APRIL 14
• The Class of ‘55 will have lunch at Jenny’s Diner, 11:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.
• The Sawmill Museum Winter Speaker Series: Iowa Agriculture Director Mike Naig will attend to discuss the state of agriculture in Iowa, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Free to attend. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.
APRIL 15
• Shred event, 8 to 10 a.m., First Central State Bank, 914 Sixth Ave. in DeWitt. There is no charge to participate and everyone is welcome to attend.
APRIL 17
• Considine Holiday Gallery, 201 10th Ave., Fulton, Illinois, 2-6 p.m., vintage Easter tradition shown.
• CrossView Church will host an Easter Morning Breakfast from 8-9 a.m. The menu includes cereal bars, hashbrowns, sausages, French toast, milk, juice and coffee. church is located at 705 14th Ave., Fulton, Illinois.
APRIL 18
• The Dewitt Town and Country Garden Club, 10 a.m., Central Community Historical Society, 628 Sixth Ave., DeWitt. A tour, meeting and potluck will be held, with soups provided. Please bring a side to share. Table service will be provided. Contact Janis Harbison, president of the Club, at (563) 210-2085 for more information.
APRIL 19
• The River Cities Quilters Guild, 7 p.m. at Fulton Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be Sherri Freyermuth from Heartland Cottons in DeWitt. She will be giving a demonstration/ lesson on paper piecing. Attendees will be able to work in small groups so it won’t be necessary for each person to have her own machine. Freyermuth will provide kits for a scrappy tulip coaster. You are encouraged to to bring a sewing machine and these notions if you would like a hands-on experience to learn or practice the technique. Notions needed are neutral thread, seam ripper, scissors, small cutting mat, and rotary cutter. Some machines will be available. Anyone interested in fiber arts is welcome to attend.
• Martha Bonte of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Clinton, will present “The North Atlantic: Seas, Sagas and Scenes” for the DeWitt Noon Lions Cub travelogue at 3 and 7 p.m. at the Operahouse Theater in DeWitt. This date has been designated as Pie Day. A long-time tradition, the Noon Lions will treat all attendees to a slice of pie in appreciation of their continued support for this series. A $5 donation is suggested. The Lions return the proceeds from the travelogue series in the form of support for community projects. No seats are reserved.• 90s Nostalgia Night from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the lower level meeting room at the Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. South. Attention millennials! Join us for an evening of fuzzy posters, nostalgic snacks, and your favorite 90s tunes. Feel free to come dressed in your best 90’s fashion. Event is open to all ages.
APRIL 20
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
APRIL 21
• Sip & Stroll Spring Wine Walk, 5 to 7 p.m., downtown Clinton.
• The Sawmill Museum Winter Speaker Series: Margo Hansen will talk about life on a farm, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Free to attend. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.
APRIL 22
• First Central State Bank shred event at First Central State Bank locations. Shredding will be from 9 to 11 a.m. in Goose Lake and from noon to 2 p.m. in Clinton at the Lincoln Way location.
• The Morrison Emmanuel Reformed Church’s “Voices of Praise” 13th annual Spring cantata, “We Will Stand!”, 7 p.m., 202 E. Morris St., Morrison, Illinois.
APRIL 23
• Citizens First Bank will provide free personal document shredding to the community from 9-11 a.m. at Citizens First Bank’s office, 1442 Lincoln Way, Clinton. Event organizers request that participants enter the Citizens First Bank parking lot from Lincoln Way for ease of traffic flow.
• The Morrison Emmanuel Reformed Church’s “Voices of Praise”, 13th annual Spring cantata, “We Will Stand!”, 3 p.m., 202 E. Morris St., Morrison, Illinois.
APRIL 24
• RiverChor Spring Concert “The Language of Love”, 2 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Clinton.
• Considine Holiday Gallery, 201 10th Ave., Fulton, Illinois, 2-4 p.m., vintage Easter tradition shown in many displays. Cost is $5 for adults; children get in free with parents.
• The Morrison Emmanuel Reformed Church’s “Voices of Praise”, 13th annual Spring cantata, “We Will Stand!”, 7 p.m., 202 E. Morris St., Morrison, Illinois.
APRIL 25
• Cooking with Herbs, 5:30 p.m., York Township Public Library, Thomson, Illinois. Join Master Gardener Nancy Gmitro at the Thomson Library for a lesson on herbs. Learn the basics about herbs and create some herbal desserts. To register for this program, contact the Thomson library at (815) 259-2480.
APRIL 27
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• Gilda’s Club Aromatherapy Workshop & Info Session, 10-11 a.m. in the lower level meeting room at the Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. South. Learn about the services that Gilda’s Club Quad Cities offers and how to make a fun aromatherapy spray from essential oils. All supplies will be provided. RSVP is required. For more details and registration, call (563) 326-7504.
• Elementary school-age programming: Pioneer Living, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
• Lyons Reads Book Club, 5-6:30 p.m. at the Lyons Branch Library on Main Avenue, Clinton. The Lyons Reads Book Club is relaxed and has fun conversations about books and authors. Members each read their own book and discuss it with our group.
APRIL 28
• The Sawmill Museum Winter Speaker Series: the theme will be Practical Farmers, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Free to attend. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.
APRIL 29
• Device Advice: Technology giving you trouble? Drop into Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer your questions.
APRIL 30
• Cookbook Club, 2-3 p.m. Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. South. Do you enjoy telling stories, sharing recipes, and meeting new people? If so, please join others at the Lyons Branch Library to share some of your family recipes, whether new or old, and also share a story about the recipe. Everyone who joins this 9-month program will be creating a cookbook together for the Clinton Public Library. We welcome all levels of cooking experience and diets. For our first meeting, please bring a recipe, instructions, and a food related story for “comfort food”. Comfort food is nostalgic and provides a sense of well-being. If you have any questions, please call (563) 242-5355.
• Clinton Symphony Orchestra will close its 68th concert season with a concert featuring violinist Naha Greenholtz, concertmaster of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra. She will perform Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 4 with the orchestra. In addition, the orchestra will perform the Symphony No. 5 by Tchaikovsky. The concert is at 7:30 p.m. in Vernon Cook Theater at Clinton High School. Admission is by season ticket, or by individual concert ticket available at the door. Adult admission is $20 for adults, and students are admitted free of charge. Additional information is available on the Symphony’s website at www.clintonsymphony.org.