JUNE 9
• The CHS Class of 1955 meets at 11:30 a.m. for lunch, will order individually from the food truck TJ's on the Boulevard in Camanche and bring the food to the Camanche City Park to eat. Bring lawn chairs if you desire. Everyone is invited. The location is at Jerseys parking lot.
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Hap Hazard, 6 p.m.
JUNE 10
• The YWCA 50+ Club's Hike the Dike one-mile poker walk to celebrate Strong and Steady for Life, 1:30 p.m. Participants will meet at the picnic table just south of the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre on Riverview Drive. Sign up at the YWCA front desk or call to register at 242-2110. There is no cost to participate and all are welcome.
• Spend Smart. Eat Smart. Are you looking for tips to stretch your food dollars? Learn strategies to save money on food expenses while including new ideas into menu planning and food shopping. This program is presented by Vera Stokes, Food and Health Specialist, Iowa State University Extension & Outreach, and will be in the lower level meeting room of the Clinton Public Library, from 3-4 p.m.
JUNE 12
• Join Ann and Kevin Burns and Sandy Walton at 3 p.m. at the Hurstville Interpretive Center in Maquoketa as they share images and stories of their recent safari trip to Kenya. For more information, contact Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783. The Hurstville Interpretive Center is located on mile north of Maquoketa on U.S. 61.
JUNE 14
• Crafternoon at Lyons Branch Library. Beginning Crochet, from 1-2:30 p.m. Would you like to learn how to crochet but are not sure where to start? Sandy Logan is teaching us the basics. You will need to bring an H hook and a worsted weight yarn that is not fine or bulky. Registration is encouraged; call 242-5355.
JUNE 15
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
JUNE 16
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Down 24.
JUNE 17
• Crafternoon at Clinton Public Library. Patriotic Luminary, 3-4:30 p.m. Make a patriotic luminary for your Independence Day celebrations. We will meet in the lower level meeting room. Registration is encouraged as supplies are limited; call (563) 242-8441.
• A BioBlitz is an event that focuses on finding and identifying as many species as possible in a specific area over a short period of time. Jackson County Conservation is hosting a BioBlitz event at Prairie Creek Recreation Area, Maquoketa, from Friday, June 17 at 8 p.m. through Saturday, June 18 at 3 p.m. This event is free and open to all ages. All surveys will begin at the Prairie Creek Pavilion, 1215 E. Summit Street, Maquoketa. Registration is required. Contact the conservation office to sign up to participate in one, two, or more of the wildlife surveys. Call (563) 652-3783 or email jwagner@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov for more information or to register.
JUNE 18
• Second Annual Furry Scurry Event, 1- or 2-mile run/walk with your dog. Proceeds to benefit Prairie Pastures Dog Park and Soaring Eagle Nature Center. Cost is $25 per person; dogs are free! To secure a T-shirt, registrations must be received by June 8. To register, go to getmeregistered.com/furryscurry
Need a paper registration? Call 242-8743. For more information, contact Colleen at furryscurry22@gmail.com
JUNE 19
• Juneteenth celebration, noon-3 p.m. The Clinton Public Library will be at the Juneteenth celebration at the Riverview Bandshell giving away buttons and bookmarks. This event is free and open to the public.
JUNE 21
• Clinton Public Library's Nostalgia Night, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Attention 2000 kids! Join us for an evening of crafts, nostalgic snacks, games, and your favorite 2000 tunes. Feel free to come dressed in your best 2000 fashion. Event will be held in the lower level meeting room at the Clinton Public Library. All ages are welcome.
• The River Cities Quilters Guild will meet at 7 p.m. at Fulton Presbyterian Church. This month’s speaker will be Kim Rentz, owner of Keeping You Sewing in Clinton. She will present a demonstration at the meeting. Anyone interested in fiber arts is welcome to attend.