight Cruise at 8:30 p.m. at Rock Creek Marina and Campground. Enjoy a pleasant cruise while listening to homespun music by local talent. Call 563-259-1876 to register.
MAY 19
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S., from 1-5 p.m.
— Lyons Farmers Market is open at Four Square Park on Main Avenue from 4-6 p.m. Vendors will offer fresh produce, baked goods and crafts.
MAY 22
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
— The American Legion Post in Morrison will install flags on the graves of veterans buried in Grove Hill Cemetery at 7 a.m. The Legion needs volunteers to assist. Volunteers will meet at the maintenance shed in the cemetery. For more information, call the Post at 815-310-0333.
— Lyons Farmers Market is open at Four Square Park on Main Avenue from 8 a.m. to noon. Vendors will offer fresh produce, baked goods and crafts.
MAY 26
— Lyons Farmers Market is open at Four Square Park on Main Avenue from 4-6 p.m. Vendors will offer fresh produce, baked goods and crafts.
MAY 27
— Genesis VNA/Public Health will give COVID vaccines to people who walk in at 611 N. Second St. in Clinton from noon to 4 p.m. The walk-in clinic offers the first Moderna vaccine to anyone age 18 or older. The second doses will be given June 24.
MAY 29
— The Savanna Museum will open from noon to 4 p.m. for a full display of all exhibits during its grand reopening. Admission is free; however, donations are appreciated. The museum is located at 406 Main St. in Savanna, Illinois.
— Lyons Farmers Market is open at Four Square Park on Main Avenue from 8 a.m. to noon. Vendors will offer fresh produce, baked goods and crafts.
MAY 30
— The Savanna Museum and Cultural Center is open from noon to 4 p.m. at 406 Main St. in Savanna, Illinois.
MAY 31
— The Camanche Memorial Day Service is set for 10 a.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery.
JUNE 2
— Lyons Farmers Market is open at Four Square Park on Main Avenue from 4-6 p.m. Vendors will offer fresh produce, baked goods and crafts.
JUNE 5
— The Clinton Police Department will conduct Crime Free Housing training from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the the CPD Training Center, 110 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. The Crime Free Housing Program is designed to help owners and managers of rental properties keep drugs and other illegal activities off their property. Clinton police encourage property owners, managers, rental community staff and anyone else in charge of day-to-day operations of a rental community to sign up for this free training. To register or for more information, contact Sgt. Joel Wehde at 563-243-1455 or email joelwehde@gapa911.us.
— The Savanna Museum and Cultural Center is open from noon to 4 p.m. at 406 Main St. in Savanna, Illinois.
— Lyons Farmers Market is open at Four Square Park on Main Avenue from 8 a.m. to noon. Vendors will offer fresh produce, baked goods and crafts.
JUNE 6
— The Savanna Museum and Cultural Center is open from noon to 4 p.m. at 406 Main St. in Savanna, Illinois.