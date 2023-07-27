To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
JULY 29
• EnviroKids comes to the Discovery Center. It’s Worm Time and composting is job-one for our red wrigglers. Come build a habitat, add some worms, and take it all with you to compost at home and reduce stress on the environment. Cost is $5 per child. Call the Discovery Center to sign up 43-3600. 332 Eighth Ave. South in Clinton.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
• Family Movie Nights. Wall-E in Lyons Four Square Park, 6 p.m.
JULY 30
• Exploring Family Trees at Grove Hill Cemetery, 1:30 p.m., Morrison’s Heritage Museum. Hillary Blevins will lead attendees on her quest to find information about the late Joseph Sholes. The address is 202 E. Lincolnway, Morrison, IL, with easy access from the ramp behind the building. There is no fee to attend her PowerPoint program. Doors open at 1 p.m.
• The Clinton County Republicans are holding their annual hog roast and corn boil at Eagle Point Lodge, 4101 N. Third St., Clinton. Doors open at 4 p.m. with festivities starting at 4:30 p.m. The event will feature special guests Gov. Kim Reynolds, Vice President Mike and Karen Pence, and Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann. Cost is $12 per person. Students eat free. Everyone is welcome. Please RSVP with Anita at (563) 357-1299 or email sec.cciagop@protonmail.com.
AUG. 1
• Aug. 1- 2. Hunter Safety Camp from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Rock Creek, Camanche. Do you want your child to learn how to operate and respect firearms? In this camp, they will do just that while having the opportunity to receive their hunting safety certificate. For this event, we will go beyond the basics of hunter education standards of archery, shotgun, muzzleloader and rifles. All these activities plus more will allow students to actually participate, not just listen to speakers or watch films. The course is open to ages 11-17. Cost per student is $30 for transportation, meals, ammunition and targets. Space is limited. To register and find more information, visit mycountyparks.com.
AUG. 4
• Finally Friday, Clinton's Riverview Bandshell, 6 to 9 p.m. Funktastic 5.
AUG. 5
• National Night Out in Fulton, Illinois, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• Basic Embroidery. Lyons Branch Library. 11 a.m. to noon. If you would like to learn how to embroider and are not sure where to start, join us for a basic embroidery class taught by Marilee Hilgendorf. With only a few supplies and learning some basic stitches, we will be creating a beautiful craft project. The library will be providing some supplies for this class but you are encouraged to purchase a hoop, embroidery thread, and embroidery needles. If you already embroider and would like to join a stitching group, you are welcome too. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355 or register online.
• #52Stories. Lyons Branch Library. 1:30-3 p.m. On every headstone or plaque, there are two dates separated by a dash. How do you define your dash? The #52Stories genealogy project provides the inspiration you need to write down one story every week for a year by using a handwritten journal, blog, voice, or video recording. During this meeting we will chat about what we are doing with our own #52Stories project by sharing our stories & photos. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355.
AUG. 9
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection, 9:30 a.m. at Community Reformed Church, 727 N. 12th St., Clinton. All women are invited to the brunch. A non-denominational, inspiring speaker, Gayle Haas, of Aurora, Illinois will present “A Visit with Corrie TenBoom”. Haas will perform a dramatic monologue portraying Corrie TenBoom, a Dutch Holocaust survivor. TenBoom is the author of “The Hiding Place”, which was made into a movie. The cost is $13. Contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859 no later than Aug. 4 for reservations.