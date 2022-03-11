MARCH 12
MARCH 13
MARCH 15
• Crafternoon, the Lyons Branch Library in Clinton. Beginning Crochet, 1–2:30 p.m. Would you like to learn how to crochet but not sure where to start? Sandy Logan is teaching us the basics. You will need to bring an H hook and a worsted weight yarn that is not fine or bulky. We will be practicing stitches. Call 242-5355 to register as seating is limited.
• Mississippi River Eco-tourism Center open, 10 a.m to 3 p.m., Rock Creek, Camanche. The nature center and camp store are open.
• Open Range, 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., Rock Creek, Camanche. Sign up is required. Call (563) 847-7202.
• Stonecroft "After Five" invites all women to dinner and program, "St. Patrick's Day Trivia," at Triple Play Banquet & Bowl, 1601 Ninth Ave., Fulton, Illinois at 6:30 p.m. Cost of dinner is $12. Special feature will be St. Patrick's Day Trivia with prizes. Inspirational speaker will be Elaine James from St. Charles, Illinois. She will speak on "A Day in the Life of Marjory Overload." Please phone for reservations and cancellations by March 13 to (309) 887-4097 to Carolene Sterenberg.
• Friends of Rock Creek meeting, 6 p.m., Rock Creek, Camanche. A meeting with volunteers that help out around the park.
MARCH 16• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
MARCH 17
• The Sawmill Museum Winter Speaker Series: Naeve Family Farm & Beef, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Free to attend. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.
MARCH 23
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
MARCH 24
• The Sawmill Museum Winter Speaker Series: Eastern Iowa Young Farmers Coalition by Molly Schintler, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Free to attend. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.
MARCH 25
• Device Advice, Clinton Public Library, 10 a.m. to noon. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours.
MARCH 26
• The Icicle Bicycle 2022 ride will be from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The 28-mile ride will begin at Happy Joe’s in Clinton and go to Thomson, Illinois. Riders will stop at Casey’s for snacks and refreshments and then head back to Clinton where they will enjoy a Little Joe pizza or pasta at Happy Joe’s and have a chance to win door prizes. The registration fee before March 10 is $20; after that date the registration fee is $25. Early registration forms are available at Icicle Bicycle 2022 on Facebook or you may register the day of the event. For more information call or text Mary Rupp at (563) 249-9008 or email maryrupp@mchsi.com. The event is sponsored by the Riverbend Bicycle Club.
MARCH 29
• Prince of Peace Parish will host the second part of its “Peace Soup” Lenten Series at 6 p.m. in the Parish Hall, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Drive. Join us for a simple meal of soup and bread followed by the presentation, “A Visit to the U.S. – Mexican Border.” Guest speakers will be Andy Hardigan, Kent Ferris, Ryan Burchett and Barbara Arland-Fye. This panel will discuss their recent border immersion visit to the U.S. – Mexican border with Bishop Zinkula.
MARCH 30
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• Lyons Reads Book Club, 5- 6:30 p.m. The Lyons Reads Book Club is relaxed and we have fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. This meeting will be held at the Lyons Branch Library from 5:00- 6:30 p.m. Call 242-5355 for details and to sign up for March.
MARCH 31
• National Crayon Day. Coloring is known to help with anxiety, encourages relaxation, and is fun. To celebrate this day, the Clinton Public Library will have color pages and crayons available for all age groups near the front desk at the Clinton Public Library Main Floor, the Juvenile Department, and the Lyons Branch Library on March 31. If you don’t have time to color at the library, stop by and pick up a color page to take home.