JUNE 14
• Crafternoon at Lyons Branch Library. Beginning Crochet, from 1-2:30 p.m. Would you like to learn how to crochet but are not sure where to start? Sandy Logan is teaching us the basics. You will need to bring an H hook and a worsted weight yarn that is not fine or bulky. Registration is encouraged; call 242-5355.
• Stonecroft "After Five" invites all women to dinner and program at 6:30 p.m. at Triple Play Banquet & Bowl, 1601 Ninth Ave., Fulton, Ill. Cost of dinner is $14. Randy Venema will sing for the Special Feature. The Inspirational Speaker, Donna Sembar will present "Freedom to be your Authentic Self".
• Beyond the Beaten Path, 11 a.m., Walnut Grove. The Curtis Memorial (Wheatland) Library is hosting a summer reading program outing. There will be a campfire with roasted goodies and activities to explore the area by the Wapsipinicon River. Sign up by calling (563) 374-1534.
JUNE 15
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• Creating an Angler, 6:30 p.m., Malone Park. We have worms, poles and tackle, let’s just catch the fish. Bring your child to the shoreline and teach them how to fish. Experience and licenses are not required unless you plan on doing the fishing yourself. We will teach you how to encourage your angler even if you’re not an angler yourself. This is a free event and open to the public. Call Jill Schmidt at (563) 847-7202 with any questions.
JUNE 16
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Down 24, 6 p.m.
JUNE 17
• Crafternoon at Clinton Public Library. Patriotic Luminary, 3-4:30 p.m. Make a patriotic luminary for your Independence Day celebrations. We will meet in the lower level meeting room. Registration is encouraged as supplies are limited; call (563) 242-8441.
• A BioBlitz is an event that focuses on finding and identifying as many species as possible in a specific area over a short period of time. Jackson County Conservation is hosting a BioBlitz event at Prairie Creek Recreation Area, Maquoketa, from Friday, June 17 at 8 p.m. through Saturday, June 18 at 3 p.m. This event is free and open to all ages. All surveys will begin at the Prairie Creek Pavilion, 1215 E. Summit Street, Maquoketa. Registration is required. Contact the conservation office to sign up to participate in one, two, or more of the wildlife surveys. Call (563) 652-3783 or email jwagner@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov for more information or to register.
JUNE 18
• Second Annual Furry Scurry Event, 1- or 2-mile run/walk with your dog. Proceeds to benefit Prairie Pastures Dog Park and Soaring Eagle Nature Center. Cost is $25 per person; dogs are free! To secure a T-shirt, registrations must be received by June 8. To register, go to getmeregistered.com/furryscurry
Need a paper registration? Call 242-8743. For more information, contact Colleen at furryscurry22@gmail.com
JUNE 19
• Juneteenth celebration, noon-3 p.m. The Clinton Public Library will be at the Juneteenth celebration at the Riverview Bandshell giving away buttons and bookmarks. This event is free and open to the public.
• Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road Fulton, Illinois, welcomes bluegrass gospel band No Worries to the outdoor stage at 6 p.m. The concert will be moved indoors in case of inclement weather. A free-will offering will be taken.
JUNE 20
• The DeWitt Town and Country Garden Club will hold its June meeting at 10 a.m. at the home of Beverly Hight, 1420 Silver Valley Drive, DeWitt. A demonstration will be given by Beverly Hight on flower arranging. Following will be a potluck luncheon and meeting. Please bring a salad or dessert to share. If you can, please bring some cut flowers from your garden to be arranged. The club would like to extend an invitation to anyone who wishes to see what we are all about. Contact Janis Harbison at (563) 210-2085 for more information.
JUNE 21
• Clinton Public Library's Nostalgia Night, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Attention 2000 kids! Join us for an evening of crafts, nostalgic snacks, games, and your favorite 2000 tunes. Feel free to come dressed in your best 2000 fashion. Event will be held in the lower level meeting room at the Clinton Public Library. All ages are welcome.
• Totally Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. at School Park on 10th Avenue in Fulton, Illinois. The Stockwells will perform from 6-8 p.m. Food provided by Fulton Meat Market courtesy of the Fulton Kiwanis Club, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary.
• The River Cities Quilters Guild will meet at 7 p.m. at Fulton Presbyterian Church. This month’s speaker will be Kim Rentz, owner of Keeping You Sewing in Clinton. She will present a demonstration at the meeting. Anyone interested in fiber arts is welcome to attend.
JUNE 22
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• Grown-Ups Color Too, 10-11 a.m. Stressed out and need an outlet? Coloring has been found to be a relaxing and stress relieving coping tool. Join Gilda’s Club staff for an hour of relaxation, socialization, and fun. Creativity not required. Coloring pages and materials will be provided but feel free to bring your own. Registration is required, please visit gildasclubqc.org or call (563) 326-7504 to RSVP.
• Lyons Reads Book Club, 5 -6:30 p.m. The Lyons Reads Book Club is relaxed and has fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. This meeting will be at Dunkin Donuts, 1122 N. Second St., Clinton.
JUNE 23
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, 3 on the Tree.
JUNE 24
• Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer questions.
JUNE 25
• Cookbook Club, 2-3 p.m If you enjoy telling stories, sharing recipes, and meeting new people then please join us at the Lyons Branch Library to share family recipes, whether new or old, and a story about the recipe. We will be creating a cookbook for the Clinton Public Library during this 9-month program. We welcome all levels of cooking experience and diets. Please bring a "Summertime recipe" for this third meeting. This meeting will be at the Lyons Branch Library.
• Clinton High School Class of 1977 will hold its 45th class reunion on Saturday, June 25 at the Wild Rose Casino and Resort's banquet hall. The event will be from 6 p.m. to midnight. Registration for the event is online at http://ClintonIowa77.reunionmanager.com
JUNE 26
• Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 403 Pleasant St., Lost Nation, will host a drive-thru ice-cream social from 4-6:30 p.m. at the church. Menu includes butterfly chop sandwich, chips, coleslaw, baked beans, pie/cake/brownies and ice cream. The drive-thru starts at the north door of the church on Pleasant Street to order and continues to the south door of the church for pickup. Cost is $10 for adults; $4 for 10 and under; and free for 2 and under.
JUNE 29
• Market Music 2022 at Lyons Four Square Park. Travis Hosette will perform from 5-7 p.m. Shop the farmers market, bring your lawn chair, and get ready for some great music. T Daddy’s BBQ will be the food vendor at this event.
• Elementary school-age programming: Draw a Critter, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
JUNE 30
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Crooked Cactus.