APRIL 24
— The Pregnancy Center hosts the Walk for Life at 240 N. Bluff Blvd. in Clinton. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m., and the walk starts at 9 .m. For more information, call 563-242-6628. The Center is celebrating 35 years of service in the Gateway area.
— Clinton Trees Forever will celebrate Arbor Day and Earth Day with Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. During Funtime Saturday, at 10:30 a.m., children will plant a tree and take a sapling home to plant. The children's museum is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— During the Saturday Special at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center, children will build coral reefs with Legos. The Lego challenge begins at 3 p.m. at the Discovery Center, 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
APRIL 25
— Nature lovers with spring fever and a need to get outdoors can find the opportunity with Jackson County Conservation Naturalist and avid wildflower enthusiasts Tony Vorwald. At 2 p.m. at Prairie Creek Recreation Area, Vorwald will take hikers in search of spring wildflowers. Dress for the weather. The program is free and open to all ages. Registration is required. Call 563-652-3783 or email tony@jacksonccb.com to register. Prairie Creek Recreation Area is located at 1215 East Summit St. in Maquoketa.
APRIL 27
— Friends of Rock Creek Meeting, 6 p.m., Rock Creek/Zoom. If you want to help, call or text (563) 212-0955.
APRIL 28
— Clinton Community College’s Maquoketa Center will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The Maquoketa Center and its Advanced Manufacturing Center are located at 501 W. Washington St., next to Maquoketa High School. Instructors and staff will provide tours of the building and answer questions about programs and classes. The center offers college classes for those straight out of high school as well as older adults who have been away from the classroom for a few years.
— Clinton County Conservation will host the Full Pink Moon Hike at 6:30 p.m. at Eden Valley. A naturalist will guide a hike along Bear Creek Trail as participants watch the rising moor and other sites, sounds and sensations of a string evening. Numbers are limited. Call 563-357-0759 to reserve a spot.
APRIL 30
— Shred confidential documents free at 2600 Lincoln Way in Clinton from noon to 2 p.m.
MAY 1
— Heritage Canyon in Fulton, Illinois will welcome May with Professor B-3 bubbles, a petting zoo, live music, May baskets, Native American flute playing and beading, popcorn and ice cream from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors who want to ride the Jolly Trolly to the Canyon should park at CrossView Church on 14th Avenue.
MAY 6
— Odell Public Library will join over 70 libraries to bring the noted author, journalist and filmmaker Alex Kotlowitz to participants through Zoom at 7 p.m. Kotlowitz’s most notable books are “An American Summer: Love and Death in Chicago” and the award-winning bestseller, “There Are No Children Here.” He has won an Emmy for the 2011 documentary “The Interrupters.” The fireside chat will be moderated by Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Mary Schmich, of the Chicago Tribune. Register using the following link: https://forms.gle/fUMy23BjQ6d4qHyX6
MAY 8
— Whiteside County Master Gardener Plant Sale, 8 a.m. to noon in Fulton, Illinois. A large selection of plants will be available at Cattail Park. The sale will take place rain or shine with no sales starting before 8 a.m. Social distancing and masks will be required. The sale will go until noon or until plants are sold out.
MAY 15
— Whiteside County Master Gardener Plant Sale, 8 a.m. to noon in Morrison, Illinois. A large selection of plants will be available at the Morrison Community Building. The sale will take place rain or shine with no sales starting before 8 a.m. Social distancing and masks will be required. The sale will go until noon or until plants are sold out.