JAN. 7
• Homeschool families are invited to join a naturalist at the Hurstville Interpretive Center, Maquoketa, for a KinderNature series geared for students in kindergarten through third grade at 10 a.m. Participants will learn about owls of Iowa. Investigate owl adaptations that make them skilled nighttime hunters and take apart owl pellets to learn more about their diet. Each month has a different theme related to nature with stories, games, and activities. These programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required at least 48 hours in advance. For more information or to register, contact Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email jacksonccb@jacksonccb.com. The Hurstville Interpretive Center is located one mile north of Maquoketa off US 61.
JAN. 8
• Birds of Prey Day, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rock Creek, Camanche. Today is all about those soaring, swooping, sensational raptors that call Iowa home, either permanently or temporarily. There will be live bird of prey presentations, hands-on animal stations, nature hikes (snowshoes if necessary), crafts and spotting scopes and binoculars for bird viewing.
JAN. 10
• Join wildlife biologist Toni Proescholdt and Jackson County Conservation at 6 p.m. to learn about her work and experiences studying the behavioral ecology of bighorn sheep in Montana. Proescholdt is an accomplished wildlife biologist and person of the outdoors working on her PhD. This program is virtual so you can learn and enjoy from the comfort of your own home. Register before 3 p.m. Jan. 10. For registration or questions, contact Tony Vorwald at tony@jacksonccb.com.
JAN. 11
• DeWitt Noon Lions Club travelogue, 3 and 7 p.m., Operahouse Theatre in downtown DeWitt. A travelogue titled “I Spent a Month in France” will be presented by Sarah Watson, a DeWitt native. Watson’s University of Iowa study abroad experience took her to southwest France, where she lived with a host family while taking a four-week French class. After a whirlwind month immersed in the language, she spent a week in Paris, setting foot in what seemed like every major art museum and discovering "the best ice cream in all of France." A $5 donation is suggested.
• Mississippi River Eco Tourism Center open, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rock Creek, Camanche. On most Tuesdays, there is an Eco Center Nature Gallery with animal encounters, birdfeeder watch and fish feeding at noon! All are free. The Camp Store will be open these hours as well. This is in addition to regular winter hours.
• Music in the Barn, 6:30 p.m., Soaring Eagle Nature Center, Clinton. This roundhouse jam promotes acoustic expression from local talents. Come and join in or just listen.
JAN. 12
• Backyard & Feeder Birds, 6 p.m., Soaring Eagle Nature Center. Come learn about the birds most commonly seen in our own backyards, and the different foods that attract them.
• The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host Wild Winter Wednesday. At 9 a.m., residents can enjoy coffee, tea and mill treats. At 9:20, Alan St. George will give a presentation about Havencrest Castle, his private residence in Savanna, Illinois.
• CrossView Church 705 14th Ave., Fulton, Illinois, will host a free community meal, 5:30-6:15 p.m. The menu includes pulled pork sandwiches, chips, fruit, and desserts. If River Bend School District in Fulton is canceled because of a weather issue, the meal also will be canceled.
JAN. 17
• Cabin Fever Day: Animals in Winter, 10-11 a.m., Hurstville Interpretive Center, Maquoketa. This is a children's program about how Iowa wildlife survive the winter. Register 48 hours before the program. To register call the Hurstville Interpretive Center at (563) 652-3783 or email tony@jacksonccb.com
JAN. 18
• Mississippi River Eco Tourism Center open, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rock Creek, Camanche. The Nature Center and Camp Store are open.
• Open Range Archery, 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m., Rock Creek. The range in the basement of the eco center will be open by appointment. The range master will provide safe and practical instruction while using equipment. Children (9 and older recommended) must be accompanied by an adult.
JAN. 19
CrossView Church in Fulton, 705 14th Ave., Fulton, will host a free community meal, 5:30-6:15 p.m. The menu includes chicken pot pie, Jimmy John's bread, tossed salad, and brownie sundaes.
• The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center, Fulton, will host Wild Winter Wednesday. At 9 a.m., residents can enjoy coffee, tea and mill treats. At 9:20, Jeff Adamson will be featured. His presentation, "Missing Movie Houses – Where Did My Childhood Go?" will take a look at the many theaters that have come and gone over the years in the Quad-City and local areas.
JAN. 21
• Mighty Minnows, 10:30 a.m., Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. This is always a crowd favorite as your young ones will squeal with joy as they catch minnows and feel their slimy scales. There will also be a book read and craft to make and take home.
JAN. 22
• Creekside Jam, 2 p.m., Eden Valley Refuge. This roundhouse jam promotes acoustic expression from local talents. Come and join in or just listen.
JAN. 24
• Friends of Rock Creek Meeting, 6 p.m., Rock Creek. A once a month meeting with volunteers that help out around the park.
JAN. 26
• The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center, Fulton, will host Wild Winter Wednesday. At 9 a.m., residents can enjoy coffee, tea and mill treats. At 9:20 a.m., Larry and Connie Van Oosten will be featured. They will talk about their true story of a kidnapping, theft and the power to overcome. They will have copies of their book, "Saved for a Reason," for sale.
FEB. 12
• Whitetails Unlimited is sponsoring the Clinton-area banquet at Vista Grande, 2141 16th St. NW, Clinton. The social hour begins at 4:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 each for a single adult, or $20 for a spouse or child. Ticket order deadline is Feb. 5, and tickets will not be sold at the door.
To order tickets locally, call Jeff Beckwith at (563) 249-7358 or stop into Beckwith Commercial Roofing, 1801 S 21st St. Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. You may also call Jeff Ebensberger at 249-0380, Mike Bray at 249-5058, Pat Barrett at 249-4077, Dan Determan at 249-2973, Scott Parker at 249-2399, Brian Johnson at 249-8990, Ryan Rogis at 593-2259, Matt Lampe at 559-0055, Lee Bromley at 212-9698, or Tyler Hines at 357-5854. Tickets also are available through the WTU Headquarters at 1-800-274-5471, or online at www.whitetailsunlimited.com.
MARCH 26
• Wild Rose Casino & Hotel presents platinum-selling and Grammy-nominated hard rock band Great White. The concert is scheduled to be in the Oakwood Grand Ballroom. Tickets start at $25; tax and convenience fees are not included. Doors will open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase through the Iowa Store Gift Shop at Wild Rose Casino & Hotel in Clinton, by calling 1-800-457-9975 or online at www.wildroseresorts.com.