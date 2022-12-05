To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
DEC. 6
• Enjoy the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train in Clinton, The train’s arrival time is 4:15 p.m. with a musical performance from 4:30-5 p.m.. A viewing will take place on the west end of Main Avenue near the Sawmill Museum. CP asks those who attend to bring a cash or non-perishable food donation, if able. All donations go to the local food bank to help people in need in this community. Enjoy a free cookie or beverage with your loved ones and a musical performance by Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott. After the performance, enjoy a spectacular firework display as the train departs.
• All women are invited to the Stonecroft After Five dinner and program at 6:30 p.m. at Triple Play Banquet & Bowl, 1601 Ninth Ave., Fulton, Illinois. Cheryl Green and Sue Pessman will start us off with sing-a-long Christmas carols. The inspirational speaker will be Dorothy Smith from Moline, Illinois. She will speak on “Let’s Celebrate. It’s Christmas!” Cost of dinner is $14. Please phone reservations and cancellations by Dec. 3 to Ruth Huizenga at (309) 659-2175 or Carolene Sterenberg at (563) 212-5528.
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 6-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 7
• Clinton Public Library’s Juvenile Department Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on west side of the building. Join us for fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• Sarah Harding Annual Bazaar and Bake Sale will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Community Room of Sarah Harding, 308 S. Bluff Blvd. The public is invited. Boegel’s, Don’s Jewelry, Dudads, merchants from Lyons Farmers Market, Clinton Woman’s Club chocolates and nuts and resident items will be for sale.
• The Clinton Public Library’s Afternoon Adventures program takes place in the Makerspace/2nd Floor, depending on the activity. Kindergarten through sixth graders are invited to go there starting at 2:30 p.m. for fun STEAM activities.
• A free community meal, The Table, will be at CrossView Church, 703 14th Ave., in Fulton. The meal is served from 5:30-6:15 p.m. The menu will be chicken and noodles, green beans, applesauce and chocolate chip cookies.
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 6-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
• DIY Holiday Tree at Clinton Public Library Makerspace, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. This DIY mini holiday tree could be used as a gift or to brighten your own home this holiday season. We will be using flannel, velvet or fabric to make the trees. This program will be in the Makerspace. Registration is encouraged as supplies are limited. Please call 242-8441.
DEC. 8
• The Class of 55 will have their lunch at Legends Bar and Grill at 11:30 a.m.
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 6-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 9
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 6-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.