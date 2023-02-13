To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
Ongoing events
• Clinton County Walk of Fame Traveling Exhibit. Clinton Public Library, through Feb. 28. The Clinton Hometown Pride Committee is a group of community-minded individuals that help promote the history and culture of the City of Clinton and Clinton County. One of the committee’s projects is the Walk of Fame traveling exhibit, which features notable individuals that were born and/or lived in Clinton County. The exhibit features seven individuals from the 2022 Walk of Fame Class. The traveling exhibit is currently on display on the main floor of the Clinton Public Library’s Main Branch.
• LaMetta Wynn display case of Mayoral items. Clinton Public Library through Feb. 28. View some of LaMetta Wynn’s historic, mayoral items from when she was the Mayor of Clinton from 1995 to 2007. The late LaMetta Wynn was the first African American woman to serve as mayor in any Iowa municipality. A portrait of LaMetta Wynn, created by her granddaughter, Hayle Calvin, is on display in the library as part of the art display “Melanin Pillars of Excellence.”
FEB. 14
• I Spy at the Library. Clinton Public Library, Feb. 14-28. Explore the library as you try to “spy” various items to complete this investigative, family friendly activity. This program is like an immersive I Spy book/scavenger hunt. Participants who complete this activity will be entered into a raffle to win a prize. Individuals of all ages are encouraged to participate. It will take about 30-45 minutes to complete this activity.
FEB. 15
• A free community meal, The Table, is served each Wednesday at CrossView Church, 703 14th Ave., in Fulton, Illinois. The meal is served from 5:30-6:15 p.m. The menu will be tuna and noodle casserole, tropical fruit, candied carrots, and Valentine’s Day cupcakes.
FEB. 16
• Class of 1955 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Homer's Deli in Clinton. Everyone is welcome.
FEB. 17
• WaTanYe of Clinton is hosting a trivia night at Imperial Lanes in Camanche beginning at 6 p.m. A maximum of eight people per table is allowed. Cost is $10 per person and sign up is at the door. Food or drink can be purchased throughout the event.
FEB. 18
• The volunteer millers of de Immigrant are hosting an afternoon of fun with a “Board Game Bonanza” Day. This event is free and open to the public in the Windmill Cultural Center, 111 10th Ave., across from the authentic Dutch windmill in Fulton, Illinois. Individuals and families of all ages are invited to participate in a variety of table games. Game time begins at 1 p.m. Beverages and light refreshments will be available.
FEB. 19
FEB. 20
• Showing of the documentary "13th" and observance of worldwide Social Justice Day. In this award-winning documentary, scholars, activists and politicians analyze the criminalization of African Americans and the U.S. prison boom. Join 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Clinton Community College Auditorium, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton.
FEB. 22
• Underground Railroads and Routes in Clinton County. Lyons Branch Library, 5:30-6:30 p.m. What made a person become involved in the Underground Railroad? How prevalent was the Underground Railroad in Clinton County? What were the limitations, the challenges, and the results of agents and freedom seekers? How many freedom seekers do you think came through Clinton County? Please join us to learn about the freedom seekers and the routes in Clinton County, presented by Matt Parbs, executive director of The Sawmill Museum. Registration is encouraged as seating is limited; call 242-5355.
FEB. 23
• Cricut Class: DIY Bookmarks. Clinton Public Library Children’s Department, 5:30- 6:30 p.m. Learn how to make a bookmark using the Cricut cutting machine. Staff will give a demonstration and everyone attending will be making a bookmark. Registration is encouraged; call 242-8441. This is open to ages 14 and older.
• Doreen Ketchens, jazz clarinetist from New Orleans, will perform at the Ohwnard Fine Arts Center in Maquoketa at 10 a.m. There will be just one performance of this show. Admission is free. Call (563) 652-9815 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to make reservations.
FEB. 24
• Device Advice: Clinton Public Library: 10 a.m. to noon. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer your questions. We’re not tech professionals, but we can help you feel more comfortable navigating the technology you are interested in.
FEB. 25
• Freezin’ for a Reason! Registration is open for the Clinton County Conservation Foundation’s Polar Plunge! Contact Jill Schmidt at (563) 349-8680 to sign up and pledge to raise $100 to take the plunge. All proceeds benefit environmental education in Clinton County. The plunge is at 1 p.m. at Rock Creek, Camanche.
• Lyons Reads Book Club, Lyons Branch Library, 10:30 a.m. to noon. The Lyons Reads Book Club has new winter hours. This book club is relaxed and has fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. This meeting will be held at the Lyons Branch Library. Registration is encouraged; call 242-5355.
• Cookbook Club Part Deux, Lyons Branch Library, 2-3 p.m. If you enjoy telling stories, sharing your family recipes, and meeting new people, join us at the Lyons Branch Library. We welcome all levels of cooking experience, diets, and recipes whether new or old. We are creating a cookbook for the Clinton Public Library. For the February meeting, please bring a recipe for “Soups”.
MARCH 7
• The DeWitt Noon Lions’ Travelogue series begins. Travels around the world and even a local flavor begin March 7 and continue every other Tuesday through May 30, 2023. Shows are at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the DeWitt Operahouse in downtown DeWitt. The March 7 program is “Essence of Scotland” by Helmut Welke. A $5 donation is suggested.